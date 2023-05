The Glen Emmets club had a day to savour on Sunday with Conor Grimes on the Louth team that qualified for the Leinster SFC final and the U13s winning in France. — © SPORTSFILE

Although we weren't in Croke Park in person on Sunday to witness Louth's magnificent extra-time victory over Offaly, Glen Emmets’ U13 players and coaches were there with fellow clubman Conor Grimes, and his teammates, in spirit.