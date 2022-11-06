Louth

Robbie Conlon’s penalty save is crucial as Kilkerley/Malachi’s see off Roche after extra-time in Louth GAA U16 Division 3 final

Kilkerley Emmets/Naomh Malachi 1-15 Roche Emmets 1-13 (AET)

Kilkerley Emmets/Naomh Malachi captain Conan Fox receives the Drogheda Independent/Argus U16 Division 3 trophy from Louth GAA minor chairman Kevin Gordon. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Kilkerley Emmets/Naomh Malachi captain Conan Fox receives the Drogheda Independent/Argus U16 Division 3 trophy from Louth GAA minor chairman Kevin Gordon. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Kilkerley Emmets/Naomh Malachi captain Conan Fox receives the Drogheda Independent/Argus U16 Division 3 trophy from Louth GAA minor chairman Kevin Gordon. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Kilkerley Emmets/Naomh Malachi captain Conan Fox receives the Drogheda Independent/Argus U16 Division 3 trophy from Louth GAA minor chairman Kevin Gordon. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Caoimhín Reilly, in Darver Centre of Excellence

Kilkerley Emmets/Naomh Malachi edged an epic tussle, that remained in the balance until the last kick of extra-time, with Roche Emmets to collect the Drogheda Independent/Argus U16 Division 3 title on Saturday night.

Goalkeeper Robbie Conlon’s 74th minute penalty save was absolutely vital as Kilkerley/Malachi’s battled back from four points down in the second half to prevail, with Roche indebted to their own outstanding No1 Senón Connolly for two fantastic stops from Luke Shevlin’s spot-kick and then Finnian Crawley’s point-blank strike in stoppage time. 

