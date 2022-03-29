Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Seamus O’Hanlon | ‘Strike while the iron is hot... and don’t spare the horses’

27 March 2022; Louth manager Mickey Harte celebrates with Sam Mulroy after the Allianz Football League Division 3 match between Wicklow and Louth at County Grounds in Aughrim, Wicklow. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile Expand

Close

27 March 2022; Louth manager Mickey Harte celebrates with Sam Mulroy after the Allianz Football League Division 3 match between Wicklow and Louth at County Grounds in Aughrim, Wicklow. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

27 March 2022; Louth manager Mickey Harte celebrates with Sam Mulroy after the Allianz Football League Division 3 match between Wicklow and Louth at County Grounds in Aughrim, Wicklow. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

27 March 2022; Louth manager Mickey Harte celebrates with Sam Mulroy after the Allianz Football League Division 3 match between Wicklow and Louth at County Grounds in Aughrim, Wicklow. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

‘We are going up, I say, we are going up’ was the infectious chant among players, backroom team and supporters as we somewhat routinely overcame Wicklow, the final obstacle in our path to secure back to back league promotions.

Mickey Harte’s appointment as Louth manager back in November 2020 instantly raised the profile of the county and brought with it heightened levels of ambition and expectancy among Louth folk everywhere.

Privacy