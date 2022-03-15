Louth

Seamus O’Hanlon – James Califf as a goalkeeper is fast becoming a masterstroke by Mickey Harte

The Clogherhead man has been excellent since donning Louth’s No1 jersey

James Califf has been wooed back into the Louth panel as a goalkeeper by manager Mickey Harte. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Seamus O'Hanlon

Three wins on the trot, and two of them on the road, have Louth sitting proudly joint-top of Division 3 alongside this weekend's opponents, Antrim.

While the previous few games have showcased our battling qualities in the latter stages of contests, Sunday's four-point win in Enniskillen was all about the opening 25 minutes. Thanks to first quarter goals from Tommy Durnin and Sam Mulroy, we got our noses in front early and when captain Mulroy split the post with a 20th minute free, we were seven points to the good at 2-4 to 0-3.

