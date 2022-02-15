Seamus O’Hanlon – Strong Louth link to the new All-Ireland club hurling champions

Two points down and deep into injury-time against Ballyhale Shamrocks, the aristocrats of club hurling’s premier competition, Ballygunner's dream of becoming All-Ireland champions appeared to be drifting away in the squally breeze gusting across Jones’ Road.

The Waterford champions were brave throughout and hung on to Ballyhale’s shirt-tails for most of the contest, but they were coming up short. They trailed by three points at the break, 0-10 to 0-7, were five down midway through the second period and looked a beaten docket when Evan Shefflin, a nephew of Henry, clipped over what looked like the insurance point in the closing minutes.

The Déise, you felt, needed divine intercession or some sort of spiritual intervention at the least. Here's where the Dundalk connection kicks in. Now bear with me.

Jimmy McGinn was born in the historic year of 1916 into the close-knit community of St Patrick’s Terrace, Dundalk, otherwise known by a generation of townspeople as ‘Happy Valley’.

Having received his primary and secondary education in the town, he went on to St Patrick’s Teacher Training College in Drumcondra and became a schoolteacher in 1935. His first posting was Scoil Eoin CBS in Waterford city before moving on to Ballygunner, then a rural parish of just 12 houses on the outskirts of the city.

Although soccer was his first love, Jimmy recognised the importance of hurling in the south-east so began learning the fundamentals of the game. Like the great teacher and educator that he was, he began imparting that self-taught hurling knowledge onto his pupils.

Very soon hurling became a part of the day-to-day curriculum at Ballygunner National School with Master McGinn, the now headmaster, leading the way. The kids brought their hurleys to school with their school bags. At 8:30 each morning, there was 30 minutes of play before the first school bell sounded.

Another 45 minutes were squeezed into the lunch break and the hurling pitch was full for an hour or two's practice after the final bell of the day. McGinn's plan slowly began to work.

Soon the primary school teams were winning county titles, but there was still no GAA club in the parish. Any hurler who came out of the small primary school had to travel into Waterford City to play with either Erin’s Own or Mount Sion.

Buoyed by numerous school titles, Master McGinn believed they had sufficient talent of their own to create a new club, so in 1954 he founded Ballygunner GAA. His instincts were correct. The county minor championship was landed in that opening year and encouraged by this success, the club entered the adult ranks at junior level.

With McGinn at the helm, the club climbed the ranks and competed in the senior county finals of 1963 and 1965, losing on both occasions to arch-rivals Mount Sion.

The breakthrough came the following year, in 1966, when Balyygunner captured their first senior title, going on to complete a three in a row with successes in 1967 and 1968.

With that great ’60s team all growing old at the same time, the club endured a fallow period through the 1970s and 1980s. Ballygunner, at that stage, was still a very small parish with low playing numbers and McGinn’s trojan efforts could not be sustained.

Knowing he was getting on in years, the aging schoolmaster decided to give it one final push. Taking advantage of a growing population on the southern outskirts of the city, Master McGinn began to sculpt a new generation of Ballygunner juveniles.

McGinn soon had them back winning minor and U21 county titles. Backboned by those successful underage teams, Ballygunner won the 1992 senior title, their first since 1968. That team would go on to become not only the kingpins of Waterford hurling, but Munster hurling too.

The 1992 championship winning side would sadly be the last team Jimmy McGinn would train. He died in 1995.

During his lifetime, the Dundalk native presided over the birth of a new club and was instrumental in elevating Ballygunner to the pinnacle of hurling in Waterford. A few months after his death and almost as a tribute to their mentor, his team would go on to complete another three in a row (1995-’97) and eventually land Munster glory in 2001.

They've won 20 county senior championships, including a current run of eight in a row. Three Munster titles have also been captured.

BACK IN HQ

Back to Croke Park and Saturday’s game against Ballyhale. With the clock in the red, Ballygunner summoned up one final effort. A slick passing move sent substitute Harry Ruddle clear from midfield and the No17 wrote himself into Ballygunner folklore when he let fly from inside the ‘D’ and the ball nestled in the bottom corner of the net.

Moments later the final whistle sounded and Ballygunner became the first Waterford team to lift the Tommy Moore Cup. Cue scenes of unbridled joy. Master McGinn from Happy Valley would be smiling broadly.

The club he founded have reached the summit – county, provincial and now All-Ireland champions. Ballygunner’s ground is called James McGinn Park and the club crest contains the McGinn family coat of arms.

Many thanks to Dungooley scholar and historian Éamonn O hUallachain for bringing Jimmy McGinn's story to my attention last week. I watched Saturday’s game through black and red tinted glasses.