Seamus O’Hanlon names his football All-Star team for 2022

Seamus O'Hanlon

I'm at a loss to comprehend how a place could not be found on this year&rsquo;s XV for Armagh's Rian O&rsquo;Neill. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

The 2022 PwC GAA-GPA All-Star football team was announced a couple of weeks ago with the 15 lucky recipients receiving their prestigious awards last week at the now customary black tie event in Dublin's Convention Centre.

As is the norm, All-Ireland champions Kerry took the lion's share of the spoils with seven awards recognising the dominance they enjoyed during league and championship in 2022. Losing finalist Galway gathered five awards, their largest haul since winning the Sam Maguire Cup in 2001, while Derry's re-emergence in Ulster was recognised with two awards.

