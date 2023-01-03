Seamus O’Hanlon – There was a championship feel to my first O’Byrne Cup final with Louth

Like the Railway Cup, the often maligned O’Byrne Cup has done well to survive the ravages of time.

Introduced back in 1954 in memory of former Baltinglass and Wicklow official Matt Byrne, the competition was hugely popular in the early years, much like the inter-provincial series.

However, interest waned from the 1970s onwards. The Leinster pre-season tournament, along with its provincial cousins, Ulster’s Dr McKenna Cup, the FBD Connacht League and the McGrath Cup in Munster, have all required life support at various junctures over the last few decades. There were even occasions when one or more threatened to go completely underwater.

Good sense, thankfully, prevailed and all four were retained with their standing on the fixture calendar actually improving in recent seasons. The vast majority of inter-county managers now view the competitions as having meaningful value to their team’s league preparations, allowing opportunities for potential talent to shine in a safe, almost risk free but still competitive, environment.

Louth’s opening salvos of 2023 will take place in Darver on Wednesday night when Westmeath come visiting. New manager Dessie Dolan enjoyed a stellar inter-county playing career with the Lake County but that doesn’t guarantee a seamless transition to inter-county management.

His predecessor, Jack Cooney, did a pretty good job during his four years in charge, culminating in last season’s Tailteann Cup win. I have my doubts if the former All-Star corner-forward can improve them much further.

It’s then two away trips, to Newbridge and Wexford, over the following week where Mickey Harte is sure to give the majority of his 40-odd training panel varying degrees of game-time.

While it would be nice to emerge as Group A winners and secure a semi-final slot, Harte and his management team will, I’m sure, be happy with three good, competitive run-outs where he can observe his old and new charges in matchday action.

The manager has shown in previous O’Byrne Cup campaigns that he’s not afraid to introduce new and emerging talent.



THINKING BACK

Thinking back on my own career, the O’Byrne Cup was not a competition that really sticks out in the memory. It was squeezed into the calendar wherever and whenever it suited and sometimes struggled to be completed. However, I do recall some really decent, competitive games, especially when it was played between the end of the league and the beginning of the championship.

Louth's record of four wins (1963, 1980, 1990 and 2009) is not among the leading counties and we've also lost more finals (10) than any other.

I played in that 1990 final against Kildare in Drogheda where we beat the Lilywhites on a scoreline of 2-4 to 1-6. The earlier rounds against Meath and Longford took place some months previously with the final played on a Wednesday evening at the end of May, sandwiched between our first round Leinster Championship win over Carlow and the quarter-final versus Dublin.

Kildare were also in championship mode with a pending quarter-final visit to Aughrim having already disposed of Wexford. The circumstances meant there was a real championship feel to the final with a large crowd in attendance at the Gaelic Grounds.

The contest was a game of two halves as we raced out of the blocks. John Fox and Colin Kelly combined for the opening two goals with the Dromiskin man setting Kelly up to finish with aplomb for a 2-2 to 0-3 half-time lead.

Whether it was with one eye on the following week's Dublin game, the intensity dropped off in the second period and we were probably fortunate to get away with a narrow victory.

This was Louth's third victory in the competition with manager Frank Lynch involved in all of them. Twice as manager and as a player in 1963.

The 1990 final starting line-up was Gerry Farrell; David Reilly, Martin Morgan, Brendan Kerin; Pat Butterly, Stephen Melia, Peter Fitzpatrick; Michael Fagan, Gerry Curran 0-1; Seamus O’Hanlon 0-1, Miceal Malone, Cathal O’Hanlon; Stefan White 0-1, John Fox, Colin Kelly 2-1. Sub: John Osborne for Fagan.

Others who played in the earlier rounds were Gerry Winters, Mark Gogarty, Robbie McCrave, Mark Butterly, Gerry Reynolds, Richie Culhane and Nicholas Browne.

Another O’Byrne Cup game that stands out for me was the 1999 final against Dublin in Parnell Park. The home side eventually ran out 1-16 to 1-10 victors after we enjoyed a two-point lead at the end of the third-quarter.

The final was overshadowed by the death of umpire John Buckley due to a heart attack. Midway through the second half, the Offalyman, and brother of match referee Carthage Buckley, took ill and collapsed at the Donnycarney Church end.

Niall O’Donnell was quickest to react and summoned medical attention for the official from the dugout. The umpire was removed by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital where he, unfortunately, passed away later that evening.

I can still remember manager Paddy Clarke sadly informing us of his death at the post-match meal in the Europa Hotel in Drogheda.