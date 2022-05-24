Seamus O’Hanlon – Louth have no reason to fear Cork

The eagerly awaited 2022 All-Ireland qualifier draw took place on Monday morning with Louth drawing Cork in an away tie which will be played on Saturday, June 4, in Páirc Uí Chaoimh with a 2pm throw-in time.

The draw could have been kinder to us with perhaps a home fixture but it also could have been a whole pile worse. We've avoided all the Division 1 heavyweights with the four top ranked teams being drawn against each other: Mayo versus Monaghan in Castlebar and Armagh against Tyrone in the Athletic Grounds. In drawing Clare, Meath have arguably received the easiest tie of the round, although they must make the long journey to Ennis.

Having been unavailable for the last two Munster Championship games due to pitch reconstruction following last month's Ed Sheeran concerts, it was confirmed that Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be ready in time to stage the round one qualifier.

Our last visit to the Leeside venue was in October 2020 when an all but relegated Wayne Kierans side shipped five goals en route to a heavy defeat in Division 3. It was a much tighter affair, however, two years earlier when the sides clashed in Division 2 at Páirc Uí Rinn. In what was, overall, a chastening league campaign for then manager Pete McGrath, this was arguably our best performance. Cork were flattered by their seven-point winning margin with Louth pushing the home side all the way only to concede a late goal to put somewhat of a gloss on the final scoreline of 2-11 to 0-10.

What struck me most when digging through those matchday reports was the turnover in playing personnel, particularly the 2018 side. Only six of the 21 players who featured four years ago are now regulars under Mickey Harte – Conor Early, Bevan Duffy, Ciarán Downey, Conor Grimes, Ryan Burns and Tommy Durnin, who came in as a half-time substitute.

2018: Craig Lynch; John Bingham, Emmet Carolan, Fergal Donohue; Darren Marks, James Stewart, Anthony Williams; Conor Early, Bevan Duffy; Ciarán Downey, Jim McEneaney, Andy McDonnell; Derek Maguire, Conor Grimes, Ryan Burns. Subs: Eoghan Lafferty, Tommy Durnin, Gerard McSorley, William Woods, James Craven, Tadhg McEneaney.

2020: Craig Lynch; Dan Corcoran, Bevan Duffy, Kevin Carr; Fergal Donohoe, Emmet Carolan, Anthony Williams; Tommy Durnin, Liam Jackson; Conor Early, Robbie Curran, Conall McKeever; Paddy Reilly, Sam Mulroy, Ryan Burns. Subs: Ciarán Keenan, John Clutterbuck, Conor Whelan, Dermot Campbell, Gerry Garland.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of Louth's last championship triumph over the Rebels when Dermot O’Brien's men claimed victory in the 1957 All-Ireland final by 1-9 to 1-7. It was 50 years later when the counties next met in a third round qualifier at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise. I was a selector with Eamonn McEneaney at the time and I recall a real ding-dong battle where we led 0-9 to 0-8 at the break.

With a two-man full-forward line of Colm Judge and Shane Lennon causing the Cork defence all sorts of problems, we forged three points ahead midway through the second period. However, Cork's greater experience told in the final quarter as they took control around the middle of the park, kicking seven of the last nine points to claim a 0-16 to 0-14 win.

Billy Morgan's side went on to reach the All-Ireland decider that season following comfortable victories over Sligo (Q/F) and Meath (S/F) before eventually losing to Kerry in an all-Munster showpiece.

2007: Stuart Reynolds; Alan Page, Colin Goss, John Neary; Peter McGinnity, Mick Fanning, John O'Brien; Paddy Keenan, Ronan Carroll; Brian White, Martin Farrelly, Mark Stanfield; Aaron Hoey, Shane Lennon, Colm Judge. Subs: Darren Clarke, Dessie Finnegan, Ray Finnegan, JJ Quigley, James Murray.

For such a large county, with an abundance of quality footballers, Cork have underachieved significantly since their previous All-Ireland success in 2010 under Conor Counihan. They are not the team of old and in recent times have shown a very soft underbelly in both league and championship.

Based on current form, there is no reason we should fear them and will travel to Leeside with every chance of progressing to round two.