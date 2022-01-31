Seamus O’Hanlon – Gilt-edged misses cost Louth so dearly

A pleasant, bright Sunday morning in Tullyallen unfortunately gave way to a squally, wet and quite miserable afternoon in Ardee as Louth suffered their fourth defeat on the trot in January, this time at the hands of Laois in the opening round of the National League.

The large, expectant crowd had gathered in Páirc Mhuire prior to the 2pm throw-in and it was particularly noticeable the amount of youngsters in attendance, both boys and girls. The Mickey Harte-factor is still alive and well with continued strong interest in the fortunes of the Wee County from both young and old.

My own two young lads tagged along with me, also supplemented by two of their buddies to alleviate any sibling rivalry.

As the teams went through their warm-ups, I'd a good bit of pre-match banter with some old, familiar faces who stopped on the bank for a chat, perhaps a sign of a return to more normal times at GAA matches.

Despite our poor O’Byrne Cup results, the mood was fairly positive in the build-up and when Ciarán Downey and Sam Mulroy notched us into an early two-point lead in as many minutes, it looked like it was going to be our day. The growing breeze, gusting strongly at our backs, demanded a healthy half-time buffer, possibly as much as five or six points. It was going to be important to take full advantage of any opportunities that came our way.

We dominated most of the opening quarter in practically all of the one-to-one exchanges with a hesitant Laois defence completely at sixes and sevens. However, despite that early dominance and huge gaping holes appearing through their central channel, we somehow failed to capitalise on the opportunities presented.

I counted three gilt-edged goal chances spurned, and possibly even a fourth. Some credit must go the way of Laois netminder, Danny Bolger, who protected his goal well but our tame efforts probably made the Graiguecullen men look better than he is. In the meantime, Laois hit us on the break with a sucker punch when late replacement Gary Walsh capitalised on a defensive error to bury the ball past Martin McEneaney.

That score against the wind and the run of play allowed the visitors a foothold in the game that they scarcely deserved. Those missed goal chances gradually sapped the energy and decisiveness from our previously flowing attacking thrusts. We kind of meandered through the remainder of the half with lots of lateral movements and pot shots from distance. Leading by just a single score at the short whistle and facing into a now near gale force wind, it was clear we needed a big third quarter.

However, playing a more direct and simple style of play, which was much more suitable to the conditions, it was Laois who kicked on. Billy Sheehan's charges didn't look any great shakes in the first half but they pulled our defence asunder straight after the break to plunder 2-3 without reply by the 53rd minute.

That third quarter whirlwind combined with the now driving wind and rain saw many on the far bank call it a day and head for the exit gates. I waited for another 10 minutes before throwing in the towel but by then it was a done deal – I could have saved the kids the extra 10-minute drowning. The small cheer we could hear in the distance was obviously Ciarán Byrne's late goal but it was a real case of too little too late.

In such a tight division where there's little to nothing between all eight counties, a good start was vital. In my opinion, we were as good if not even slightly better than Laois on the evidence of Sunday's game. My simple summary of the game would be that our early missed chances knocked our attacking confidence and we failed to regroup or regain our composure. Laois, on the other hand, knew they dodged a bullet in the opening half and grew in confidence as the game progressed.

They were deserving winners because they took their chances but it all could have been so different if we rattled the net with some of those early efforts. We're now on the backfoot in the division and go to Pearse Park in Longford this week needing a result. The hosts are in the exact same boat having lost their opening game on Saturday in Limerick. Elsewhere in Division Three, Westmeath came from eight points down against Colin Kelly's Wicklow to win by 1-16 to 2-8 in Mullingar while Antrim made a winning start away to Fermanagh.

I sat in on Saturday night to watch Dessie Farrell's Dublin take on his old mate Kieran McGeeney's Armagh in a Division One clash in Croke Park. I know it’s only January but the Orchard men were hugely impressive as they stunned the former All-Ireland champions in a comprehensive 2-15 to 1-13 victory. There was none more impressive than Crossmaglen's Rian O Neill who gave a Man of the Match performance at full-forward, posting 1-4.

Armagh led 2-7 to 0-2 approaching half-time as their clever attacking play and aggressive tackling approach overwhelmed the strangely subdued home side.

The second period was almost a damage limitation exercise for the Dubs whose errant shooting, sloppy passing and poor decision-making only marginally improved. This is a big year for the Dubs and their manager Farrell as they try to bounce back from last year's surprise semi-final defeat to Mayo. It could be a big year also for our neighbours, Armagh, if they continue in that vein.