Ruthless St Fechin’s devour Naomh Moninne to win third Louth SHC title in a row

St Fechin’s 3-20 Naomh Moninne 1-14

St Fechin’s were ruthless as they won a fifth Louth SHC title in stunning fashion, completely overwhelming Naomh Moninne at St Brigid’s Park on Sunday afternoon.

Clinical Paul Mathews twice stamped on the flame of Moninne’s challenge by bagging a pair of early goals before ace marksman Paddy Lynch proceeded to agonisingly extinguish the Dundalk side’s fire with a second half exhibition of score-taking.

The man of the match award winner clipped over 0-11 after the break – seven of which were from frees – as Niall McEneaney’s relentless charges proceeded to prevail by a comprehensive 12-point margin.

Without Louth captain Feidhelm Joyce and star forward Darren Geoghegan, getting to the final was a feat in itself for Moninne but they will feel bitterly disappointed at their failure to meaningfully challenge the holders, who duly received their third Paddy Kelly Cup crown in a row.

The boys in black and amber simply could not handle the ferocity and tenacity of Fechins’ play, and were incapable of matching the strength and directness of Ryan Walsh, George Allen and Mathews, who repeatedly soloed clear of chasing defenders before making their incisions count on the scoreboard.

That Fechin’s led by 2-8 to 0-9 at the interval was remarkable in that Lynch only pointed once – from play – during a first half in which wind-aided Moninne were thankful for referee Kevin Brady’s adjudication. Six of Dylan Carey’s seven-point haul were frees whereas all 2-8 of the victors’ tally stemmed from open play. In all, Moninne were penalised just twice during the entirety of the opening period.

Not that the whistler held the south-Louth outfit back in any meaningful way given they never trailed and led from the third minute when Mathews took on his marker, Aaron McGuinness-Smyth, prior to neatly batting the sliotar past Donal Connolly from an acute angle.

Four minutes later, with the scoreboard reading 1-2 to 0-2, the Louth senior footballer got his second major, again moving in off the right flank in advance of firing high, off his left, and to the roof of the net. A point by the deadly attacker in the subsequent move had all in attendance wondering if the silky star was going to completely dominate.

Moninne must certainly have been thinking along those lines considering much of their defensive concentration was focussed on Mathews for the remainder of the tussle, even after his brother, Conor, was dismissed for an off-the-ball incident on 22 minutes.

This, it seemed, only provided room for the other Fechin’s influencers to come to the fore, Lynch especially, and having been comfortably ahead, with the gust’s support, the winners were able to leave the minimum number of players in attack throughout the second half and deliver into the vast pockets of space

Sure Lynch revelled in the room afforded to him and pointed five times in six minutes during the third quarter to firmly take Fechin’s into the cruising zone. Substitute Micheál Byrne – who was, perhaps, a tad unlucky not to have started – made an immediate impact when introduced, confidently driving the ball past Connolly.

Despite Carey successfully pulling on the sliotar and sending it by Dan O’Neill seven minutes from the hour, Moninne were never able to get within a respectable margin of Fechin’s, whose period of dominance is yet to show any signs of teetering.

ST FECHIN’S: Dan O’Neill; Colin Griffin, Cormac McAuley, Peter Fortune; Cathal Ryan, Oisín Byrne, Conor Mathews; Donal Ryan, George Allen 0-2; Seán Kerrisk 0-2, Seaghan Conneely 0-1, Ryan Walsh 0-1; Seán Hodgins 0-1, Paul Mathews 2-1, Paddy Lynch 0-12 (7f). Subs: Micheál Byrne 1-0 for Hodgins (45), David Stephenson for Conneely (57), Ross Berkery for McAuley (60).

NAOMH MONINNE: Donal Connolly; Seán Magill, Aaron McGuinness-Smyth, Donal Kelly; James Murphy, Diarmuid Murphy, Oisín McCarthy 0-2; Matthew Fee, Mark Gahan 0-1; Andrew Mackin, Dylan Carey 1-9 (0-7f, 0-1 65), Kyle Rafferty 0-1; Conor Murphy, Eoin Murphy, Sam Phelan 0-1. Subs: Tadhg Dowdall for D Murphy (HT), Donal Lee for McGuinness-Smyth (57), Brian Carter for Rafferty (60).

REFEREE: Kevin Brady (Dundalk Gaels).