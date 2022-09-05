Louth

Sam Mulroy hits 0-10 as Naomh Máirtín overcome Dreadnots in Louth SFC

Naomh Máirtín 0-16 Dreadnots 1-9

Sam Mulroy hit 0-10 as Naomh Máirtín advanced past Dreadnots and qualified for the last eight as group winners on Sunday. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Caoimhín Reilly, in Stabannon

Not even a heavy collision with his club and county colleague, Seán Healy, could stop the Sam Mulroy juggernaut in the Stabannon sun on Sunday night as the Naomh Máirtín captain propelled his side into the senior championship quarter-finals for the seventh season in succession.

Mulroy finished with a personal haul of 0-10 – four from play – and included in his tally were some conversions of immense quality. His eighth, in particular, was tattooed by perfection as he collected in midfield and sent over from beyond the 45m line in spite of three Dreadnots players hassling him. 

