Seamus O’Hanlon names his football All-Star team for 2022

The 2022 PwC GAA-GPA All-Star football team was announced a couple of weeks ago with the 15 lucky recipients receiving their prestigious awards last week at the now customary black tie event in Dublin's Convention Centre.

As is the norm, All-Ireland champions Kerry took the lion's share of the spoils with seven awards recognising the dominance they enjoyed during league and championship in 2022. Losing finalist Galway gathered five awards, their largest haul since winning the Sam Maguire Cup in 2001, while Derry's re-emergence in Ulster was recognised with two awards.

After so many years topping the awards’ table, Leinster champions Dublin had to again settle for just one honour for the second year in succession. Not since 2010, when our own Paddy Keenan was recognised, has there been so many first time recipients. This year again saw 11 footballers win their maiden award. as Galway and, in particular, Derry brought a lot of freshness to the 2022 season..

Notable highlights were the recognition of Oak Leaf pair Conor Glass and veteran defender Chrissy McKaigue, Kerry brothers David and Paudie Clifford and John Daly following in the footsteps of his father, Val, who was honoured for the Tribesmen in the 1987 and 1990 seasons.

For Dublin’s Ciarán Kilkenny, this is his sixth All-Star award since 2015 and his third year in a row being recognised. He now joins Stephen Cluxton as the most decorated award winner from the capital, while Tyrone’s Peter Canavan and Kerry duo Jack O’Shea and Ger Power are the other illustrious figures on the six mark. Only the Kerry trio of Pat Spillane (9), Colm Cooper (8) and Mikey Sheehy (7) have won more football All-Stars than the Castleknock forward.

Dating back to 1971, the All-Stars are selected by a team of GAA journalists from across print, radio, digital, and broadcast media with the selection panel chaired by Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy.

The full list of award winners are: 1 Shane Ryan (Rathmore, Kerry); 2 Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil, Derry), 3 Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue, Kerry), 4 Liam Silke (Corofin, Galway); 5 Tadhg Morley (Templenoe, Kerry), 6 John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough, Galway), 7 Gavin White (Dr Crokes, Kerry); 8 Conor Glass (Glen, Derry), 9 Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey, Galway); 10 Paudie Clifford (Fossa, Kerry), 11 Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks, Kerry), 12 Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock, Dublin); 13 David Clifford (Fossa, Kerry), 14 Damien Comer (Annaghdown, Galway), 15 Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes, Galway).

As with any year, there are always some players who are very unlucky to lose out on selection. As mentioned in this column countless times in the past, I think it is wrong and unfair that performances in the All-Ireland semi-finals and final should carry such a heavy premium with the selection committee.

Yes, players should be rewarded for exceptional performances in the end of year showpieces but it shouldn't be the overriding factor in elevating them above another who has produced consistently throughout the year.

With that in mind, I'm at a loss to comprehend how a place could not be found on this year’s XV for Armagh's Rian O’Neill. The Crossmaglen ace was the standout player for his county during 2022 and named man of the match in many of their league and championship fixtures.

His last-gasp, monster dead-ball kick against Galway was simply magnificent and the landmark moment of the 2022 championship before being eclipsed by Seán O Shea's semi-final winner against the Dubs.

Kerry corner-back Tom O’Sullivan was one of the frontrunners for footballer of the year before facing an unplayable Shane Walsh in the All-Ireland final. His superb showings in league and championship prior to the season finale should have been recognised. Derry pair Brendan Rodgers and Shane McGuigan both amassed an impressive body of work this season and can rightly feel very unlucky to lose out.

Armagh's Ethan Rafferty is another who can feel aggrieved following his eye-catching displays as an attacking sweeper and goalkeeper. I also felt Dublin's Mick Fitzsimons really stood out for Dublin during 2022. His displays this season were better than in any of the years he was recognised previously in 2017, 2019 or 2020.

For what it’s worth, here is my best XV for the entire season – 1 Ethan Rafferty (Armagh); 2 Mick Fitzsimons (Dublin), 3 Jason Foley (Kerry), 4 Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry); 5 Brendan Rogers (Derry), 6 John Daly (Galway), 7 Tadhg Morley (Kerry); 8 Conor Glass (Derry), 9 Cillian McDaid (Galway); 10 Shane McGuigan (Derry), 11 Seán O’Shea (Kerry), 12 Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin); 13 David Clifford (Kerry), 14 Rian O’Neill (Armagh), 15 Shane Walsh (Galway).