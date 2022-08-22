Ruthless St Mary’s record 25-point win over St Joseph’s in Louth senior championship clash

This was as close to a waste of time as any Gaelic footballer would care to imagine and only adds weight to the view that Louth’s championship structure is in need of an overhaul.

There is little doubt that survival in the senior grade is the sole objective of both St Joseph’s and Dundalk Gaels, the competition’s only Division 2 competitors, and so the Dromiskin/Darver outfit entered Sunday’s peppering by Ardee St Mary’s as the weekend’s condemned men, resigned to a defeat that they hoped, in vain, wouldn’t be a slaughter.

Had Colin Kelly’s team been in a ‘do or die’ situation or at least lacked awareness of who lies in wait via a back door system of some description, it would certainly not have changed the result but perhaps have given them reason to contend for longer than they did in Stabannon.

In fairness, they didn’t give in against a slick Mary’s side who will have learned absolutely nothing about their championship challenge, but in knowing the inevitability of their situation, the second half was flatter than a well-rolled pastry.

Craig Doherty, yet again Joes’ leading performer, gave them an early lead, only for Ryan Rooney to saunter through and lift the net to spark St Mary’s to life. Impressive Éimhin Keenan was fed by the excellent Dáire McConnon on the run for the second three-pointer and the midfielder made no mistake with a composed dispatch to the bottom corner.

And then evasive Ciarán Keenan rounded the defence – and advancing Jordan Mackin – to slide in the third goal, with Carl Gillespie arrowing home a fourth before half-time.

Mary’s, who led 4-7 to five at halfway, were like a rash in their tackling with Shane Matthews and Tom Jackson hassling like dogs at a St Stephen’s Day coursing meeting. And Cathal Murray’s men were equally impressive from their restarts with goalkeeper James McGillick, who produced a really good save from Dáire Smyth’s drive, laser-like off the tee.

McConnon bagged both of the second half majors, showing searing pace and remarkable composure, while Matthews, Jonathan Commins, Rooney, Evan Malone, Liam Jackson and Darren Clarke all got on the scoresheet.

ARDEE ST MARY’S: James McGillick; Páraic McKenny, Donal McKenny, Conor Keenan; Kian Moran, Karl Faulkner, Carl Gillespie 1-2 (0-2f); RJ Callaghan, Éimhin Keenan 1-0; Jonathan Commins 0-3 (2f, 45), Shane Matthews 0-3, Tom Jackson 0-1; Ciarán Keenan 1-1, Ryan Rooney 1-2, Dáire McConnon 2-1. Subs: Evan Malone 0-2 for McKenny, Ronan Carroll for Rooney, Liam Jackson 0-1 for T Jackson, Robbie Leavy for Callaghan, Darren Clarke 0-2 (1f) for McConnon.

ST JOSEPH’S: Jordan Mackin; Ben Mulligan, Shane McQuillan, David Kieran; Gabriel Bell, Michael Staunton, Conor Neary; Conall McCaul 0-1, Killian Staunton; Jack Mulligan 0-3 (1f), Dáire Smyth, Oisín McGuinness 0-1; Alan Lynch, Craig Doherty 0-5 (2f, 2 45), Ben Collier 0-1 (1m). Subs: Killian McDonnell for McGuinness, Liam O’Leary for McQuillan, Evan McEnteggart for B Mulligan, Peter Brennan for Lynch.

REFEREE: Stephen Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael).