Ryan Nugent heroics earn Newtown Blues a draw with Ardee St Mary’s in incredible Louth U15 Championship final

Both Ardee St Mary’s and Newtown Blues arrived in Castlebellingham looking to capture the Dermot O’Brien Cup on Saturday afternoon, but, as it transpired, it was Louth minor chairman Kevin Gordon who had the honour of walking off the pitch with the Dermot O’Brien Cup hanging from his fingers.

This was undoubtedly a game which St Mary’s should have won, but Blues could so easily have taken the spoils based on their late misfortune in front of the posts and while it was the result neither sought, a draw was the fairest outcome for young lads who poured their heart and soul into the occasion.

Blues – who had Andy McDonnell among their management – went 32 minutes without a score after a blistering start that saw Ryan Nugent bury 1-1 past Connor Forrester. However, a usually prolific St Mary’s were off colour going forward and finished with 14 wides, dropping multiple further efforts short.

The Deesiders, who haven’t lost a game all season, were served really well on the day by sturdy attacker Brooklyn Gorman, who scored a cracking goal to level proceedings in the final quarter, midfield heartbeat Fionn Coyle and sharp Seán McMahon at right-half with Flynn Markey performing heroics at full-back. Meanwhile, Luke Keenan – younger brother of senior stars Conor, Eimhin and Ciarán – really grew into the contest.

And yet Blues had so many strong performers despite being largely outplayed. Joey Nally was superb at left-half and so unfortunate to see his late shot come back off the crossbar, with Josh Esanbor, Seán Carr, Finn Nugent and Ryan Nugent hugely impressive.

FAST START

With the Nugents accounting for Blues’ fast start, where they led 1-2 to no-score, a shock appeared to be on the cards, particularly given Marys’ struggles into the road-end target. Gorman got the favourites off the mark on 13 minutes, but aside from a Keenan free on the eve of the break, Ken Rooney’s boys failed to trouble the scoreboard man on duty despite a strong Coyle run and fine shot deflecting out off the butt of the post.

Trailing by Nugent’s well-taken major at the interval, Marys’ task grew in stature when Blues opened the second half scoring, though Gorman – who will be a key member of their offence in Sunday’s minor championship final – really stood up, converting a long-range free before taking on his marker and firing, left-footed, to the far corner of the net.

Keagan McGuirk restored the Newfoundwell club’s advantage from a free, but a brace by Keenan had Mary’s looking good for victory, especially when you considered the goalmouth action which they successfully repelled.

A fabulous pass by Ryan Nugent set-up Nally, who jinked nicely inside but was incredibly unlucky to see his shot come back off the ’bar with Ryan Healy’s follow up effort being unbelievably blocked on the line by Markey.

And Blues were cursing their luck once more when McGuirk’s lobbed attempt was beaten away by Forrester. Deep in stoppage time, the underdogs looked to have missed their chance.

But, 65 minutes in, Nugent took the initiative, beating several tacklers and splitting the posts from wide on the right. For a teenager to register from that angle, under that pressure, was breathtaking.

Some game.

ARDEE ST MARY’S: Connor Forrester; Bobby Carroll, Flynn Markey, Patrick Svender; Seán McMahon, Tadhg Caffrey, Oisín Moran; Fionn Coyle, Luke Woods; DJ Matthews, Cian Lane, Luke Keenan 0-3 (2f); Tadhg Rooney, Brooklyn Gorman 1-2 (0-1f), Calum Caffrey. Subs: James Skelly for Lane (42), Lane for Rooney (54).

NEWTOWN BLUES: Yemi Taylor; Dan McGuffin, Daniel McArdle, Seán Carr; Ryan Gilchrist, Eoin Brannigan, Joey Nally; Josh Esanbor, Finn Nugent 0-1; Seán Cummins, Eoghan Hoban, Senan Carr; Keagan McGuirk 0-1 (1f), Ryan Nugent 1-3, Ryan Healy. Subs: Kyle Kierans for Esanbor (54), Esanbor for McGuffin (60).

REFEREE: Damien Connor (St Patrick’s).