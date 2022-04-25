Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Seamus O’Hanlon – Louth vs Carlow like the jam into Navan... one-way traffic!

Column

A view of Louth vs Carlow from the Navan terrace on Sunday. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

A view of Louth vs Carlow from the Navan terrace on Sunday. Picture: Sportsfile

A view of Louth vs Carlow from the Navan terrace on Sunday. Picture: Sportsfile

A view of Louth vs Carlow from the Navan terrace on Sunday. Picture: Sportsfile

Seamus O'Hanlon

The throw-in for Sunday's Leinster Championship game in Páirc Tailteann was delayed for 10 minutes due to traffic congestion on routes into Navan town.

Leaving Tullyallen at 1:45, I thought l was giving myself plenty of time but a friend stuck in traffic on the Slane/Navan Road advised on taking an alternative route.

Privacy