Robbie Conlon’s penalty save is crucial as Kilkerley/Malachi’s see off Roche after extra-time in Louth GAA U16 Division 3 final

Kilkerley Emmets/Naomh Malachi edged an epic tussle, that remained in the balance until the last kick of extra-time, with Roche Emmets to collect the Drogheda Independent/Argus U16 Division 3 title on Saturday night.

Goalkeeper Robbie Conlon’s 74th minute penalty save was absolutely vital as Kilkerley/Malachi’s battled back from four points down in the second half to prevail, with Roche indebted to their own outstanding No1 Senón Connolly for two fantastic stops from Luke Shevlin’s spot-kick and then Finnian Crawley’s point-blank strike in stoppage time.

Shevlin, Alex Babbington and full-forward Conan Fox were excellent for the winners, while Kian Lennon and Cillian Clarke had a major input to the turnaround having dropped back in to mark Emmets’ danger forwards, Seán Conlon and Cathal Corcoran.

But if one player, apart from Connolly, didn’t deserve to be on the losing side it was Conlon, the prolific left-footer bagging himself 1-8 for Roche, including all but three points of their first half tally which saw them retire to the dressing room with a commanding, 1-8 to 0-7 advantage.

In a free-flowing opening period, the sides were on terms early in the match before Conlon really found his range, with centre-forward Niall Connolly the architect of so much good play. But the gap was just a single point, 0-7 to six, when the ace in blue sliced a sizeable lick of paint off the underside of the crossbar in scoring the game’s opening goal.

When he followed up with another point, Brian McGuinness’s team held a five-point cushion that suggested they would be difficult to reel in. Particularly when Connolly got down sharply to his left to palm away Shevlin’s second half penalty after Cian McElroy had been fouled on his way through.

The contest was pretty much point for point for a period, the gap standing at five when Clarke picked up a loose ball in his own half, starting a transition which ended with Fox rifling to the net for what proved to be the last score of the hour, the sides closing with 1-12 apiece.

That wasn’t to say both teams didn’t have chances to win it. In the five-and-a-half minutes of added-time, Crawley spurned a major opening before Corcoran dropped a free short for Roche from tight on the sideline.

Kilkerley/Malachi’s were dominant in extra-time, however. Whereas only two of Roche’s nine wides came past the 60-minute mark, the victors hit five of their 11. Shevlin gave them a single-point advantage at halfway but they spurned four glorious chances to extend the gap, each of which looked costly when Seán Conlon was fouled with less than five minutes to go.

Up stepped Corcoran, but Robbie Conlon dived well to both halt and hold the Dundalk FC underage soccer star’s shot. It was a crucial intervention as Ryan Murtagh and Fox notches, either side of a wonderful James Corcoran free, sealed the deal in favour of the combination.

KILKERLEY EMMETS/NAOMH MALACHI: Robbie Conlon; Oran McMahon, Conal Cunningham, Glen Hoey; Kian Lennon, Cillian Clarke, Ryan Murtagh 0-1; Michael Kirby, Luke Shevlin 0-3 (3f); Cian McElroy 0-2, Alex Babbington 0-3, Tadhg Fitzgerald; Ryan Holland, Conan Fox 1-4, Finnian Crawley 0-2. Subs: Jack O’Connor for Kirby (20), Adrian Conlon for Holland (50).

ROCHE EMMETS: Senón Connolly; Robert Keenan, Andrew McArdle, Donagh Conlon; Conor Litchfield, Luca Craig-Haye 0-1, Ciarán Levins; Joshua McGuinness, James Corcoran 0-2 (1f); Alex McArdle, Niall Connolly 0-1, Seán O’Donnell; Seán Conlon 1-8 (0-4f), Liam McCabe, Cathal Corcoran 0-1 (1f). Subs: Adam McGuinness for Keenan (30), Jake Connolly for O’Donnell (57).

REFEREE: Cathal O’Brien (Geraldines).