Reports – Louth GAA U21 championship round three

Group 1

ROCHE EMMETS 1-12

ARDEE ST MARY’S 2-13

Carl Gillespie's late penalty goal settled a pulsating U21 championship clash in Roche as Ardee St Mary's all but sealed their passage into the last eight as group winners on Sunday afternoon.

Level at the interval, the hosts thrice moved two in front during the third quarter, but Luke Matthews' goal completed a turnaround in favour of the county champions, giving them a four-point buffer at a critical stage.

But Roche looked to be finishing the stronger when levelling at 1-12 apiece with five minutes to play. However, they missed three opportunities to take the initiative – their wides' tally finished at 11 to St Marys' five – and down the field, with a minute to go, Gillespie gave the Deesiders a slender cushion.

And, from the resulting kickout, the winners broke through the middle with Matthews taken down and Gillespie converting past Fionn Connolly.

Aided by the strong breeze, St Mary's converted the match's opening six points with full-back Jay Crawley, Matthews, Richard Rogers, Jonathan Commins, Tadhg McDonnell and Gillespie all on target.

Though Roche were playing well and had hit the goalframe twice before DD Reilly opened their account to begin a 1-5 blitz either side of the interval. Two excellent James McArdle points followed in addition to full-forward Fintan Watters firing a shot to the roof of the net.

Tied at 1-3 to 0-6 at half-time, substitute Jack McKay and Watters gave Emmets a two-point advantage on the restart. The next four scores were shared evenly, DD and Dáire Reilly on the scoresheet for Roche, with McDonnell and Gillespie (free) the Mary's registrars.

However, Mary's had moved 0-12 to 1-8 in front by the time of Matthews' palm in at the back post, only for Byrne (2), McArdle and Gerard Browne to haul the home side on terms.

Though they would miss too many chances to prevail, leaving the door ajar for Cathal Murray's men, who gladly converted on the breakaway.

ROCHE EMMETS: Fionn Connolly; Ryan Rice-Martin, Seán Dawe, Seán Connolly; James McDonnell, Glen Stewart 0-1, Gerard Browne 0-1; James McArdle 0-3, Matthew McArdle; Mikey McCourt, Dáire Reilly 0-1, Conor Callan; DD Reilly 0-2 (1f), Fintan Watters 1-1, Mark Byrne 0-2. Subs: Jack McKay 0-1 for Callan, Adam Fee for Dáire Reilly.

ARDEE ST MARY'S: James McGillick; Ben Corrigan, Jay Crawley 0-2, David Hennessy; Noah Coyle, Páraic McKenny, Darragh McCoy; Cillian Keenan, Seán Callaghan; Ciarán McConnon, Carl Gillespie 1-4 (0-2f, 1-0p), Jonathan Commins 0-2 (1f); Richard Rogers 0-1, Luke Matthews 1-2, Tadhg McDonnell 0-2. Sub: Nathan Carroll for Corrigan.

REFEREE: Stephen Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael).

Group 3

GERALDINES 1-4

ST KEVIN’S 1-18

St Kevin’s made it three wins on the bounce in Group 3 with victory over Geraldines at Haggardstown on Sunday afternoon, to book a home quarter-final.

The game was tight in the early exchanges with both sides defending well before the first score of the game saw the hosts find the net through Barra Duffy.

The Philipstown side then picked up the pace and Tom Matthews landed the first three points of the contest, before Jack Stokes (2) and Cameron Maher added scores.

Then the all-important goal came with five minutes to go in the half following a brilliant run by Doheny, who played a one-two with Matthews and then set-up Stokes who blasted to the net to see his side lead by 1-10 to 1-2 at the break.

The second half started where Kevin’s left off and a Stokes point followed by an excellent Joe McArdle point. The visiting defence were very much on top with David Leddy, Caolan McMullen and Keelan Maher dominating throughout in the full-back line and Cameron Maher in great form.

The two wing-backs in Adam Cromwell and Niall Gregory continued to drive up the field and constantly causing trouble to for home sides defence. Further points from Brian Callaghan, Doheny (2), Matthews (2) and Stokes following great work by Conor Rogers ensured a comfortable win.

GERALDINES: Conor Rafferty; Josh Spaight, Dara Ó Gradaigh, Seán Connor; Aaron Spaight, Jamie Callan, Neil Gartlan 0-1; Fionn Duffy, David O’Connell; Barra Duffy 1-0, Ben Gartlan 0-2, Eoin McDonnell 0-1; Jai Akhal, Mark Leavy 0-1, Niall Brennan. Subs: Seán Gartlan for Connor, Francis Lynch for Duffy, Bryan Soraghan for Ó Gradaigh, James Lawrence for Brennan.

ST KEVIN’S: Josh Finlay; David Leddy, Caolan McMullen, Keelan Maher; Adam Cromwell, Cameron Maher 0-1, Niall Gregory; Evan Maher 0-1, Brian Callaghan 0-1; Conor Rogers, TJ Doheny 0-3, Joe McArdle 0-1; Tomas Guinan, Tom Matthews 0-7, Jack Stokes 1-4.

REFEREE: Paul Finnegan (St Patrick's).

Group 4

MATTOCK RANGERS/HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 8-12

ST JOSEPH’S/ST MOCHTA’S 2-2

The Mattock Rangers/Hunterstown Rovers combination finished their group campaign on a high as they recorded a comfortable win over St Joseph’s/St Mochta’s at Cluskey Park on Sunday afternoon.

Joe’s/Mochta’s, fielding without some core individuals, were 2-3 and a man down within six minutes and with the wind at their backs, Mattock/Hunterstown were almost out of sight at the end of the first quarter.

Peter Reid slotted home their first goal in the first minute and the resultant kickout led to the loss of ’keeper Dean McDermott on a black card with Cathal Fleming converting the penalty. Five points in a row from Mattock Rangers/Hunterstown, three from the boot of Cathal Fleming, with Shane Halpenny and James Rogers also on target,put them comfortably in control with 2-6 at the end of the first quarter.

The hosts had their best period of the game when Jack Barron’s pass was volleyed to the net by Oran McParland on 16 minutes. Moments later, it was McParland who found Barron to hit goal number two.

The visitors continued to hit the target with further goals by Liam Flynn on 24 minutes and a second for Fleming on 26 minutes to put their side 4-9 to 2-1 ahead at the break.

With wind advantage, the home side opened the second half brightly with a long-range Michael Staunton point in the first minute. The visitors defence held tight and any chance of a comeback was ended with a fourth Mattock/Hunterstown goal by Flynn on 44 minutes.

While the home side battled to the end, they could not break down a solid defence. Goals from Aaron Levins on 47 minutes, Halpenny on 52 minutes and a second penalty by Fleming on 59 minutes saw Mattock/Hunterstown run out very convincing winners.

ST JOSEPH’S/ST MOCHTA’S: Dean McDermott; Jake Mason, Ryan Cash, Byron Carolan; Cian Sheridan, Michael Staunton 0-1, Ryan Doran; Ciarán Johnston 0-1, Liam O’Flaherty; Stephen Rooney, Ben Collier, Oran McParland 1-0; Gavin Short, Jack Barron 1-0, Killian McDonnell. Subs: Oisín McGinn, Cian Kelly, Luke Barron.

MATTOCK/HUNTERSTOWN: Louis Mant; Eoin McCloskey, Killian Taaffe, Adam O’Reilly; Caolan McCabe, James Russell, Conor Reaburn; Adam Flynn, Shane Halpenny 1-2; Peter Reid 1-0, Liam Flynn 2-2, Aaron Levins 1-0; Conor McNally, Cathal Fleming 3-7, James Rogers 0-1. Subs: Robert Holmes, Oisín Mulryne.

REFEREE: Colm McCullough (Naomh Fionnbarra).

GLEN EMMETS 1-2

ST FECHIN’S 2-17

St Fechin’s continued their unbeaten run with an impressive display in Cusack Park on Sunday afternoon.

A goal in the opening minutes of the game by Ryan Walsh set the tone for this encounter in which he showed why he is one of the most prolific young scorers in the county. He followed this up by a point from play shortly after.

It took 10 minutes before Glen Emmets managed to find their way through the Fechin’s back six and made no mistake finding the back of the net.

However, the visitors played a lovely passing game and worked the ball up putting another six between the uprights, coming off the boots of Niall McGinnity, John O’Connell 0-2, Adam Kirwan and Walsh 0-2 .

In the closing minute, Emmets added two points from frees to cut the gap to 1-7 to 1-2 at the break.

The second half belonged to Fechin’s as they completely dominated in all corners. Great support play and fielding along with some accurate shooting allowed the visitors to add 1-7 to their tally. Their points coming from Ryan 0-7, Eoghan Ryan 0-1, McGinnity 0-1, and O’Connell 0-1.

Fechins’ second goal came from substitute Paul McEvoy who was only on the pitch a few minutes before he capitalised on an error and put it in the net.

As a result, Fechin’s top Group 4 heading into the last match against St Mochta’s/St Joseph’s on Wednesday night.

ST FECHIN’S Cormac Dolan; Kyle Meegan, David Lally, Aaron McGlew; Mark Holohan, Adam O’Neill, Neal Hodgins; Eoin Hackett, Cathal O’Reilly; Conor Brennan, Eoghan Ryan 0-1, John O’Connell 0-3; Ryan Walsh 1-10, Niall McGinnity 0-2, Adam Kirwan 0-1. Subs: Caelum Dolan, Matthew Burnell, Paul McEvoy 1-0, Paddy Keane, Eoin Flanagan.

ST JOSEPH’S/ST MOCHTA’S 1-8

O’CONNELL’S/STABANNON 3-8

O’Connell’s/Stabannon Parnells got the better of neighbours St Joseph’s/St Mochta’s in their U21 Group 4 clash at Cluskey Park on Thursday evening.

Jack Barron opened the scoring for a Joe’s/Mochta’s side who were missing a number of regulars. The visitors, with the ever-dangerous Harry Butterly, pointed two frees early on. On 14 minutes, Bobby Butterly made his way forward from full-back to point and a minute later the same player broke through the home defence and put his side 1-3 to 0-1 in front.

After the teams traded points, the hosts got themselves back in contention when Barron grabbed a goal. However, O’Connell’s/Stabannon replied immediately as a long-range effort by Harry Butterly found its way to the net to see the visitors lead by 2-4 to 1-4 at the break.

The second half started with the sides trading scores, Harry Butterly with an excellent point from the right wing and Killian McDonnell pointing for the home side.

Another Butterly free and two Barron frees had O’Connell’s/Stabannon ahead by 2-6 to 1-7 at the end of the third quarter.

The visitors quickly worked the ball upfield for Harry Butterly to finish for a point, before Jake Corrigan and Barron traded points. Any chance of a comeback was settled when Evan Kearney raced in from the right to hit an unstoppable shot to the net on 56 minutes.

ST JOSEPHS/ST MOCHTAS: Dean McDermott; Rian Colgan, Ben Goss-Kieran, Jake Mason; Ryan Cash, Oisín Callan, Ryan Doran; Liam O’Flaherty, Ben Collier; Gavin Short, Killian McDonnell, Oran McParland; Luke Barron, Jack Barron, Cian Sheridan. Subs: Oisín McGinn, Jamie Matthews.

O’CONNELL’S/STABANNON: Andrew Wogan; Tadgh Carroll, Bobby Butterly, Mark Byrne; Sam Sherman, Daniel Clinton, Jake Corrigan; Ryan Halpenny, Seán Reynolds; Evan Kearney, Harry Butterly, Tadgh Kearney; Emmet Carroll, Alan Reynolds, Cathal Reynolds.

REFEREE: Shane Russell (Annaghminnon Rovers).