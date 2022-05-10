Seamus O’Hanlon – Louth measuring underage success by players in senior panel is ‘delusionary’

The make-up of prospective teams in the qualifiers is taking shape with Cork now joining ourselves, Armagh, Mayo, Tyrone and Clare. Next weekend will throw a couple more teams into the hat with possibly Limerick, Kildare and one from Dublin/Meath and Derry/Monaghan.

Unlike previous seasons, there will be no soft touches in this All-Ireland series and any team that progresses through this three-round format will be well-prepared and battle-hardened for a tilt at the provincial champions in the quarter-finals. No matter who we draw in round one, it will be a difficult assignment. There is every chance for a dark horse to emerge from the pack and give this series a really good crack, but I'm not convinced that team will be Louth.

Somewhat naively, I put my head on the block and plumped for a Louth win in Tullamore against Kildare without sufficiently weighing up the pros and cons. I rightly took some stick for this position and graciously hold my hands up for the erroneous call.

I got a little carried away with our exploits in achieving league promotion from the third to the second tier. While back-to-back promotions were most welcome and a major coup for the Harte/Devlin management team, we are still a long way short of the required standard at the top table.

In the few days following that 16-point quarter-final drubbing, I had an insightful conversation with a former Kildare player who is now involved with their county academy squads. He spoke at length about the work that has been undertaken in Kildare over the last decade with the development of professional underage structures.

While never a big fan of the Kildare County Board, he conceded, this is an area where they have excelled. Consistent and relentless driving of standards across all the academy squads combined with quality and experienced management teams has begun to pay dividends. Kildare are now regular final participants and winners at minor and U20 provincial level.

As mentioned in this column last week, the Lilywhites have contested 11 provincial underage finals over the last decade, winning seven of them (four minor and three U20s). Not only are the seniors readying themselves for a Leinster SFC semi-final against Westmeath this weekend, but their Centre of Excellence in Hawkfield is currently buzzing with activity amid preparations for Leinster minor and an All-Ireland U20 finals.

I commend Peter Fitzpatrick and co for getting our house in order at senior level but equally important (if not more so) is the job of work required to get things right at underage level. There is no rocket science involved in this process. It will take a long-term, coordinated strategy involving all the stakeholders with real accountability for those in charge.

We need to fundamentally question how we attract and assemble player panels and management teams. We also need to question how we prepare and equip those coaches and squads for underage competitions. If these tasks prove beyond those currently in charge, then let's recruit an individual or individuals who are better qualified to succeed.

The notion that underage success can simply be gauged or measured by the number of players brought through to play senior county football is delusionary. We need to get the finger out and implement proper professional structures that will allow our county underage teams to compete and challenge at the latter end of provincial competitions.

Living and breathing the right habits from a young age through quality coaching within a professional framework will help us raise standards and achieve success. Continuing to do what we've always done is just leading everyone on an aimless merry-go-round.

RACE FOR SAM

The race for Sam Maguire is hotting up nicely with title favourites Kerry, Donegal and Galway all securing provincial semi-final wins over the weekend.

For the opening 50 minutes at Páirc Uí Rinn, Jack O Connor's Kingdom were far from convincing against hosts Cork. They really struggled to break down the Rebels' blanket defence and with star man David Clifford double teamed for most of the encounter, Kerry looked to be short on attacking ideas.

However, a final quarter surge, where they outscored their opponents by 0-10 to 0-1, saw them comfortably through to another Munster decider with 12 points to spare. Limerick or Tipperary will provide the opposition.

Despite this below par display, Kerry remain firm All-Ireland favourites but other teams will surely have taken note of Cork's approach in curtailing Kerry's much vaunted attacking threat.

In Ulster, Donegal also struggled for long periods against a spirited challenge from Cavan at Clones. It was the Breffni men who had the upperhand in the first half and but for a brilliant Shaun Patton, 22nd minute save to touch James Smith's rasping shot on to the crossbar, Cavan would have been six points in front.

Level at the break, it was neck and neck for much of the second period before two late, Donegal goals saw the Tir Chonaill side safely through to their 10th Ulster final in 12 years. There they will face either Monaghan or Derry who meet at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh next Sunday.

Galway had no such problems in Connacht as they easily brushed aside Andy Moran's Leitrim by 4-20 to 0-9 at Pearse Stadium. Leitrim were competitive in the early stages, but the gap widened to seven by half-time as the Tribesmen began to dominate. Galway showed a seldom seen ruthless streak after the break, bagging four goals and winning out by a 23-point margin.

Roscommon will be a different proposition in the provincial decider, but Galway manager Pádraig Joyce must be encouraged by recent performances.