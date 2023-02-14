Ricky McKeown relishing his new found role with Louth’s senior hurlers – ‘It’s been a challenge, but I’m loving it’

There is no doubt over who Louth’s first-choice goalkeeper is – in hurling, that is.

Ricky McKeown’s only previous experience of playing between the posts was in a junior match with Knockbridge some years ago, prior to being thrust into the role for the Wee seniors ahead of this season.

A long-serving member of the panel, manager Paul McCormack took a while to convince the more natural wing-back to step into the breach left by Ruairí Morrissey and though he is still adjusting to his new brief, McKeown is growing in confidence and delighted to be establishing himself in the team.

"Coming into the season, I was hoping to get fit because we had a selection of ’keepers at that stage and maybe get one or two more years out the field, but Paul rang me, trying to persuade me and said that most of the top ’keepers play outfield for their clubs,” he said.

“He felt my game reading and long strike of a ball would work so he wanted me to give it a try. I was a bit reluctant at first but after Christmas, when Ruairí Morrissey confirmed that he wasn’t coming back, I just said I’d give it a go and it’s been a challenge, but I’m loving it.

"It’s daunting – a scary and lonely place at times – but when it’s going well, like (against Roscommon), and the lads are working hard for your puckouts, it makes life so much easier and it’s a grand spot to play.”

Having endured a difficult league debut as No1 against Armagh, conceding three majors, keeping a clean sheet was a welcome bonus for McKeown, in addition to the two points that lifts Louth above both Roscommon and Mayo in the Division 3A table.

"It’s a good confidence booster,” he added.

"We had a few goal scares but once you can read the game – in the first half, there was a guy coming in but I read the break and came out with the ball. Maybe if that wasn’t my strongest suit, it would be something to work on but I play wing-back with the club and would always have played there so catching and distributing the ball are where I’m most confident.

"Out the field, I probably lacked fitness, but the ball skills would have been my strongest points and playing in goals is really then just about reading the game and finding a free man. There’s no rocket science, it’s about doing the simple things.”

McKeown was accompanied on the bus to Connacht by his young son, Cian, and was delighted to enjoy a memorable outing with a wee man who often travel with him to training in Darver.

"He’s buzzing and he loves it. It’s great to take him and when you get a win, he’s electric going home in the car. He comes to training with me some nights and if we’re not going well, he’d be the first man to let you know. But he’s always supporting and he’s starting to enjoy it now as well.

"Even he knows how good we are and we know what we can do and we know from playing club hurling against each other, we know the talent is there. Last week, we performed in the second half (against Armagh) but didn’t in the first and that cost us. That can be demoralising but we’ve knuckled down and got back to training.

“Training has been of a really high standard, probably the best standard that I’ve ever played in my life. We knew that there was a win there and we have been building well, so knowing we were going out as underdogs, it was about going out and fighting as hard as we could.

"We’ve a weekend off now and the pressure will be on against Monaghan. It will be a tough game, especially after last year (where the Farney outfit fielded an ineligible player against Louth in the Lory Meagher Cup). Monaghan have had the upper hand over us in the last few years so we know it’s going to be a battle and they bring massive intensity.

“They’d a good win over Armagh but I think we’ve the players in the group there that can push on. If you look at the bench we had here, it’s probably as strong a bench as we've ever had. There’s a lot of lads there who would have been starting in the championship last year so we know we’re strong enough to compete with these teams.”