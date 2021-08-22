Louth

Rugby star Rob Kearney makes highly anticipated GAA return with Cooley Kickhams

Close

Louth

John Savage

Former Ireland and Leinster rugby star Rob Kearney made his highly-anticipated GAA return on Sunday.

Better known as a fullback during his glittering rugby career, the Willville native lined out at full forward as Cooley Kickhams suffered a heavy defeat to Newtown Blues.

Kearney recently resumed training with his boyhood club after returning from Australia, where he lined out with Western Force for one season.

His return to the GAA pitch came 17 years after his last outing, also for Cooley Kickhams, in a county final defeat to neighbours St Patricks in the ‘04 Louth showpiece.

He was already a Leinster academy graduate at that stage and destined for big things in the rugby world, and he duly won multiple Heineken Cup and Six Nations crowns, two Grand Slams and several Lions’ caps.

Previously he was part of the Louth minor team that brought Dublin to a replay in the 2003 Leinster Championship.

There was to be no fairytale return to the green and gold, however, as Cooley suffered a heavy 3-12 to 0-9 defeat to the Blues.

But supporters will still be hoping the rugby legend can inspire his new teammates to Intermediate Championship glory this autumn.

