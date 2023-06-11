Roche Emmets edge St Patrick’s in thrilling Drogheda Independent/Argus U14 Division 3 final

Roche Emmets 6-3 St Patrick’s 3-7

Full-forward Adam McGuinness scored three goals and had a hand in Roche Emmets’ other three in last Tuesday night’s Drogheda Independent/Argus U14 Division 3 decider.

St Patrick’s, who won the previous meeting of the teams in Lordship, began brightly in Dowdallshill and got the opening score through midfielder Oisín McCoy, who hit the net. McCoy’s father, Aidan, was Roche goalkeeper for many years.

Ronan Goss, the son of Pat’s legend Colin Goss, was having a storming match at centre-half but the Peninsula side were unable to capitalise fully on their long spells of possession and Roche soon came into the encounter.

McGuinness scored a wonderful goal to equalise and alongside fellow inside forward Ciarán McGeeney, Emmets struck another 2-1 to move seven points ahead.

However, McCoy (2), Daniel Roddy and Kyle Roddy responded for Pat’s, who also hit the upright, to narrow the gap to three in first half injury-time. And it took a wonderful clearance off the goalline by Sam McGuinness to ensure Roche remained in front.

Emmets scored a goal at the beginning of the second half, from the elder McGuinness, to move six clear but Pat’s were dominant for most of the remainder of the game as they set-up camp in Roche’s half, closing to within two points inside the final 10 minutes.

But Roche finished the game strongly with their midfield pair of Shay Carolan and Peter McArdle dominating and Zachary Connolly and substitute Conall Whyte coming to the fore.

Two late goals sealed the victory only for Kyle Roddy to add a consolation score deep in injury-time.

ROCHE EMMETS: Lorcan McArdle; Sam McGuinness, Dermot Gernon, Ryan Traynor; Shane Meegan 0-1, Jack Murphy, Karl Reilly; Peter McArdle, Shay Carolan; Seán McEneaney, Harry Treacy 1-0, Zachary Connolly; James Curtis, Adam McGuinness 3-2, Ciarán McGeeney 2-0. Subs: Conall Whyte, JJ McArdle, Terry Grier, Conor Ward, Conor Douglas, Evan Logan, Paul Reilly, Rory Sheridan.

ST PATRICK’S: PJ Thornton; Seán Duffy, Daithí Holmes, Jonathan Malone; Liam Holland, Ronan Goss, Fionn Martin; Daniel Roddy, Oisín McCoy; Alfie Connor, Max Meehan, Kyle Roddy; Eoghan Mullen, Luke McGovern, Daithí Malone. Subs: Seamus Feely, Adam Hodgers, Max Quinn, Harry Feely, Mario Gaztambede.

REFEREE: Stephen Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael).