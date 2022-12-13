Roche Emmets end 28-year wait on U21 championship title with controlling victory over Naomh Máirtín

Roche Emmets celebrate winning the U21 championship final against Naomh Máirtín in Darver Centre of Excellence on Saturday night. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

‘AN rud is annamh is iontach’ translates as ‘what is seldom is wonderful’ and the Irish proverb seemed entirely appropriate as Roche Emmets celebrated a famous victory in the U21 championship decider at an Arctic-feeling Darver Centre of Excellence on Saturday night.

There were emotional scenes at the final whistle as the young men from the Faughart parish absorbed the magnitude of their success, Roche’s first in this competition since way back in 1994.

Naomh Máirtín, who had been fancied to go all the way after impressively overcoming St Mary’s, will regret not bringing their ‘A’ game to the final – perhaps the incredibly hard-earned win over the Ardee side the previous week took its toll physically – but that shouldn’t take away from this thoroughly deserved Roche victory.

Having conceded only six scores in their two previous games, a water-tight defensive unit proved crucial again as the Monasterboice side struggled to engineer scoring chances throughout and kicked only one point from play in the entire hour.

Roche had to work hard for scoring opportunities too, but they were more economical in front of the posts and Máirtín’s could never get back on level terms once Seán Dawe kicked the game’s opening point with a fine long-range effort from play in the 12th minute.

Mark Byrne doubled Roche’s tally from a free after a foul on DD Reilly and 26 minutes had been played by the time Ben Callanan replied with his side’s first score of the game – 0-2 to 0-1 at half-time.

Straight after the restart, Byrne restored Roche’s two-point advantage but then kicked a bad wide from a free, only for Oisín Gray to pass up a straightforward chance at the other end.

In such a low-scoring affair, a goal was always going to be massive and Roche were well on their way to victory when they raised that all-important green flag in the 37th minute.

DD Reilly punched a hole in the Máirtín’s defence with a speedy burst from midfield and he fed Byrne who coolly took a couple of touches before driving a low shot to the net – 1-3 to 0-1.

Fintan Watters pointed a minute later to put six between the sides and even with more than 20 minutes left, there seemed to be no way back for Naomh Máirtín.

Gray did have a shot deflected wide, but big Jack Lynch was unable to convert the resulting 45 and Roche almost plundered a second goal when Peter Lynch teed up Byrne whose angled shot grazed the upright.

Back-to-back Tom Gray frees in the 47th and 48th minutes galvanised the Jocks to an extent – 1-4 to 0-3 – but Roche ’keeper Oisin Nash kept out a Callanan point attempt that dropped near the crossbar and successive frees by Dáire Reilly and his cousin, DD, made it a six-point game once again.

Máirtín’s ’keeper Joe Gordon replied with a 57th-minute free from 45 metres, but Roche defended resolutely in the closing stages to deny them a goal that would have set up a grandstand finish.

ROCHE EMMETS: Oisín Nash; Callum Grant, Seán Connolly, Aidan Grant; James McDonnell, Peter Lynch, Gerard Browne; Glen Stewart, James McArdle; Fionn Connolly, Seán Dawe 0-1, DD Reilly 0-1 (f), Daire Reilly 0-1 (f), Fintan Watters 0-1, Mark Byrne 1-2 (0-1f). Subs: Ryan Rice Martin for McArdle (44), Mikey McCourt for Watters (49), Finn Conlon for Byrne (63).

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN: Joe Gordon 0-1 (f); Tadhg O’Brien, Eoin Cooney, Daniel Harmon; Jamie Winters, Seán Healy, Finbar Johnson; Ben Callanan 0-1, Jack Lynch; Craig Callanan, Tom Gray 0-2 (fs), Sam Winters; Dara McDonnell; Oisín Gray, Ryan Boylan. Subs: Jake Neilon for Johnson (HT), Darragh Dorian for Boylan (HT), Steven Morgan for S Winters (36), Paul Murphy for J Winters (47), Cathal Dorian for C Callanan (52).

REFEREE: Gerard Corrigan (Mattock Rangers).