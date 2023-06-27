Seamus O’Hanlon: No stopping champions Kerry if they can build on classy performance against Louth

Kerry star David Clifford closes down Conor Grimes of Louth during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship round three match at Laois Hire O'Moore Park in Portaloise. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

The business end of the 2023 All Ireland Football Championship is now upon us.

After the shadow boxing of the provincial championships, the four-group All-Ireland Series and the hopefully one-off preliminary quarter-finals, the cut and thrust of real championship action can now begin.

Maybe it’s a symptom of my age and the generation of football that I grew up with but, to me, there’s nothing quite like knockout championship football - be that club or county.

The argument for group stages, back doors and time players spend preparing is a valid one, but I’m still a big fan of the old knockout system. Louth, more than anyone, have benefited from the elongated version of this year’s competition and the experience gained will hopefully benefit Mickey Harte’s men as preparations soon begin for the 2024 season. However the excitement of championship football is becoming much too diluted under this format and I would much rather see additional games being included in a higher profile league competition.

So we’re now down to the last eight. It could be argued that, apart from Connacht champions Galway, all of the top teams in the country have reached the quarter-final stages.

Kerry and Dublin are probably the two standout form teams currently, followed by Mayo, Derry, Tyrone, Armagh and Monaghan. Outsiders Cork have had a very slow start to the 2023 campaign, but they are improving fast. Let’s take a look at this weekend’s four quarter-finals in a little more detail.

Kerry v Tyrone

After stuttering against both Mayo and Cork in the group stages, Kerry showed their teeth against us in Portlaoise two weeks ago.

They were simply awesome and a repeat of anything like that form will see them cruise to their 39th All-Ireland title.

David Clifford is unplayable when he gets any sort of decent supply and with Seanie O’Shea and brother Paudie pulling the strings further out the field that should not be a problem.

The only question mark I have of them is ar midfield and centre back. Without punishing the Kingdom frailties, Louth enjoyed more than their fair share of ball in these areas during the opening 15 minutes in Portlaoise. A more potent and wily attacking force could have forged plenty of daylight between the sides during that opening quarter.

That begs the question, do Tyrone possess the quality in these areas to cause Jack O Connor’s men serious issues? I don’t think so. The Canavan brothers, Matthew Donnelly and Darren McCurry will cause problems, but I’m not sure their midfielders Kennedy and Kilpatrick have reached the highs of the 2021 Sam Maguire success.

Verdict: Kerry

Armagh v Monaghan

If there was ever a case of two teams who embody the spirit and heart of their respective managers, then it’s these two.

Although he is still hugely popular with players and supporters alike, Kieran McGeeney must soon be closing in on ‘last chance saloon’ territory. This year marks his tenth season with the Orchard County, eight as manager and two as assistant to Paul Grimley.

While Armagh have always been competitive under his stewardship, they’ve failed to make any real breakthrough. This season’s Ulster final defeat to Derry was their first provincial final appearance during the McGeeney’s era and they’ll also be playing Division 2 football in 2024.

Vinny Corey was tough and gritty during his 17-year intercounty career and he brings the same qualities to management. Under Corey, Monaghan continue to punch above their weight, but Armagh should have sufficient quality in attack to go one step further than 2022 and reach the semi-finals.

Verdict: Armagh

Dublin v Mayo

This has the makings of the best game of the weekend.

If Dessie Farrell has his team firing on all cylinders then Dublin should win comfortabl, but their form has not gone in a straight line. There is no doubting the quality they possess, especially from midfield up to the forward line, but will it all click into place at the right time?

Mayo did not impress me when we visited Castlebar in the group stages, but they have accounted for both of last year’s finalists Kerry and Galway en route to this stage. They need to have all their ducks in a row in relation to individual match-ups and Aidan O’Shea needs to have a big game if they’re to have a chance. Don’t rule out extra time.

Verdict: Dublin

Derry v Cork

Back in March these two sides played out a 1-14 draw in the final round of matches in Division 2, with a late goal scrambled by Cork’s Ian Maguire.

Defeat could have meant Tailteann Cup football for the Rebels this season, with their early exit from the Munster Championship.

They have, however, slowly got their act together under John Cleary and Kevin Walshe and are in with a real chance of causing the upset of the round.

While they retained their Ulster title and came through the group stages as group winners, I don’t think Derry are the same cohesive unit without Rory Gallagher at the helm. Previous form would suggest an easy win for the Oakleaf men and if Shane McGuigan has his eye in then there should be no worries.

But Cork are coming with a late charge and I expect the Rebels to run them very close.

Verdict: Derry