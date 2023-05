A huge Louth support is expected in Croke Park on Sunday, possibly even outnumbering the locals. Pull on your red jersey and join us. As my good friend Charlie McAlester would always say, 'An Lú Abú'. — © SPORTSFILE

Following a meteoric rise that has seen the county go from the bottom tier of the league in 2021 to challenging the mighty Dubs two years later for a place in Division 1, we now find ourselves in a provincial final with a real chance of causing an upset.