Seamus O’Hanlon – There’s nothing quite like championship week, dodgy haircuts and soft-soled socks

For all Gaelic footballers and hurlers, there's nothing quite like 'championship week'.

Irrespective if you're scraping the bottom of the barrel at Junior C or D or scaling the heights of senior inter-county, the buzz and excitement of championship week is something special.

I was very fortunate to experience that feeling at both club and county level for the best part of 20 years and no matter whether you were raging-hot favourites or unfancied underdogs, I never got fed up of the thrill and expectancy that the week brought.

I recall championship weeks in the early part of my career when we faced Meath in both Drogheda (1988) and Navan (1989). Our neighbours were reigning All-Ireland champions for both those Leinster Championship clashes with excitement at fever pitch, especially in the towns of Drogheda and Ardee.

My work at the time brought me regularly to both towns and you can imagine how some supporters would seek out your views. Thinking back to those days of 30-plus years ago, I was probably quite naive and much too open and honest with my thoughts.

We had an excellent management team back then led by Frank Lynch but there was no advice to players as to how to handle or deal with this side of things, either with supporters or media.

The late Charlie McAlester, I remember, would come into his own during the week of championship. For months in advance, Charlie would have been busy, meticulously preparing new jerseys and gear for the first round game.

He'd have sat down earlier in the season with designers in O’Neill’s sportswear to come up with the latest Louth jersey design. We, as players, probably didn't appreciate the time and effort Charlie put into this process and it's only in later years when you look back at all the jersey designs and intricacies that you understand what he did.

New socks and togs are no big deal nowadays but they were once a most welcome addition to your kitbag, especially when the previous ones were threadbare or had holes in them. Soft, fluffy white soles on new O’Neill’s socks is something I still associate with championship football.

The provision of new football boots was something that didn't occur in the early part of my career but I do recall the great Jacko Smith, of Newtown Blues fame, who was a county selector, arranging new boots for the panel from local shoe manufacturer Blackthorn.

They were a solid, hard-wearing black boot with quite limited design or detail. Most lads were delighted with the extra pair of boots but they found little favour with some of the more style-conscious individuals.

Championship haircuts were always a great source of amusement through my playing career. Not ever being blessed with a healthy barnet, I tended to be more of an innocent bystander than an active participant, but some of the haircuts were really shocking. The slagging was always great.

DRESSING ROOM JITTERS

Butterflies in the stomach was something I experienced all during my career. It didn't matter if it was a simple, nondescript challenge match, a tough league tie or an important championship clash. The pre-match feeling in my gut never changed.

Sitting in the dressing room beforehand was always the worst. You just wanted to get the gear on and get out there. I was fine when I got out on the pitch. The nerves disappeared and you busied yourself with the task at hand.

I never noticed the crowd, big or small. Most lads I played with were something similar. However, some players were nervous wrecks and simply couldn't handle those pre-match nerves. Lots of excellent footballers never gave of their best on those big days simply because they failed to cope with nerves.

Anyway, enough of my middle-aged ramblings and back to Louth's first round clash on Sunday in Navan. Carlow have been in freefall since the departure of long-time manager Turlough O’Brien in June 2020.

Former Waterford and Sligo manager Niall Carew has not got the same response from the players with this year’s Division 4 campaign yielding just one win, a home victory against bottom of table Waterford.

As was expected, Mickey Harte and Gavin Devlin have been meticulous in everything they've done with the squad since taking over in November 2020 and will have guarded against any complacency in advance of this perceived one-sided fixture.

There may well be some nerves, dodgy haircuts, new boots and fluffy socks in the Páirc Tailteann dressing room prior to Sunday afternoon’s throw-in, but come 4pm, I don't expect any surprises.

I'm looking forward to another workmanlike, seven- or eight-point victory and a further step upwards on the ladder of experience and learning for this team.

It’s worth noting that 65 years ago, at the same venue, Louth beat Carlow 3-4 to 0-4 in the first round of the Leinster Championship – we all know how that season panned out!