Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Seamus O’Hanlon – Gilt-edged misses cost Louth so dearly

Louth's Sam Mulroy and John O'Loughlin of Laois during Sunday's game in Ardee. Picture: Paul Connor Expand

Close

Louth's Sam Mulroy and John O'Loughlin of Laois during Sunday's game in Ardee. Picture: Paul Connor

Louth's Sam Mulroy and John O'Loughlin of Laois during Sunday's game in Ardee. Picture: Paul Connor

Louth's Sam Mulroy and John O'Loughlin of Laois during Sunday's game in Ardee. Picture: Paul Connor

Seamus O'Hanlon

A pleasant, bright Sunday morning in Tullyallen unfortunately gave way to a squally, wet and quite miserable afternoon in Ardee as Louth suffered their fourth defeat on the trot in January, this time at the hands of Laois in the opening round of the National League.

The large, expectant crowd had gathered in Páirc Mhuire prior to the 2pm throw-in and it was particularly noticeable the amount of youngsters in attendance, both boys and girls. The Mickey Harte-factor is still alive and well with continued strong interest in the fortunes of the Wee County from both young and old.

Privacy