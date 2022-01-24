Louth

Seamus O’Hanlon – Sevens return and April hike would be fitting way to remember Louth GAA legend

Members of Stephen Melia's family with 2016 sevens winners Dreadnots. Expand

Members of Stephen Melia's family with 2016 sevens winners Dreadnots.

Seamus O'Hanlon

Reference was made on these sports pages last week to the late Stephen Melia and a desire to resurrect the seven-a-side football tournament that bore his name.

The competition was an excellent idea from the St Joseph’s and John Mitchel’s clubs when it was unveiled in 2016 and was very well-received by clubs, players and supporters from both inside and outside the county.

