Sam Mulroy hits 0-10 as Naomh Máirtín overcome Dreadnots in Louth SFC

Not even a heavy collision with his club and county colleague, Seán Healy, could stop the Sam Mulroy juggernaut in the Stabannon sun on Sunday night as the Naomh Máirtín captain propelled his side into the senior championship quarter-finals for the seventh season in succession.

Mulroy finished with a personal haul of 0-10 – four from play – and included in his tally were some conversions of immense quality. His eighth, in particular, was tattooed by perfection as he collected in midfield and sent over from beyond the 45m line in spite of three Dreadnots players hassling him.

John O’Brien’s team gave an arduous task a decent shot and were spearheaded by stylish Jay Hughes, who stuck away a second half goal with aplomb, lasering the ball through the legs of Jocks ’keeper Craig Lynch.

It came amid a Dreadnots revival that saw them rattle in 1-2 without reply – Peter Kirwan hitting points either side of Hughes’ major – after Fergal Reel’s men had developed a 0-12 to six gap with the first three scores of the second half.

In many facets, the affair played out similar to Jocks’ win at the same venue six days earlier, the seven-point defeat of St Fechin’s, in that Dreadnots got off to a promising start before the champions gradually suffocated their opponents through physicality and ruthless pressing, enclosing the Clogherhead men into their own half.

And with Mulroy (5), Val Leddy, Conor Whelan (2) and the always impressive Wayne Campbell kicking over the top – and John Clutterbuck forcing Ciarán Cunningham into a superb stop with his left foot for good measure – the Joe Ward holders were certain victors prior to Paul Kneel’s interval signal.

It is to Dreadnots’ credit that they didn’t melt under some severe Jocks heat at the beginning of the second half and, instead, found a way back into the encounter. Though their scoring rate did fall off as Máirtín’s opted to station impermeable layers of defenders where Dreadnots needed to go.

Ultimately, of the match’s final half-a-dozen points, Mulroy accounted for four of them with Campbell and Hughes sharing the others.

Breaking Jocks’ stiff, process-driven mould will be a challenge in the last eight and beyond.

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN: Craig Lynch; Mark Whelan, Thomas Sullivan, Conor Healy; John Clutterbuck, Seán Healy, Conor Morgan; Evan Whelan, Wayne Campbell 0-2; Jack Murphy, Val Leddy 0-1, Bryan McQuillan; Conor Whelan 0-3 (1f) Sam Mulroy 0-10 (6f), Tom Gray. Subs: Shane Morgan for E Whelan (40), Dara McDonnell for Leddy (43), Paul Berrill for McQuillan (51), Eoghan Callaghan for Gray (51), Thomas Clarke for Murphy (59).

DREADNOTS: Ciarán Cunningham; Ciarán Finnegan, Dermot Campbell, Conor Clarke; Derek Shevlin, Cian McEvoy, Barry Faulkner; James Califf 0-1 (f), David O’Brien; Darragh Shevlin, Jay Hughes 1-5 (0-3f), Owen Murphy; Peter Kirwan 0-2, Craig Shevlin 0-1, Pádraig Rath. Subs: Fergal McGuigan for Califf (35), Nathan Sutherland for Murphy (42), Cathal Lynch for O’Brien (58).

REFEREE: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets).