Seamus O’Hanlon – James Califf as a goalkeeper is fast becoming a masterstroke by Mickey Harte

Three wins on the trot, and two of them on the road, have Louth sitting proudly joint-top of Division 3 alongside this weekend's opponents, Antrim.

While the previous few games have showcased our battling qualities in the latter stages of contests, Sunday's four-point win in Enniskillen was all about the opening 25 minutes. Thanks to first quarter goals from Tommy Durnin and Sam Mulroy, we got our noses in front early and when captain Mulroy split the post with a 20th minute free, we were seven points to the good at 2-4 to 0-3.

In the not too distant past, Louth teams have been uncomfortable with managing a game when presented with an early lead. We sometimes appear much more comfortable when chasing down our opponents in final quarter battles that do little for the nerves or fingernails of Wee County supporters.

But Sunday in Brewster Park was different. Fermanagh did have their moments in the opening half. A couple of goal opportunities were spurned and they came at us strongly towards the end of the half but, overall, we were in control and never really looked like being beaten. Placing James Califf in the goals was a major gamble by the management team but the big Clogherhead man has done well and is fast becoming a major asset to our style of play. It's too early to label it a masterstroke but it’s not far off it at the moment.

With two games to go, our destiny is now in our hands and I've got a good feeling that we're improving with every outing. Don't get me wrong, Antrim will be no pushovers. Playing in Ardee should be to our advantage but it will be all hands to the pumps if we're to emerge with both points.

The final game is away to Wicklow and while Aughrim has traditionally been a difficult place to visit, the Garden County are struggling at this level and should not prove an insurmountable challenge. Our nearest challengers, Westmeath, Limerick, Fermanagh and Laois, have all to play each other over the closing two weekends so even a share of the spoils next Sunday might be sufficient to keep us on track for promotion.

Nothing is straightforward for Antrim either as they've Westmeath as visitors to Corrigan Park in their final match of the programme.

I'm probably getting ahead of myself a little on this, but I've already had conversations with some people on whether we're actually ready for Division 2 football yet. Some observers have expressed concerns that another promotion might just prove to be too much too soon for Mickey Harte's young, developing group of players, but I disagree.

There is more than enough talent and experience in the group at present to hold our own with the likes Offaly, Meath and Clare and while others like Roscommon or possibly Dublin and Kildare might be beyond us, the growth and learning will be invaluable. There you have it. I'm already planning out my Division 2 itinerary for 2023.

FAIR PLAY

I'm not a big fan of the early months of the year and always feel a sense of relief when the hour changes. The brightness of the last few evenings has been refreshing and I can't wait to get back out on the pitch with the young lads to really get stuck into the upcoming juvenile football season. Fair play to Kevin Gordon, Anthony Briscoe and others on the Minor Board for the schedule of underage fixtures that are coming at us over the next six months.

A criticism of insufficient games has sometimes been levelled at our Minor Board in recent seasons but there can be no complaints in 2022. A fantastic programme has been laid out for the season ahead that should have most of our kids playing weekly games through to September.

The ratio of training sessions to games needs to be weighted towards more and more matches for all clubs and I feel we are now getting this balance right. The previous need for countless challenge games to keep players and parents occupied on a weekly basis has gratefully come to an end.

There's still a long way to go to get our underage house in order but this welcome development is a step in the right direction. Schools’ football is hopefully the next item on the agenda.