Seamus O’Hanlon – High praise for Mulroy and Grimes from my Limerick buddy

Louth full-forward Conor Grimes was superb in Limerick on Sunday. Picture: Keith Wiseman Expand

Seamus O'Hanlon

Not too many expected the away team to emerge victorious from the north campus of the University of Limerick on Sunday afternoon with 15 minutes remaining. Mickey Harte’s men, still seeking their first competitive win of 2022, were five points down and looking like they’d be heading home empty handed from the Treaty city.

We’d gone away for a few days with the kids over mid-term. Therefore, I was relying on second-hand accounts and Twitter updates to keep me abreast of goings-on in Limerick. First reports suggested the fixture would be cancelled altogether after the Gaelic Grounds failed a late pitch inspection. However, a hasty change of venue to the astro surface on the nearby University campus ensured the round three fixture would go ahead, despite the hailstones doing their level best to intervene.

