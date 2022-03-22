Seamus O’Hanlon – Louth’s swagger and confidence comparable with 2006 National League run

The last time I can remember such consistency and competence in Louth's league form was probably 2006 when an Eamonn McEneaney-managed outfit went on a great run to eventually claim the Division 2 title after a replay against Donegal.

As part of that management team 16 years ago, I recall the buzz and excitement within the group as players, both young and old, grew in confidence and maturity with each passing game.

You could really sense the togetherness, camaraderie and trust that was developing between the players themselves and between the players and management team. Tough, hard training nights, difficult weather conditions, long video analysis sessions and tiresome, away bus journeys became much more enjoyable with lads almost skipping into training and more willing to go the extra mile for themselves and those around them.

A winning run, especially when you have to grind those results out against very similar-quality opposition, is pretty special.

I know football has changed considerably since 2006 and even more since I hung up my county boots in 2003, but I imagine Mickey Harte's squad must be going through a similar process of growing, learning, maturing and dare I say… enjoyment, over this current Division 3 campaign.

The plight of a lower division GAA county player can be tough and challenging. There aren't so many days in the sun when compared to their Division 1 counterparts. Our lads don't enjoy that higher level of national exposure and don't usually feature in the latter stages of the All-Ireland series. And we could soon be pushed even further down the food chain with the pending arrival of the second tier Tailteann Cup.

All the more reason for everyone in the county (management, players and supporters) to enjoy the ride and squeeze every last drop of enjoyment out of this current excellent run of form.

As discussed on these pages previously, I thought we get it wrong on the sideline against Laois in our first game. Against what I thought was a very average outfit, we stuck much too rigidly to our pre-match gameplan in that opening round affair in Ardee. We failed to adapt to the prevailing weather conditions and the game that was unfolding in front of us.

Before we knew it, the opposition plundered three unsophisticated goals which put the game beyond our reach. Things improved somewhat against Longford but we still had to rely on a last gasp Sam Mulroy free to steal a point at the death.

But this is a work in progress. Management and players have learned from mistakes and shortcomings in those opening rounds and we are now in the boxseat for promotion.

Four consecutive victories against the four top sides in the division speaks for itself. We are the side in form and are becoming really astute at finding ways to be in front at the final whistle.

We are still some way from the finished article, something that Harte and Gavin Devlin will be acutely aware of, but we are going in the right direction.

This weekend’s final game against Wicklow in Aughrin should push the squad a little higher on that upward cove of growth and maturity.

JUMPING UP AND DOWN

While we are all jumping up and down with the form of our adult team, the opening round robin result for our minor footballers in the Leinster Championship is a cause for grave concern. Sometimes young, 16- or 17-year-old lads can have an off day, either individually or collectively, and hopefully that was the case against Dublin in Stabannon.

However, anyone that has followed our player pathway, or rather the absence of a pathway, for elite players will understand the shortcomings in the system.

Allied to an almost complete absence of meaningful schools’ competition at primary or secondary level, there should be no surprises for those in charge. We've two further outings against Westmeath and Laois (both away) next month.

AMBITION

I fulfilled a long held ambition of mine last week by marching in the St Patrick’s Day parade in New York city. The march down Fifth Avenue was a great experience, if a little on the wet side. Myself or the family weren't the only ones sporting the St Brigid's Cross or Louth colours at the parade. We bumped into lots of familiar faces from all over the county, including Blackrock, Dundalk, Roche, Ardee and Drogheda.

Knockbridge's Tommy Smyth gave us a good shout-out from his TV broadcasting position as we made our way past the Official Reviewing Stand. Thanks to all in the Big Apple for making our stay a memorable one.