Seamus O’Hanlon – Point gained in Longford but Louth displays throws up serious questions

A point gained rather than a point dropped.

While many Wee County supporters, and, indeed, the management and players, would have hoped to return from Longford with a first win of the 2022 campaign, we were all, in the end, delighted to be heading out the gate with a precious point.

With the allotted five minutes of injury-time already elapsed, it appeared that the home side had done enough to secure both points in a drab, uneventful round two contest at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Monaghan referee Niall McKenna, however, didn't endear himself to the locals as he allowed proceedings to drift for a further three minutes, enough time for Sam Mulroy to kick the leveller for an unlikely draw – most of us had already chalked it down as a second league defeat.

The result and, indeed, the manner of it will feel more like a defeat for Longford while Mickey Harte and co could use it as a springboard to kickstart their season.

I'm afraid that's about the most positive slant that I can put on what was overall a fairly poor and lacklustre performance from our strongest starting XV of the season thus far. There were seven changes from last time out against Laois and we were competent playing into the breeze in the first half, if a little cautious and unambitious, but were pretty dreadful after the break.

It wasn’t fun to watch and I can’t imagine it was much fun to play either. We've only played in fits and starts in our first five games and a big improvement is required if we're to harbour any ambitions of progression and advancement in 2022.

The inclusion of Dreadnots midfielder James Califf between the posts would normally be a major surprise and talking point, but similar to the now customary government leaks, the news was already out there, so the Clogherhead man's inclusion was almost expected.

It's not that far out of left-field when you sit down and think about it. He's a serious exponent of dead-ball kicking with his accuracy of delivery unquestionable. He's also a calm and intelligent ball player who has the potential to improve the team's restarts and offer greater solidity to an inexperienced defensive unit. Just how other ’keepers on the panel and, indeed, around the county feel about it is another matter. Califf did nothing wrong on Sunday but greater tests will lie ahead.

DAMP SQUIB

I was particularly excited about Sunday's starting half-forward line when the team was first announced. Ciarán Byrne, Sam Mulroy and Ciarán Downey are, in my opinion, the three best players in the county at the moment. While all three contributed at various stages during the game and, indeed, accounted for our entire 1-6 total, they didn't really 'click' together as the manager might have hoped. There were no other real standout Louth performers on a day where two more young forwards made their debuts; St Mochtas’ Craig Lennon and Ardee's Dáire McConnon.

Elsewhere, in Division 3, Westmeath and Limerick maintained their 100% records with good wins over Laois and Antrim respectively, while, like ourselves, Colin Kelly's Wicklow struck late on to secure a draw with Fermanagh.

I'm not quite sure if the two-week break is a good or a bad thing for us, but it might give Harte and his management team some extra time to run the rule over out next opponents, joint-table toppers Limerick. I fully expected Antrim to account for the Treaty men at home in Corrigan Park following the Saffrons’ big opening day win on the road against Fermanagh. However, Billy Lee's side came away from Saturday,s near 500km round trip to Belfast with a 2-9 to 0-11 victory.

As we discussed here last week, Division 3 is going to be real dogfight this term with very little separating either a push for promotion or a fight for relegation. All eight teams are now off the mark and I don't expect any county to be cut adrift from the rest. Any one of the eight counties are capable of beating another on a given day and there will be lots of twists before the final round of games takes place on March 27.

We've seen over the last few seasons that home advantage doesn't necessarily do us any favours and there's no guarantee that we will win either of our remaining home games against Westmeath or Antrim in Ardee. We, therefore, need to start picking up some wins on the road and you'd imagine that Sunday week,s tie in Limerick is a must-win at this stage if we're to hoping to challenge for promotion.

A WEEKEND OF LOSSES

All Gaels in the county and, in particular, the clubs of Stabannon Pernells, Dundalk Gaels and Young Irelands were saddened over the weekend when news emerged of the deaths of three major figures in Louth GAA circles

My former Louth county teammate, Colin Quinn, sadly passed away suddenly on Friday in Australia from a heart attack. A senior championship winner with Stabannon in 1999, Colin was still a teenager when Paddy Carr brought him into the county set-up in 2001. Big, strong and mobile, Colin was a very-talented footballer, but an even nicer person. I remember him as a lovely, honest lad who hugely popular with both colleagues and opponents. He was just 40-years-old.

Also on Friday, Dundalk Gaels clubman Tony Coleman sadly passed away after a short illness. He was a dedicated, committed individual and a legendary figure in the Ramparts club. Tony and his family have been synonymous with the Gaels for many decades and he gave unstinting service to his beloved club throughout his long life. His friendly face and good humour will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Dundalk Young Irelands chairman Barry McDermott, who has been a huge driving force behind the club for many years, passed away suddenly on Sunday morning. Barry served the 'Irelanders' with distinction as both a player and official. I remember lots of on-field battles with Barry when he lined out in goal for the club and also some friendly debates and banter off it. Barry wore his heart on his sleeve and was passionate about his club and his community. His sudden death comes as a shock to us all.

I'd like to pass on my sincere condolences to the family, friends and club colleagues of Colin, Tony and Barry. All three of them were special individuals and epitomised all that is good about the GAA, their clubs and their communities. Ar dheis Dé raibh a n-anamacha dílse.