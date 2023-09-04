Roche Emmets advance in Louth IFC despite late Glen Emmets goal in drawn group tie

Roche Emmets 0-13 Glen Emmets 1-10

James McDonnell was on the Roche Emmets team that drew with Glen Emmets in Ardee. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

In a do or die game, neither Roche Emmets nor Glen Emmets could muster up the gumption to win it. And, in the end, a scrambled goal by Keith Boylan left both sides feeling unsatisfied and level.

Roche, with the draw, would advance having had a better score difference, but to say they have limped into the quarter-finals would be putting it mildly. A greater efficiency in the third quarter thanks to the evergreen Barry O’Hare would ultimately be the difference.

The goal came with the game’s final kick, but the Tullyallen men will rue the numerous goal chances they wasted in the second half. In the game-defining moment, Jamie O’Hare pulled off a smothering save but Alex Carolan really should not have made a hero out of the Roche custodian. His shot was straight at the ’keeper from point-blank range.

Liam Dawe cut in off the left wing to spark the Faughart men to life when the match resumed after the interval, drawing Roche level at 0-6 apiece. Carolan did nip back with the first of his three second half points but the north-Louth natives hit six of the seven points scored during the third quarter to put themselves firmly in control, with O’Hare and Seán Dawe on the scoresheet.

With that margin built up, Roche toiled away to make the final eight. Glen Emmets now face Dundalk Young Irelands to stay in the grade.

ROCHE EMMETS: Jamie O’Hare; Peter Lynch, David Quigley, Adam McKay; Seán Dawe 0-1, James McDonnell, Gerard Browne; Martin Carroll, Glen Stewart; Mark Byrne 0-1, Liam Dawe 0-1, Shane Byrne 0-2; Dan O’Connell 0-1, Barry O’Hare 0-6 (6f), DD Reilly 0-1. Subs: Liam Carthy for M Byrne (50), Fionn Connolly for Reilly (50), Dáire Reilly for L Dawe (58), Harry O’Connell for D O’Connell (60), Aidan Grant for Browne (60).

GLEN EMMETS: Damien Grimes; Emmet Delaney, Keith Boylan 1-0, Andrew Mooney, Sam Kenny, Cathal Maguire, Conor Kelly; Conor Grimes 0-1, Darragh Russell; Cian Talbot, Keelan O’Neill 0-4 (2f), Evan English; Eoghan Maguire, Alex Carolan 0-5 (4f), Keefer Carolan. Subs: Seán Byrne for Talbot (HT), Shane Curtis for Byrne (52), James Breen for K Carolan (52).

REFEREE: Colin McCullough (Naomh Fionnbarra).