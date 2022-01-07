Seamus O’Hanlon – Louth’s championship aspirations are subdued, unlike in 1991 or 1997

Happy New Year to our column readers and best wishes to everyone in sport for an injury free season ahead. The continued spread of the Omicron variant meant festivities and celebrations were curtailed for a second Christmas in a row but at least the unseasonably mild weather allowed us to get outdoors and work off any yuletide excesses.

With Covid-19 numbers expected to reach new record highs over the coming weeks, the month ahead could be a very difficult period for the country. Even at the very best of times January was never a favourite time of the year for me. Cold mornings, dark evenings, empty pockets, shedding excess pounds, regaining lost fitness... January was never easy.

But I always managed to get through it with the help of sport. Something we've come to realise these past two years is just how vital a role that sport and outdoor pursuits play in all our lives. Sport is a hugely important part of who we are and is the catalyst for the wellbeing of our nation. We simply can't operate without it. It is, therefore, essential that we allow it to continue during the challenging times ahead.

RUMMAGE

My Dad was rummaging through the attic last month, getting down the Christmas decorations, when he came across an old Gaelic games sports supplement from 1997. Newspaper sports pullouts were hugely popular in pre-internet days when information, facts and figures weren't so readily available. Browsing through the 48-page football championship guide, I found it hard to believe that a quarter of a century has now elapsed.

Louth enjoyed a couple of tremendous seasons under the guidance of manager Paul Kenny that culminated in us gaining promotion in 1997 to Division One of the National League for the first ever time. Paul had put together a tremendous backroom team of Terry Lennon, Matt McDermott. Gerry Sheridan and Philip Phelan along with a support group consisting of businessmen Donal Matthews, Donal Kinsella, Cecil Reilly, John McCabe and Terry Sloan.

League wins that year over 1994 and 1995 All-Ireland champions Down and Dublin suggested we'd turned somewhat of a corner against the bigger teams and with Meath, Dublin and Kildare on the opposite side of the draw, expectations were high for a first provincial final appearance since 1960. Paddy Power had us at 3/1 for a Leinster title and 16/1 to taste All-Ireland glory. The column read as follows.

'From the moment the draw was made for the 1997 Leinster Championship, Louth decided this was going to be their season. Having avoided the four big guns, Meath, Dublin, Kildare and Laois, the Wee County have justifiable grounds for believing that they could reach their first provincial final since 1960.

‘No effort (or expense) has been spared by the County Board in their efforts to ensure the squad was professionally prepared for the championship. Former Meath All-Ireland winner Mattie Kerrigan has been drafted in to coach the forwards and a specialist physical trainer Philip Phelan is also involved.

‘Louth trained throughout the Christmas holiday period and their efforts were rewarded when they won promotion to Division One of the league for the first time. However, a nervy performance at home against Laois in the penultimate round of the competition suggested that they have yet to learn how to cope with pressure.

‘On the credit side, however, their victory over Dublin at Parnell Park in the previous round was a significant achievement given that Dublin had been their bete noir during the last few seasons. Cork ended their league aspirations at the quarter-final stage but Louth’s championship ambitions remain undiminished.

‘In Seamus O’Hanlon they possess one of the best midfielders in the game. His past disciplinary record leaves something to be desired but he now channels all his energies into positive action on the field.

‘Louth’s other strength is that they possess scoring forwards in Colin Kelly, Stefan White, Cathal O’Hanlon and Pat Butterly, although they don’t always gel well as a unit. There is still a touch of individualism about some of their play.

‘The team’s other weakness is their full-back line. Against Laois they looked particularly vulnerable in the corner-back positions. Like Laois, Louth are among the best of the rest in Leinster but, significantly, they haven't beaten either Meath or Dublin in the championship since the early 1970s.

‘Against Dublin last season in Navan, Louth looked capable of ending the reign of the All-Ireland champions for more than an hour but they were behind at the final whistle. One suspects they lack mental strength or perhaps they still don’t really believe they are capable of winning a provincial title.

‘Reaching the Leinster final would be a huge step forward but Offaly represent the big danger to their ambitions this summer.

‘VERDICT: Leinster finalist.’

OPPORTUNITIES MISSED

Unfortunately, the writer was correct with his reference to Offaly as they somehow got the better of us in the semi-final at Navan and went on to defeat a depleted Meath side in the Leinster final. Offaly eventually lost to a very average Mayo XV in the All-Ireland semi-final, who, in turn, succumbed to a Maurice Fitzgerald-inspired Kerry in the final. Cavan, managed by Martin McHugh, were surprise winners in Ulster.

Like 1991, when we lost in a semi-final replay to Laois, 1997 was a wonderful opportunity for us to get to a provincial decider and gain silverware. Alas, it wasn't to be and we slowly began to slip back down the rankings.

Twenty-five years on and there is again renewed optimism inside the county for a brighter future. The new stadium is progressing well and Mickey Harte steered us to Division 4 league success last season. It will be a big ask to repeat that performance this term in Division 3 but we'll keep the fingers crossed.

We face Carlow and then Kildare in Leinster, but championship aspirations are unfortunately not on our radar at the moment.

I checked the bookies on Monday morning, Louth are 200/1 to win Leinster and 1000/1 for the All-Ireland. While I've reservations about the Tailteann Cup, which after several false starts eventually gets under way this season, it offers our players the best chance of national exposure and potential success in 2022.