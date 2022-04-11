Seamus O’Hanlon – How did it take this long for Louth GAA to find its club solution?

The main leagues in Louth got underway over the weekend under new structures which clubs unanimously voted in back in early January.

While not without its critics, the new fixtures programme means more regular games for club players in a consistent format that will hopefully breathe a little bit more life into the old, tired configurations.

As a result of the new split season, county players will be tied up until such time as the inter-county season finishes, which will be June or July at the earliest.

The early rounds of the league (phase one) will take place without the county players but they will rejoin their clubs in phase two after the leagues split into a top six and bottom six – or, perhaps, slightly before then if Louth go out of the championship. Matches in phase one will offer two points for a win while phase two games will have three points for a victory.

Therefore, when clubs return to full strength in phase two, there will be a maximum of 15 points to play for so still ample opportunity to push for promotion or avoid relegation. Mickey Harte has asked that none of his 40 man panel will be involved in club football for the first half of the season.

My own view is that the new format is a major step in the right direction. Early season club football in the county had become almost farcical in recent years with upwards of 1,000 club players sitting idle from week to week not knowing whether matches would be fixed or whether existing fixtures would go ahead. There's an obvious disadvantage to clubs who've multiple players on the county panel, like Naomh Máirtín and Ardee St Mary’s, but there were bound to be issues no matter what way you restructured it.

Despite digging deep into their respective panels, the two aforementioned clubs, last year's championship winners Naomh Máirtín and Cardinal O’Donnell Cup holders Ardee both lost their opening Division 1 games at the weekend. St Mary’s went under 0-11 to 0-8 against St Fechin’s at Beaulieu, while the Jocks lost out at home to a last-minute free from Craig Shevlin on a 1-8 to 1-7 scoreline.

Mattock Rangers put four goals past St Patrick’s on their way to a fine win in Collon, while three late Ben McLaughlin frees ensured Sean O'Mahony’s prevailed by a single point to cause an upset against St Mochta’s in Louth Village, where Stephen Kilcoyne top-scored with 1-5. Under new manager Des Lane, early season pacesetters Newtown Blues continued their good form with a 0-10 to 0-7 victory over St Bride’s in Drogheda. Geraldines also got the new season off to a winning start with a 1-9 to 0-9 victory in Cooley, young Ben Gartlan getting the crucial goal.

Division 2, which is always the county's most competitive, saw wins for Dundalk Gaels, Clans, St Joseph’s, Huntertown and Roche while Young Irelands and O Raghallaigh’s shared the spoils in Drogheda. Looking down through the various leagues fixture schedule, which sees all clubs playing weekly fixtures through to early July, you'd wonder how it took so long to gain agreement from all parties to make the change.

ST KEVIN’S BOY

On a separate note, I was off in Manchester at the weekend to see my young lad play soccer with Dublin schoolboys outfit St Kevin’s Boys against Man United in an U12 friendly. The match took place at the club's AON Training Complex in Carrington.

I've been to many training grounds and sports facilities over the years but this was something else – on a different planet almost. The 100-acre site is situated just 10 miles from Old Trafford, nestled deep in the countryside on the outskirts of Carrington village. There are no obvious signs or directions telling you where to go, the sudden appearance of four burly security guards about a mile from the main entrance being the only give away.

Our taxi cab was then ushered down a long, tree-lined avenue to the main entrance, and our names checked by intercom against the day visitors’ list. Fortress Carrington, as some of the locals have dubbed it, is not an easy place to get into. Armed with our 'dos and don'ts' guest procedure instructions, we were escorted to the parents’ waiting area.

No photos or videos were allowed but with the first-team away on duty at Goodison Park, we were able to grab a few sneaky snaps.

The vast, sprawling site has everything imaginable in a state of the art sports facilty – 14 floodlit pitches all with the same drainage, sprinkler, undersoil heating and grass system as the Old Trafford surface, four full-sized astro pitches (indoor and outdoor), and a 300-strong staff to keep the facility running like clockwork.

Our access was limited to the vastly impressive academy building which houses their world renowned youth teams. The facilities for United's stars of the future were truly eye watering. The majority of the buildings on site are, however, reserved for the first-team squad and were strictly off limits to visitors.

But our security people, who both had strong Irish connections, were more than happy to talk about what was behind the closed doors – an indoor running track, full-sized swimming pool, 25 therapy rooms offering every imaginable rehab, recovery and wellbeing solution, underwater recovery units with submerged treadmills, a 100-seater private restaurant... the list went on and on. And we didn't even get a glimpse of the newly revamped £40 million Medical and Sport Science facility. I can't remember when (if ever) I was last gobsmacked in such an awestruck way.

However, on hearing news of United's 1-0 defeat to Everton, one of the other parents, an ardent United fan, felt the whole place should be set alight!