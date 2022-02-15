Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Seamus O’Hanlon – Strong Louth link to the new All-Ireland club hurling champions

Harry Ruddle goes through before scoring the winning goal for Ballygunner in Saturday's All-Ireland club final at Croke Park. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Harry Ruddle goes through before scoring the winning goal for Ballygunner in Saturday's All-Ireland club final at Croke Park. Picture: Sportsfile

Harry Ruddle goes through before scoring the winning goal for Ballygunner in Saturday's All-Ireland club final at Croke Park. Picture: Sportsfile

Harry Ruddle goes through before scoring the winning goal for Ballygunner in Saturday's All-Ireland club final at Croke Park. Picture: Sportsfile

Seamus O'Hanlon

Two points down and deep into injury-time against Ballyhale Shamrocks, the aristocrats of club hurling’s premier competition, Ballygunner's dream of becoming All-Ireland champions appeared to be drifting away in the squally breeze gusting across Jones’ Road.

The Waterford champions were brave throughout and hung on to Ballyhale’s shirt-tails for most of the contest, but they were coming up short. They trailed by three points at the break, 0-10 to 0-7, were five down midway through the second period and looked a beaten docket when Evan Shefflin, a nephew of Henry, clipped over what looked like the insurance point in the closing minutes.

Privacy