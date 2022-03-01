Seamus O’Hanlon – Less predictable Louth are on a roll

Mickey Harte's men are on a bit of a roll at the moment in Division 3 following Sunday's two-point victory over a very capable Westmeath XV at a windswept Páirc Mhuire in Ardee.

There was little or nothing between the sides for the entire 70-plus minutes and the final result was in doubt right up to referee Conor Dourneen's final whistle. We would have had few complaints if Westmeath had forced a draw or, indeed, a late winning goal in those closing stages.

And, likewise, the Lake County players, management and supporters appeared to accept the defeat gallantly as the players made their way to the clubhouse dressing rooms.

Any points in this ultra-competitive division are most welcome but the manner of the displays in the closing minutes of our last three games must be particularly pleasing to Mickey Harte and his backroom team. There is no doubting the footballing talent that exists within the current panel but those strong finishes will have added much-needed big-game experience and confidence to the entire set-up.

While we are still far from the finished article and there are lots of areas where we can improve and grow further, there was real evidence at times on Sunday that things are really starting to come together for this talented group.

I missed the Limerick game last week but there has been a steady and noticeable improvement since Laois visited Ardee at the end of January. Like in that round one clash with the O’Moore men, conditions on Sunday were, again, far from ideal, but I felt we adapted much better on this occasion to the game that was unfolding in front of us.

Westmeath, in my opinion, were a more competent outfit than Laois but we appeared to have learned from our hesitancy and mistakes in that previous home game. We've now varied our approach and are much less predictable in our style of play.

The gameplan still demands lots of lateral movement and passing but we're now backing ourselves to take on and beat our direct opponent. That's drawing our fair share of fouls in the danger zone, the majority of which are being converted by Sam Mulroy.

This steady progress augurs well for the remaining games against Fermanagh (away), Antrim (home) and Wicklow (away). All three games are eminently winnable.

Any neutrals in Sunday's crowd, which if I'm being honest was a little disappointing, would surely have been rooting for a draw as neither Mulroy nor John Heslin deserved to finish on the losing side. The St Loman’s clubman was imperious in the early exchanges, posting his side’s entire first half total of 1-5 (1-2 from play). The 29-year-old sharp shooter would amass a personal tally of 1-10. However, his three consecutive failures from very scoreable third quarter frees would prove crucial to the final outcome.

Conor Grimes’ opportunist’s goal and a ‘Casey‘ Byrne point came in the middle of those three Heslin miscues. It was the pivotal period of the contest. Further Heslin frees kept the scoreboard ticking for Westmeath but some direct running at the heart of the visitors‘ rearguard and a tremendous display of dead ball kicking from Mulroy ensured we had a sufficient buffer in place for any late onslaught.

Mulroy would finish with 0-11, all from frees. His form and fitness are key for us in the remaining games.

It was also good to see Ciarán Keenan make his return from injury and the St Mary’s youngster was very lively following his final quarter introduction.

Next up is a trip to Enniskillen on Saturday week for an evening clash with Fermanagh. The Ernesiders have had a patchy start to the campaign with an opening day defeat to Antrim, a draw with Wicklow in Aughrim and a fine 3-11 to 1-10 win in Longford last weekend. Big Sean Quigley is still their main scoring threat with 3-9 to his name thus far.

While I'm far from convinced with the placement of Bevan Duffy in the full-back line, he might just be the perfect man for Quigley in Brewster Park.

GOOD CRAIC

I actually missed the opening 15 minutes of Sunday's game in Ardee having got caught up in the Annual Sean Loughran Tractor Run between Tullyallen and Collon.

While I was extremely impressed with the quality and quantity of the vehicles taking part, my attention was hastily interrupted by Colm Corrigan's radio commentary of John Heslin's early goal.

When I eventually landed in Páirc Mhuire, I bumped into an old Louth teammate who I played with for many seasons. He was perched behind the road goals with his two young lads in tow. We had some good laughs reminiscing about past adventures and were joined later by his older brother who I also soldiered with previously for the county.

The stories were so good that I almost missed the final 15 minutes as well.