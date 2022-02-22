Seamus O’Hanlon – High praise for Mulroy and Grimes from my Limerick buddy

Not too many expected the away team to emerge victorious from the north campus of the University of Limerick on Sunday afternoon with 15 minutes remaining. Mickey Harte’s men, still seeking their first competitive win of 2022, were five points down and looking like they’d be heading home empty handed from the Treaty city.

We’d gone away for a few days with the kids over mid-term. Therefore, I was relying on second-hand accounts and Twitter updates to keep me abreast of goings-on in Limerick. First reports suggested the fixture would be cancelled altogether after the Gaelic Grounds failed a late pitch inspection. However, a hasty change of venue to the astro surface on the nearby University campus ensured the round three fixture would go ahead, despite the hailstones doing their level best to intervene.

As mentioned in these paragraphs previously, I’m not a big fan of social media platforms, but more and more I’m being sucked into the world of Twitter which, at times like this, is pretty much essential.

When you’re engrossed as a live spectator in the final moments of a game, the last thing you want is the inconvenience or interruption of an irritant pest seeking quickfire answers or text replies, especially when the game is in the melting pot.

My buddy’s updates from Limerick were like clockwork up to the 55th minute on Sunday, but, thereafter, the connection ran dry. Either it was a real storming finish or he was struck by a ‘The Day After Tomorrow’-like giant hailstone.

Down 1-12 to 1-7 against the joint league leaders, it appeared unlikely from my poor vantage point that we would turn it around. But to my delight when I eventually pulled up the Twitter updates on 68 minutes, we’d closed the gap to a single score, courtesy of four white flags from captain fantastic Sam Mulroy.

Three further points in as many minutes from substitute Ciarán Byrne, Ciarán Downey and the aforementioned Mulroy sealed a magnificent two-point victory.

When my Limerick correspondent eventually checked back in, he was shell shocked at the steamtrain-type finish of the visitors. Like many of the Limerick faithful present, he’d all but pencilled in a third Division 3 victory for the locals and was actually taken aback at Louth’s barnstorming finale.

He was particularly aghast at the performance of Mulroy who he suggested was as good as any forward in the country at this current moment. High praise, indeed, from a Munster GAA veteran of almost 50 years.

The results and the manner of it hopefully brings to an end the Wee County’s inconsistent opening to the 2022 season with the platform now firmly laid for a robust finish to the league campaign.

Westmeath, who were idle last weekend due to a waterlogged Mullingar pitch, are up next on Sunday in Ardee and there is no reason we can’t turn the division’s most fancied side over. With Storm Franklin sweeping midweek across the country, following hot on the heels of his cousins Dudley and Eunice, underfoot conditions are not expected to be perfect in Páirc Mhuire at 2pm on Sunday afternoon.

Along with Mulroy, the Munster man was hugely impressed with Conor Grimes at the edge of the square, in particular his ability to win everything that was kicked into him, high or low. While Harte’s teams have historically been reluctant to play the long ball, sometimes the direct route can pay dividends, especially in inclement weather.

Against Laois in our previous home fixture, the visiting managery, Billy Sheehan, had no hesitation in taking advantage of the elements when the opportunity presented itself. It wasn’t pretty but the ploy was effective and ultimately was the reason the Midlanders departed the venue with the spoils.

We were the better team, in my opinion, against Laois, but after missing those early goal chances, we, unfortunately, failed to adapt to the type of game that was unfolding in front of us, preferring to hold onto possession in the middle third when it was clear our inside forwards had the beating of their men.

Those strong finishes against Longford and Limerick will have done wonders for team morale and will mean we go into this weekend’s game brimming with confidence. But Jack Cooney’s men are no slouches. They’re two from two against Wicklow and Laois and arrive in Ardee with real promotion ambitions. And in John Heslin, Luke Loughlin and Alex Gardiner, they have a full-forward line who know where the posts are.

We need to be at our best if we’re to claim both points and possibly be ready and able to modify our gameplan to suit the prevailing conditions.