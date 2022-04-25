Seamus O’Hanlon – Louth vs Carlow like the jam into Navan... one-way traffic!

The throw-in for Sunday's Leinster Championship game in Páirc Tailteann was delayed for 10 minutes due to traffic congestion on routes into Navan town.

Leaving Tullyallen at 1:45, I thought l was giving myself plenty of time but a friend stuck in traffic on the Slane/Navan Road advised on taking an alternative route.

An old man leaning over a gate near Lobinstown recommended heading over through Kilberry coming into Navan past the racecourse. It was good advice.

I avoided the roadworks and long delays and was parked up at the back of the stand 10 minutes before the original 2:30 throw-in time.

Making my way into the grounds, I perched myself in the terraced seating section to the right of the stand on the scoreboard side, a location I'd not previously ventured to.

Sheltered from the wind and basking in glorious sunshine, it offered a perfect vantage point to view proceedings and one I will seek out again on my next visit to the venue.

The Carlow lads were going through their warm-up routine down in front of me and looked very fit and lively, well up for the fight. Their pre-match routine and general appearance and conditioning suggested they were better than a team that finished second from bottom in Division 4.

As many patrons were still making their way into the ground, the Barrowsiders won the throw-in and held on to possession for the opening few minutes. That was about as good as it got for the south Leinster men as while they were proficient with ball in hand, it was clear even at this early stage that they lacked penetration and football smarts to break down the Louth rear-guard.

Carlow duly coughed the ball up and Louth, playing with the aid of the stiff breeze into the hospital end, tagged on three points in as many minutes. A bit like the roadworks on the Slane/Navan road on the way over, it was mostly one-way traffic for the opening 15 minutes as we raced into a 1-5 to 0-1 lead, Conor Grimes’ stunning, low drive to the corner of the net being particularly well-taken.

Mickey Harte's side then began to lose concentration, perhaps already considering what lay ahead against Kildare this weekend. Carlow sensed an opportunity and began to find space between the Louth defensive lines. Several goal chances were created between the 15th and 25th minutes but their shooters lacked composure in front of goal and the chances yielded just two Carlow points.

A swift breakout from the Louth defence saw Conall McKeever soccer a pass across the 21-yard line to Ciarán Byrne who showed great composure and skill to dispatch his side foot shot, soccer-style again, beyond Carlow ’keeper Ciarán Cunningham. You could nearly hear the old lads frothing at the mouths!

Although there were two thirds of the contest still to go, even the most optimistic Carlow supporters knew the game was up. The remaining 50 minutes simply meandered along to an inevitable conclusion. Five goals was the margin at the final whistle (5-10 to 0-10) but it was far from a five star performance.

Louth were never at their best during this first round encounter and if we're being honest, they didn't need to be. They played in fits and starts during the opening half and although quite impressive at times transitioning from defence to attack with great speed, it was a below par performance compared to recent league form.

While there will be some concerns at the flat nature of our performance, I don't think too much can be read into the overall display. The opposition was poor and the game was effectively over before half-time. While Carlow were game throughout and never threw in the towel, they were disappointing overall and lacked quality in many positions, particularly in attack. Their league position is probably justified.

Of greater concern to the Louth management could be the fitness of Ciarán Byrne who limped off midway through the third quarter with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Kildare in Tullamore will be a completely different proposition. Glenn Ryan's men were somewhat unfortunate to suffer relegation from this year's Division 1 having drawn on the opening day with eventual league champions Kerry before recording wins over Dublin and Monaghan. They will bring a much greater physicality and attacking nuance than what we've been used to in Division 3 but I still think we have enough about us, both on the pitch and on the line, to cause them problems.

Some bookies are offering odds of 4/1 on a Wee County victory which I feel are quite generous.

Louth by two or three points in a high-scoring encounter.