Robbie Curran is superb as Clan na Gael win Dundalk derby duel with Sean O’Mahony’s in Louth IFC

Clan na Gael 0-13 Sean O’Mahony’s 0-9

Robbie and Gerard Curran were to the fore for Clan na Gael against Sean O'Mahony's.

Bragging rights – and maybe more – for Clan na Gael as they overcame Sean O’Mahony’s in a tense affair in Haggardstown on Saturday night. The winners’ performance suggests they have timed their run right perfectly with a sharpness in their attacking play and a control about their backline.

From the off, Robbie Curran was in the mood and the Clans midfielder would go on to dominate proceedings, driving his side to victory by top-scoring with seven points. His brother, Gerard, also shone in moments but in such a close game, Curran’s efficiency was always going to be the difference.

O’Mahony’s, with a win under their belts the week previous, were sluggish and leading attacker Terry Kelly tried to get them going with three first half frees, ensuring Liam Dullaghan’s men got to the break on level terms, 0-5 apiece.

Kelly would give the Point Road side the advantage after the break but the lead was short lived as Alan O’Neill’s more polished outfit hit five in a row to sway the Dundalk derby. Curran walloped over his only point from play out on the sideline, in front of O’Mahonys’ bench, amid Clans’ match-winning burst.

The pace of Seán O’Hanlon and Jason Cullen were constant features of the winners’ play, and with the game stretched, the duo capitalised, sending over the ’bar to seal a morale-boosting success.

Despite the loss, the Quay natives are through. O’Connell’s must beat Clans by five points to advance at the Ecco Road team’s expense.

CLAN NA GAEL: Seán Smyth; Brian McDonnell, Jack Callan, Conor Smith; Shane Carroll, Gerard Curran, Conall McKeever; Conor Noonan, Robbie Curran 0-7 (6f); Paul Crewe, Mark McGeown, John Byrne; Seán O’Hanlon 0-2, Jason Cullen 0-2, Gavin Gaffey 0-2. Subs: Ciarán O’Connor for McGeown (41), Craig Long for Smith (43), Mark Lee for Gaffey (52).

SEAN O'MAHONY'S: Eddie Maguire; Kian McEvoy, Chris O'Neill, Rob Galligan; Conor Finnegan, Keith McLaughlin, Thomas Rice 0-3 (3f); Brian Gartland, Conor Martin; Tiernan Cassidy 0-1 (1m), Ben McLaughlin 0-1, Conor Mackin; Stephen Kilcoyne, Gareth Hall, Terry Kelly 0-4 (3f). Subs: Stephen Kettle for K McLaughlin (49), Robbie Clarke for Mackin (49), Vinny Smith for Kilcoyne (52).

REFEREE: Conor McCullough (Naomh Fionnbarra).