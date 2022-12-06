Roche hold off St Kevin’s in ferocious U21 championship semi-final battle in Phillipstown

Roche Emmets' James McDonnell and Joe McArdle of St Kevin's battle during Sunday's U21 championship semi-final at Páirc Chaoimhín Naofa in Phillipstown. Picture: Paul Connor

Roche Emmets produced a battling effort to overcome St Kevin’s and qualify for the club’s first U21 championship final in 28 years on Sunday afternoon, edging a ferocious battle at Páirc Chaoimhín Naofa.

The boys in blue never trailed in a ferociously physical battle as the Reilly cousins, DD and Dáire, and Mark Byrne combined to deliver all but one of the winners’ registers.

It was the second time in a week that Roche conceded only six points in a knockout match, following last Tuesday night’s three-point defeat of St Fechin’s, with Cian Martin’s second half effort all Bob Doheny’s men could muster from play.

The visitors began strongly with the Reillys and Byrne on target but a black card for DD Reilly coincided with a lengthy scoreless spell that brought the home side back into the equation.

Level at 0-4 apiece at the interval, TJ Doheny converting four times for the red and blacks, the introduction of Seán Dawe and typically sturdy influence of Peter Lynch ensured Roche got on top.

Byrne and Martin traded efforts before a run of four successive points had Emmets in a commanding position with the clock frantically counting down.

A driving force, Cameron Maher cut the gap to three from a free, but with Roche’s defence in no mood to cough up a goal opportunity, a turnover saw Gerard Browne and substitute Matthew McArdle link on the left wing and the former found impact star, Mikey McCourt, who put the seal on the triumph with a neat conversion.

ST KEVIN’S: Josh Finlay; Daniel O’Connell, Caolan McMullen, Keelan Maher; Niall Gregory, Cameron Maher 0-1 (f), Adam Cromwell; Evan Maher, Brian Callaghan; Conor Rogers, TJ Doheny 0-4 (4f), Cian Martin 0-1; Tom Matthews, Joe McArdle, Jack Stokes. Subs: Seán Powerdly for O’Connell, Brandon Johnson for McArdle.

ROCHE EMMETS: Oisín Nash; Aidan Grant, Callum Grant, Seán Connolly; James McDonnell, Peter Lynch, Gerard Browne; Glen Stewart, James McArdle; Fionn Connolly, DD Reilly 0-3 (1f), Ryan Rice-Martin; Fintan Watters, Mark Byrne 0-3 (1f, 1m), Dáire Reilly 0-3 (1f). Subs: Seán Dawe for McArdle, Matthew McArdle for Rice-Martin, Mikey McCourt 0-1 for Watters, Adam Fee for DD Reilly.

REFEREE: Cathal Sweeney (Stabannon Parnells).