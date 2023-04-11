Seamus O’Hanlon: New York win sparks a weekend of Championship shocks

8 April 2023; Shane Brosnan of New York in action against Aidan Flynn of Leitrim during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship quarter-final match between New York and Leitrim at Gaelic Park in New York, USA. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

8 April 2023; Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy celebrates with Shane Carthy of New York after the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship quarter-final match between New York and Leitrim at Gaelic Park in New York, USA. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The opening weekend of provincial championship action has thrown up quite a few surprises, none more so than New York’s first ever Connacht SFC win at the 23rd time of asking.

The Empire State finally got over the line, when New York born Mikey Brosnan converted the final spot-kick in a penalty shoot-out victory over Leitrim at a jam-packed Gaelic Park in the Bronx.

Having visited the venue on many occasions over the last few decades, I’m sure the celebrations went long into the evening.

The win was masterminded by Armagh man Johnny McGeeney, who was appointed manager of the Big Apple outfit in 2021 following back to back senior county titles with St Barnabas.

The Woodlawn based team was made up of all American-born players; a history-making feat given that no homegrown team had ever previously won New York football’s top prize.

The Culloville native had also previously managed the New York development squad for a five year period which consists of American-born players aged between 17 and 22.

Comprising of both footballers and hurlers with previous inter-county experience including Shane Carty (Dublin), Bill Maher (Tipperary), Johnny Glynn (Galway) and Mark Ellis (Cork), they will ask plenty of questions off Sligo in two weeks time when they travel to Markievicz Park for the Connacht semi-final.

High flying Mayo, who just last week won the National League title, were also dumped out of the provincial championship when losing 2-8 to 0-10 at Castlebar.

In dreadful conditions, underdogs Roscommon showed much greater appetite for the battle and deservedly prevailed with a magnificent defensive performance.

In his post match interview, Roscommon manager and Kildare native Davy Burke, I thought summed up perfectly where Gaelic football is currently at. ‘Everyone is playing the same way now. It’s a game of control at this level. You need good decision-making and talented footballers who don’t give the ball away’.

The headline Munster SFC result of Clare defeating Cork might raise a few eyebrows in general GAA circles but any Louth supporter who witnessed both sides in action during the recent National League will not be surprised.

Colm Collins’ charges are a well drilled talented outfit who on their day are a match for anyone. They are big, strong and able and in Keelan Sexton have a target man capable of causing any defender a real problem.

Kerry will be strong favourites to retain their provincial title but if conditions are poor for the May 7th decider then Clare could cause an upset.

The result has implications that go beyond Clare qualifying for a provincial semi-final meeting with Limerick. Both counties suffered relegation to Division 3 in the spring, but one of them are now destined to break into the top tier competition courtesy of a Munster final appearance.

Meath must now make the Leinster final, or failing that hope Westmeatrh can do so, if they are to qualify for the Sam Maguire Cup race in 2023.

The jungle drums tell us that all is not well in the Royal County camp following a very poor end to their Division 2 campaign. Having started brightly with opening wins against Cork and Clare, Colm O Rourke’s men failed to win another game, only mustering one further point with a draw against already relegated Limerick.

Meath now take on Offaly in a quarter-final clash at O’Connor Park in Tullamore following the midlanders one point weekend victory over Longford.

All four Leinster SFC quarter finals take place on the same day (Sunday week) with Kildare facing Wicklow in Newbridge, Dublin traveling to Portlaoise to play Laois and Louth taking on Westmeath in Navan. The semi-finals are a double header the following Sunday in Croke Park.

While we can’t look beyond Westmeath, there is a great opportunity for us to reach our first provincial final since that ill-fated decider of 2010.

We have to be confident of our chances given the way we are set up and how the game is currently being played.

Mickey Harte and his players continued to fine tune their championship preparations with a training camp in Johnstown House Co Kildare last week.

There is a real buzz of excitement around the county at the moment in expectation of what is to come in this year’s championship,

Two big underage fixtures coming up this week with the U20s facing Kildare in the provincial quarter-final at Stabannon on Tuesday and the Minors taking on Westmeath in their second round robin game the following evening in Ardee.

Christy Grimes’ U20s put in a terrific second half performance to turn over Wicklow at the same venue last week where Sean Reynolds was outstanding.

A repeat performance for the entire 60 minutes will be required to progress. David Reid and Johnny Clerkin’s U17s put in a brave showing in going down 1-15 to 1-10 to the Dubs in Parnell Park

They’ll be hoping to bounce back with victory on Wednesday.