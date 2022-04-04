Louth

Seamus O’Hanlon – I can’t wait to see Louth in Leinster... it’s a long time since that was last said

Column

Louth manager Mickey Harte celebrates with Ciarán Byrne after the match. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Seamus O'Hanlon

“Winning is a habit. Watch your thoughts, they become your beliefs. Watch your beliefs, they become your words. Watch your words, they become your actions. Watch your actions, they become your habits. Watch your habits, they become your character.”

Many years ago, a former coach, who I'd great respect for, gave me a book about the great NFL coach Vince Lombardi. He was arguably the greatest coach of all-time in any sport.

