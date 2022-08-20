Roche hang on for narrow win over Sean O’Mahony’s

Roche Emmets withstood a typically gutsy Sean O’Mahony’s revival to register their first intermediate championship victory in nine years on Saturday evening.

Jamie O’Hare’s men had entered having lost their final four outings in Division 2 but raced into a nine-point lead with Louth panellist James McDonnell breaking through and driving, left-footed, to the back of the net for the goal.

The boys in blue held a 1-9 to 0-3 advantage on the eve of the interval, only for Thomas Rice to ghost in behind a static Roche rearguard and palm Terry Kelly’s pass past a helpless Evin Quigley.

Six down at the break, O’Mahony’s were in the ascendency for the majority of the second half with the growing gust at their backs. Kelly, in particular, led their comeback with Kyle Carroll and Conor Finnegan instrumental in Liam Dullaghan’s side battling into contention.

Yet Roche’s old reliables, Barry O’Hare and David Quigley, were among their leaders in a second half that saw them add just three points to their tally – O’Hare classily contributed a brace on an evening where Roche scored 1-11 from play.

Emmets, however, owe a debt of gratitude to their goalkeeper Quigley who, having only recently buried his late mother, gave an accomplished display and produced a stunning stop through a cluttered goalmouth with 10 minutes to play.

Though, had Roche failed to prevail, they would have had no shortage of regrets. Shane Byrne, Mark Byrne, O’Hare, Glen Stewart, Gerard Browne and Conor Carthy all pointed from range during the opening period, but they passed up two further goal-scoring opportunities before McDonnell ripped through and expertly sent Brennan the wrong way.

O’Mahony’s, for their part, hung in and the major before the break was critical to how the game panned out post-half-time. Its significance was underlined after Kelly kicked four points in a row upon the resumption.

It was set-up to be a classic O’Mahony’s smash and grab when they stationed the twin towers – Conor Kerrigan and Shane Brennan – at full-forward for the closing spell, bombarding Roche’s backline with hanging kicks.

Though the Rathduff side held out – but only just.

ROCHE EMMETS: Evin Quigley; Harry O’Connell, David Quigley, Adam McKay; Seán Dawe 0-1, James McDonnell 1-0, Caoimhín Reilly; Glen Stewart 0-1, Liam Dawe; Dáire Reilly, Gerard Browne 0-1, Conor Carthy 0-1; Mark Byrne 0-2, Shane Byrne 0-3, Barry O’Hare 0-4 (1m). Subs: Kevin Callaghan for D Reilly (blood), David O’Connell for Carthy.

SEAN O’MAHONY’S: Kevin Brennan; Rob Galligan, Kian McEvoy, Stephen Kettle; Keith McLaughlin, Shane Brennan, Thomas Rice 1-2; Kyle Carroll 0-1, Gareth Hall; Seán Cassidy, Conor Finnegan 0-1 (f), Terry Kelly 0-4 (1f); Conor Mackin, Ben McLaughlin 0-2, Vinny Smith. Subs: Barry O’Brien for S Brennan, Shane Kerrigan for K McLaughlin, Junior Shotayo for Smith, Brennan for Mackin.

REFEREE: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets).