Reynolds on the rampage as Stabannon/O’Connell’s/Glyde win U20 Shield final

Seán Reynolds is a Louth senior star in waiting and he backed up his billing with an extraordinary performance in Sunday’s U20 Shield final at Páirc Uí Mhuiri.

The teenager, who starred on the county minor team last season and led the Stabannon Parnells/O’Connell’s/John Mitchel’s/St Kevin’s U17s to championship glory, was unplayable; the pulse in an accomplished combination display.

Indeed, the lion’s share of the starting XV were clad in green and gold shorts and based on the exhibitions of Reynolds, the Butterly brothers, Bobby and Harry, Johnny McGee and Daniel Clinton, the immediate future of Parnells would seem very bright.

If the six-time Louth senior champions can harness this promising cohort of players, most of whom have fathers with Joe Ward medals to their names, Stabannon’s rise will be fairly rapid.

That’s not to say there weren’t impressive performers from the other clubs in the grouping. Matthew Kane, who tucked away the game-clinching goal inside the closing quarter, is a powerhouse and should come straight into the Glyde Rangers reckoning, alongside nippy wingers Tadgh Kellett and Seán Devaney.

Kevin’s, meanwhile, disappointed and visibly lacked the match practice of their opponents having earned a quarter-final bye and endured the straightforward last four clash with Naomh Fionnbarra/Lannléire.

TJ Doheny, particularly when moved back to centre-half, was their most vibrant component, but with Reynolds dominating a physical midfield battle, they had no platform from which to build a coherent challenge.

Stabannon/O’Connell’s/Glyde were 0-9 to 1-2 in front at half-time, having been 0-8 to one clear at an earlier juncture. Harry Butterly, a beautifully balanced player, accounted for six of their registers and it was unfortunate to see the Louth U20 panellist retire with a shoulder injury during the second period.

For a game in which they were outplayed, Kevin’s managed to keep themselves in touch courtesy of Doheny and Josh Finlay’s well-taken goal just before the break.

And with the former raising the white flag twice once play resumed, the Philipstown push was on – they were just three in arrears at the second waterbreak, 0-10 to 1-4.

However, Reynolds was just awesome during the finishing spell, catching balls among the birds and stabbing incisions in Kevins’ backline as though driving a knife through butter.

He is some prospect – Stabannon seems to be full of them.

Stabannon/O’Connell’s/Glyde: Mark Byrne; Dean Smyth, Pauric Kearney, Gerard Bourton; Johnny McGee 0-1, Bobby Butterly, Daniel Clinton; Seán Reynolds 0-1, Matthew Kane 1-1; Tadgh Kellett, Lee Finnegan 0-1, Seán Devaney; Ryan Halpenny, Oisín Lynch 0-1, Harry Butterly 0-7 (5f, 45)

Subs: Dylan Kearney, Tadgh Kearney, Jack McEvoy, Kyle Kearney, Emmet Carroll

St Kevin’s: Brandon Johnson; Daniel O’Connell, Brian Callaghan, Seán Powderly; Cian Martin, Cameron Maher, James Harper 0-1; Conor Rogers, Evan Maher; Josh McArdle-Lynch, TJ Doheny 0-4 (2f, 45), Cormac Rogers; Josh Finlay 1-0, Tom Matthews, Ronan Sands

Subs: Finbarr Lynch, Mossie Guinan, Aaron Dunne, Adam Cromwell, Aaron Leddy, James Stokes

Referee: Stephen Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael)