Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Roche hang on for narrow win over Sean O’Mahony’s

Roche Emmets 1-12 Sean O’Mahony’s 1-10

James McDonnell scored Roche Emmets' goal in their IFC final win over Sean O'Mahony's in Dowdallshill on Saturday evening. Expand

Close

James McDonnell scored Roche Emmets' goal in their IFC final win over Sean O'Mahony's in Dowdallshill on Saturday evening.

James McDonnell scored Roche Emmets' goal in their IFC final win over Sean O'Mahony's in Dowdallshill on Saturday evening.

James McDonnell scored Roche Emmets' goal in their IFC final win over Sean O'Mahony's in Dowdallshill on Saturday evening.

Roche Emmets withstood a typically gutsy Sean O’Mahony’s revival to register their first intermediate championship victory in nine years on Saturday evening.

Jamie O’Hare’s men had entered having lost their final four outings in Division 2 but raced into a nine-point lead with Louth panellist James McDonnell breaking through and driving, left-footed, to the back of the net for the goal. 

Privacy