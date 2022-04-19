Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Seamus O’Hanlon – There’s nothing quite like championship week, dodgy haircuts and soft-soled socks

Column

The late, great Charlie McAlester would come into his own on the week of championship. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

The late, great Charlie McAlester would come into his own on the week of championship. Picture: Sportsfile

The late, great Charlie McAlester would come into his own on the week of championship. Picture: Sportsfile

The late, great Charlie McAlester would come into his own on the week of championship. Picture: Sportsfile

Seamus O'Hanlon

For all Gaelic footballers and hurlers, there's nothing quite like 'championship week'.

Irrespective if you're scraping the bottom of the barrel at Junior C or D or scaling the heights of senior inter-county, the buzz and excitement of championship week is something special.

Privacy