Seamus O’Hanlon – I can’t wait to see Louth in Leinster... it’s a long time since that was last said

“Winning is a habit. Watch your thoughts, they become your beliefs. Watch your beliefs, they become your words. Watch your words, they become your actions. Watch your actions, they become your habits. Watch your habits, they become your character.”

Many years ago, a former coach, who I'd great respect for, gave me a book about the great NFL coach Vince Lombardi. He was arguably the greatest coach of all-time in any sport.

The quote above is the one that stuck with me most over the years. A team doesn't become a winning team overnight. It takes time to instil that sort of thought process and self belief into individuals and then the group. Mickey Harte and Gavin Devlin got the Louth gig just 16 months ago. More than half of this period was subject to restrictions, therefore they've really only got their teeth into the project in recent times. The turnaround in our fortunes has been quite remarkable. To illustrate just how far we've come, I'll bring you back to the 2020 National League when we were, like this season, operating in Division 3.

Our opening game was away to Longford where we went under by three points (0-16 to 1-10). It wasn't a particularly bad performance but we failed to take advantage of our purple patch in the second half after Gerry Garland’s goal brought us back into the game.

Early February, round two and three clashes with Tipperary and Offaly in the Gaelic Grounds in Drogheda also failed to get us off the mark for the season. Again, we had opportunities to take control of proceedings in both games but lost our way after getting ourselves in winning positions.

Defeat to Tipp was particularly hard to take as they kicked the last five scores in a closing whirlwind to win by the minimum margin (0-11 to 1-7).

Round four was a difficult away trip to Derry, especially without the suspended Sam Mulroy, who was sent-off late on against Offaly. However, we again got ourselves into a winning position midway through the second period only to falter on the final straight. A late Derry goal in injury time put somewhat of a gloss on the 2-10 to 1-9 final scoreline. No points from four outings, we were rooted to the bottom of the table and as good as relegated. With belief and confidence drained from the squad, Leitrim gave us a hiding in round five at Dowdallshill. It was a low point for the players and management.

Fast forward through the pandemic to this year’s Division 3. The point I'm making is that the quality of the opposition hasn't really changed from 2020 but we are now regularly taking advantage of those winning positions. To fight back and scrape a hardly deserved point against Longford to the four narrow wins versus promotion rivals Limerick, Westmeath, Fermanagh and Antrim. there is a belief and confidence in the group that we are now capable of winning those tight contests. Mental toughness and individual commitment to the group's efforts, I believe, have been key to our recent run of results.

I can’t wait for the Leinster Championship – it’s been a while since we could say that.

TOAST

I toasted Saturday’s victory from the cosy environs of Lily Finnegan’s Bar in Whitestown, Cooley, with a large group of former Louth footballers. Earlier in the day we'd walked from the Lumper’s in Ravensdale to Carlingford in memory of our former teammate and friend Stephen Melia as part of the Walk for Charlie/Motor Neurone Disease Challenge.

Our original, 50-strong group was almost halved by the Louth game in Croker – clashing with the league final was the last thing on my mind when organising the event back in January.

However, despite the reduced numbers and threats of sleet and rain earlier in the week, almost 30 of us set off in pleasant sunshine from Ballymakellet on the four-hour trek. Previous county sponsors earned lots of free publicity with the array of vintage jerseys on display, although our patient guides, Cooley's Ciarán Gormley, Derek Malone and Archie Murphy, maintained the bright red colours would be easy to spot should the medics need to locate any distressed parties, which wasn't beyond the realms of possibilities.

As always, Glenn Woods’ curry was a saviour at the halfway point in Glenmore where we washed it down with some fitting refreshments. The final leg up the Golyin Pass to Slieve Foy was the shortest part of the journey with stunning views both north and south from the saddle, particularly down into Carlingford.

A few running repairs and minor tweaks were required before we landed in the Four Seasons’ Hotel where Frank Lynch and Dermot Redmond (manager) had a fine spread laid on for us.

Stephen Melia’s sisiters, Martha and Detta, were on hand to accept the monies raised which will go to MND and Hospice charities. A fantastic day was had by all with some great yarns and stories spun… some of which were even true.

In a quiet moment in Lily Finnegan’s (and there weren't many), looking around at so many of my former teammates, I began to pick a team and here's what I came up with. Stephen was there with us in spirit so he's included also. For diplomacy, there are a few either/ors...

Ciarán Boyle

Alan Page/Brien Philips

Stephen Melia/Colin Goss

Paddy Matthews/David Brennan

Ray Finnegan/Declan O’Sullivan

Peter McGinnity/Dessie Finnegan

John Neary/Ray Rooney

Seamus O’Hanlon/Ken Reilly

Paddy Keenan/David Reilly

Pat Butterly/Ronan Greene

Eamonn McEneaney/Redmond O’Neill

Christy Grimes/Nicky Malone

Jim McDonnell/Darren Kirwan

Shane Lennon/Fintan Murphy

JP Rooney