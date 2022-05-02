Louth

Seamus O’Hanlon – Getting Louth to the next level will be the greatest task of Mickey Harte’s career

Louth's Donal McKenny and Ciarán Keenan take a moment to reflect on Sunday's defeat by Kildare. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Seamus O'Hanlon

Despite our lacklustre performance against Carlow the previous Sunday, I was still reasonably optimistic of returning to Páirc Tailteann a week later and causing an upset against Kildare.

I penned last week's column on this basis and even checked around among bookies to see who was offering the best odds on a Wee County victory.

Privacy