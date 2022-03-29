Seamus O’Hanlon | ‘Strike while the iron is hot... and don’t spare the horses’

‘We are going up, I say, we are going up’ was the infectious chant among players, backroom team and supporters as we somewhat routinely overcame Wicklow, the final obstacle in our path to secure back to back league promotions.

Mickey Harte’s appointment as Louth manager back in November 2020 instantly raised the profile of the county and brought with it heightened levels of ambition and expectancy among Louth folk everywhere.

However, being realistic, I thought – ‘how much can one man alone do to change the fortunes of a county’s football team?’

My immediate instincts were very positive. I concurred with the general rabble. Mickey would get us straight out of Division 4. Louth football has had its woes over the last few years but we are not a Division 4 side. I’d every confidence that we’d make an immediate return to Division 3 – even if the great man had never arrived.

However, I was less confident about skipping painlessly through the hazards of tier three.

I remember chatting to a good friend of mine on the way home from the O’Byrne Cup game versus Dublin in Parnell Park. Consolidation in Division 3, while blooding plenty of new faces, was, what I thought, maybe the best scenario that could come out of the 2022 league.

It was great to see so many new lads getting their first outing during the January pre-season tournament but it was going to take time to blend that youth and experience together into a cohesive unit.

The Tailteann Cup, I thought, was our best chance to build up a head of steam and maybe even go all the way to the decider and win it.

That experience and momentum would then bring us into 2023, primed for a promotion push and a good stab at the Leinster Championship… and maybe the qualifiers.

My buddy disagreed. “Strike while the iron is hot,” he exclaimed, “and don’t spare the horses”. He wasn’t having any of my caution or prudence. He was gung-ho for back to back promotions.

Following the Laois game, I was tempted to make the ‘I told you so’ phone call and even more so after the draw in Longford, but I wisely held my counsel.

Despite the loss against Laois, I was very impressed with the attitude and cut of the players that day in Ardee. Had things gone right for us in front of goal in the opening half then we could have beaten them out the gate. We were that much in the ascendency.

However, after that series of missed goal chances we began to doubt ourselves and faded out of the game against what I thought was inferior opposition.

Sometimes it takes a really battling victory when your back’s to the wall to really galvinise the group and that’s what we got in the wind, sleet and rain in Limerick. Seven unanswered points in that horrific and brutal final quarter, allied to Sam Mulroy’s last gasp equaliser in Pearse Park the previous week, and things were looking up. Westmeath, Fermanagh and

Antrim, all with serious promotion ambitions, were accounted for with workmanlike displays where you could almost see the confidence and maturity of the side growing.

If we’re being honest, everyone had promotion more or less pencilled in prior to the trip to Aughrim. Wicklow would be game but there was a good reason why both teams sat at opposite ends of the table.

But that said, it was still another impressive performance with Ciarán Downey and Conall McKeever relieving Mulroy of the heavy lifting duties.

Everything seems to be coming together very nicely (and very quickly). The influence of Harte and his assistant, Gavin Devlin, on the group is palpable. The panel have grown, developed and matured immeasurably in the last couple of months. I did not see it coming so soon.

I’d written off this year’s Leinster Championship. Beating Carlow was a formality. The wheels have come off on the Barrowsiders since the departure of Turlough O’Brien. But Kildare in the quarter-final? They’d be too good for us.

Glenn Ryan’s side looked like different gravy in the early part of the league. A draw with Kerry on the opening day followed by two extremely unlucky, one point defeats to Donegal and Tyrone. And then a great win in Newbridge against the Dubs.

The Lilywhites enjoyed another big win against Monaghan but two further defeats to Armagh and Mayo, allied to Monaghan’s last gasp victory over Dublin meant Kildare were relegated with their Metropolitan neighbours.

The way we’re playing at the moment I think that Leinster quarter-final would be a 50:50 call and I don’t think I’d be afraid of the Dubs either, such is their poor run of recent form.

So there you have it. Sometimes it’s great to be wrong. I’m just glad I didn’t make the phone call.