Ruthless Wolfe Tones defeat Westerns to qualify for first Louth JFC semi-final since 1993

Westerns' Anthony Durnin gets a grasp of Patrick Fanning of Wolfe Tones during Friday night's DkIT Sport JFC clash in Clogherhead. Picture: Paul Connor

When was the last time Wolfe Tones played in the semi-final of the Louth junior championship?

The answer – 1993, when they faced Glyde Rangers in Dunleer.

Nearly 30 years on and the Drogheda men have finally bridged that lengthy gap via a one-sided victory over Westerns in Clogherhead on Friday night.

Having built from the bottom up, after merely surviving during those barren years, they are a club on the up with a team containing several players not long out of their underage ranks.

Patrick Fanning and Seán Flanagan dominated the midfield battle in cool conditions and when Niall Smith found the net with less than a quarter of an hour played, there was a sense of inevitability over the outcome and Tones duly nursed a comprehensive cushion at the interval, 1-11 to 0-1.

Defender Reece Owens came back in for his first appearance in this year’s championship campaign and Westerns, who have made progress in the form of qualifying for the knockout stage having failed to field in a match during last season’s renewal, made him work in the second half. Terence Sweeney dropped a 30-metre shot into the net, the ball deceiving Johnny Lynch.

It wasn’t until Chris Cudden hit the net again in the 53rd minute that Tones won the second half. That dip in performance is not uncommon in a one-sided encounter but Martin Rice and Jay Finnegan will know that bigger tests are coming down the track for the winners, who will fancy their chances of reaching the decider.

WOLFE TONES: Johnny Lynch; Taidgh Rock, Reece Owens, Adam Gartland; Emmet Judge 0-2, Sam Kelly 0-2, Seán McQuail; Seán Flanagan 0-1, Patrick Fanning; Chris Cudden 1-1, Garrett Cooney 0-1, Liam Gaffney 0-1; Niall Smith 1-4, Rory Taaffe 0-1, Darren Weldon 0-2. Subs: Jordan Duffy for Weldon, Danny Byrne for Judge, Trevor Walsh for Taaffe, Seán McMahon for Rock, Eoghan Brennan for Cudden.

WESTERNS: Dermot McArdle; Liam Murray, James Ward, Connor McClellan; Mick Martin, Andy Murray, Adam Duffy; Anthony Durnin 0-1, Finn Duffy; Dylan Ogle, Matthew Kane, Patrick Kerley; Seán McGuinness, Ryan Duffy, John Murray. Subs: Terrence Sweeney 1-1, Conor Smyth, Peter Shiels, James Cahill, Benny Harlin, Aidan McGarrell 0-1.

REFEREE: Cathal O’Brien (Geraldines).