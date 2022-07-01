Roche to host All-Ireland preview with Brolly, Curran and McEntee

Roche Emmets are to host an All-Ireland SFC final preview on July 22 with Joe Brolly, Shane Curran and Andy McEntee.

To be held in the club's Rathduff clubrooms, tickets are priced at €25 and on sale at www.eventbride.ie or by contacting Aoife (0868711190) or Fergus (0879114039).

The night, which gets underway at 8pm, will include a look ahead to the Sunday showpiece at Croke Park followed by a Q&A with the special guests.

Two box tickets for the final, sponsored by teamwear specialists Playrfit and including a free meal and drink, will be auctioned on the night with the proceeds going to the Opt For Life charity.

The guests need little in the way of an introduction. Brolly remains arguably the most fearsome GAA pundit in the country with his weekly Sunday Independent column a must read. An All-Ireland SFC medal-winner with Derry in 1993, the Dungiven man worked as an analyst for RTÉ for more than two decades.

Curran is a renowned character in his native Roscommon, for whom he won a Connacht SFC medal, as well as county, provincial and All-Ireland medals with his club, St Brigid's. 'Cake' is perhaps better known locally for saving a penalty in the colours of Athlone Town in 1995, denying Derry City as Dundalk won the league title at the Candystripes' expense.

Meanwhile, McEntee is fresh from a six-year term as Meath manager having previously won All-Ireland medals with the Royals. Prior to taking the reins of the county, he oversaw Ballyboden St Endas' All-Ireland senior championship victory of 2016.