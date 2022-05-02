Seamus O’Hanlon – Getting Louth to the next level will be the greatest task of Mickey Harte’s career

Despite our lacklustre performance against Carlow the previous Sunday, I was still reasonably optimistic of returning to Páirc Tailteann a week later and causing an upset against Kildare.

I penned last week's column on this basis and even checked around among bookies to see who was offering the best odds on a Wee County victory.

After all, we'd built up lots of momentum during that eight-match unbeaten run and the Lilywhites had been lying idle since losing to Mayo on March 27 in their final league outing and suffering relegation to Division 2.

Not until Tuesday morning did I cop Leinster Council's switch of venue decision that somehow shifted the contest to Tullamore. This change of venue hardly seemed fair and I felt swung the pendulum in Kildare's favour. An added affront to Louth’s travelling supporters was the late afternoon throw-in time of 4pm.

Penning last week's piece, I chose to ignore the level that both counties had operated at since our last championship meeting in 2014. I was also blinkered to the stark difference in the fortunes of both counties’ underage teams over the last 10 years.

Aidan O’Rourke was at the hem for that 2014 Leinster quarter-final clash in Croke Park and similar to last weekend, we arrived at headquarters in what appeared to be fine fettle after a convincing first round victory over Westmeath in Mullingar. But that optimism was short lived as a Jason Ryan-managed Kildare trounced us 1-22 to 1-7 in a very one-side affair.

The matchday reports of that 2014 game are almost carbon copies of how Sunday’s match panned out. In the intervening eight years, Kildare have consistently operated at Division 1 or Division 2 level, apart from one season (2016) in Division 3. Louth, on the other hand, have spent seven of those eight years toiling between Division 3 and Division 4 with just one brief visit to Division 2 in 2018.

The recent underage fortunes of both counties at provincial level is most striking of all. Kildare have appeared in 11 provincial finals between minor and U20 over the last 10 seasons, winning seven titles (four at minor and three at U20). Louth's sole underage provincial final appearance during the period was in 2017 when losing 2-19 to 0-12 t0 Dublin in the minor decider.

In a relatively short period of time, Mickey Harte and Gavin Devlin have done a tremendous job in elevating this current squad to Division 2 level, thus qualifying for the All-Ireland series proper in 2022. However, without underestimating the amount of time, energy and commitment involved in achieving back-to-back promotions, I'd argue that moving from level four to level two will be the easiest piece of the puzzle for the Harte/Devlin management team.

Breaking into that next level, without a sustained conveyor belt of quality players who've competed at high levels of schools’ or underage football, will likely be the greatest challenge the pair will have faced in management. That's not to say I don't believe we can make the breakthrough but I'm just stating the facts of the challenging road that lies ahead.

What transpired at O'Connor Park was the cruel reality of the chasm that exists between mid-ranking hopefuls and a county like Kildare, who've been there or thereabouts in competing at the upper level in recent years. While our league form gave us genuine aspirations of a successful outcome, our lack of big game experience, football smarts and sheer size and physicality were painfully exposed.

The opening 25 minutes, when all six of their starting forwards registered from play, was a chastening one for Louth players, management and supporters. Bevan Duffy's goal effort and Liam Jackson's square ball might have stemmed the flow to allow us gain some sort of a foothold but at 0-10 to 0-1, the game was already beyond us.

A competitive middle third, where we outscored them 0-7 to 0-2, showed there is great fight and spirit in this squad, to go along with raw football ability, but Daniel Flynn's powerful run for the penalty sounded the death knell. From there to the finish was extremely challenging and we could have done without David Gough's five minutes of injury-time. The 2-22 to 0-12 final scoreline was sorely reminiscent of the 2014 result (1-22 to 1-7).

Even given the limitations of a fairly poor Carlow XV the previous week in Navan, concerning gaps were apparent in our defensive structure that should have yielded a much greater dividend of just 0-10 for Niall Carew's charges. I've no doubt Harte, Devlin and the game analysis team busied themselves with addressing and rectifying many of the issues in the intervening seven days, but sometimes a week simply isn't long enough to iron out all the creases. What was sufficient and adequate to get you by in Division 3 suddenly was meagre and paltry when exposed to teams at the higher level.

There was very little the losing manager could say afterwards. ''You learn as you go,” he said, “and we’ve learned today that there’s a lot to learn. It’s easy to reflect on things and say people were flat. I think maybe our boys didn’t expect such intensity and such power from them, not having faced that in recent times.”

Next up will be the qualifiers at the beginning of June but there will be no handy draws as was the case in seasons past. Qualifier opponents will be the likes of Tyrone, Mayo, Armagh and Clare but other high-profile teams will be in the mix also depending on how results go over the coming weeks.

In previous years, county players would have returned to club action for a number of weeks prior to the qualifiers but not this season. All 40+ players will remain with the county set-up during the month of May in preparation for that round one qualifier.