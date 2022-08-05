Reports from Tuesday night’s Louth GAA club matches

DIVISION 1

NEWTOWN BLUES 3-12

ST MOCHTA’S 1-13

Newtown Blues chalked up a five-point win at home to St Mochta’s on Tuesday night to edge themselves closer to the Cardinal O’Donnell Cup final.

There wasn’t a lot between the teams in the first half and the only goal of that period from Declan McNamara saw the Drogheda men lead by 1-5 to 0-5.

Blues pushed home their advantage in the second half with goals from Ciarán Downey and John Kermode. Although Danny Kindlon hit the net for the Louth Village men and Declan Byrne added six points, they were unable to catch Blues.

MATTOCK RANGERS 1-9

ARDEE ST MARY’S 3-20

Mattock Rangers suffered a heavy defeat at home to the hands of Cardinal O’Donnell chasers Ardee St Mary’s.

The visitors had the game sewn up by the halfway mark with Ciarán Keenan and Jonathan Commins finding the net in the opening half.

Rangers had no sustained response in the second half as Darren Clarke hit Ardee’s third goal while Cathal Fleming bagged a late consolation goal from the penalty spot.

DIVISION 1B

SEAN O’MAHONY’S 0-7

GERALDINES 1-10

Every point is vital at the bottom half of Division 1 and Geraldines’ 1-10 to 0-7 victory down the Point Road over Sean O’Mahony’s was well-earned.

In a low scoring first half, the visitors took the half-time lead 0-4 to 0-2 thanks to a brace from defender James Craven.

Jim McEneaney slotted home a late penalty to secure the points after O’Mahony’s fought back to take a 0-7 to 0-6 lead. Beanón Corrigan replied with a 45 and Gers never looked back.

DREADNOTS 0-12

ST PATRICK’S 2-13

A goal from Cathal Grogan less than three minutes into this game at Clogherhead sent St Patrick’s on their way to a victory that sees the hosts remain very much in relegation trouble.

That score helped the visitors lead by 1-5 to 0-6 at the break and they pushed on in the second period with a goal from Aidan McCann in the closing stages putting the seal on another victory. Another positive for the Lordship side was the return of Dessie Finnegan to midfield after an injury-absence.

James Califf and Pepe Smith both kicked four points for the hosts while Jay Hughes was also on target but it was another disappointing evening for Dreadnots.

ST FECHIN’S 1-17

COOLEY KICKHAMS 0-7

St Fechin’s recorded a priceless victory when they recorded a comfortable win over fellow strugglers Cooley Kickhams at Beaulieu on Tuesday evening.

A Neal Hodgins goal was the decisive score of the first half as the hosts went in at the break with a 1-6 to 0-6 lead. Brian White and Fearghal Malone led the scoring for the visitors.

However, the second period proved to be a one-sided affair as Fechin’s dominated and Ryan Walsh (7), Ronan Holcroft (4) and Niall Devlin (2) were among the scores as this hosts moved three points clear of the bottom spot, occupied by Cooley.

DIVISION 2A

ST KEVIN’S 0-16

YOUNG IRELANDS 1-9

St Kevin’s moved two points clear at the top of Division 2 after coming out on top at home to Young Irelands by four points.

Shane Meade, Cameron Maher and Lee Crosbie were all on target in the opening period as the Philipstown side took control on the scoreboard.

However, a Dean Maguire goal on 27 minutes brought his side back into contention as they cut the gap to 0-9 to 1-4.

Crosbie brought his tally to seven points while Tom Matthews and Evan Maher were also on target to help secure victory. Cian O Naraigh and Jordan O’Donoghue were also on the mark for the Dundalk side but it wasn’t enough to prevent another defeat.

DUNDALK GAELS 2-7

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 2-11

Dundalk Gaels’ woes continued on Tuesday night as they slumped to their third defeat in phase two to the hands of Hunterstown Rovers.

Ryan Burns matched the entire Gaels tally of 2-7 in a remarkable night’s shooting for the county man.

However, Jason Clarke edged the hosts 1-5 to 1-4 at the turn and despite Seán McCann’s second half major, Burns was too hot to handle. Rovers have now put themselves well and truly in the hunt, while Cathal O’Hanlon’s side now find themselves off top spot for the first time this season.

O’RAGHALLAIGH’S 4-10

ROCHE EMMETS 1-10

O Raghallaighs have hit form at exactly the right time as the Drogheda men beat Roche Emmets 4-10 to 1-10 in Rathduff on Tuesday night.

Barry Flanagan hit a goal in both halves but Kyle McElroy’s was in scorching form, landing 1-7 overall.

Flanagan and Ben Rogan hit second half goals to make the nine-point win certain. Mark Byrne did bag a late goal for Jamie O’Hare’s Roche side but they were outplayed at times.

DIVISION 2B

NAOMH FIONNBARRA 0-8

CLAN NA GAEL 2-8

Clan na Gael will be playing Division 2 football next season after a 2-8 to 0-8 win over Naomh Fionnbarra in the bottom half of the table.

Billy Smith and Craig Long found the net for the Ecco Road men and those two majors would be the difference down the stretch.

Despite Ciarán Markey’s best efforts from frees, Naomh Fionnbarra could not bridge the gap to turn the game in their favour. Clans survive while the hosts will have resigned themselves to a relegation play-off at the best after the Tuesday night loss.

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S 0-13

ST JOSEPH'S 2-17

Home side St Joseph’s got back to winning ways in Division 2 with a 2-17 to 0-13 victory over Oliver Plunkett’s last Tuesday night.

Goals by Dáire Smyth and Conor Neary in the first half had Joe’s all but out of sight at half-time as the hosts led 2-10 to 0-3 at the interval.

Credit to the Mell side, they made a real fight of it in the second half, Conor Early duelling with Craig Doherty, but the Drogheda side remain in the relegation play-off spot.

O’CONNELL’S 2-15

KILKERLEY EMMETS 0-15

O’Connell’s secured their second tier status with a six-point victory over Kilkerley at the Grove on Tuesday night.

In a competitive first half, Kilkerley had points from Tadgh McEnaney, Fionn Cumiskey and Ewan McEnteggart, but O’Connell’s responded through Niall Conlon, Robert Quigley and Cian Doyle to give their side a 0-9 to 0-7 lead at the break.

Dean Stanfield found the net early in the second half to put his side in charge and they sealed an important win when Quigley pounced for a second late on.

DIVISION 3A

GLEN EMMETS 2-21

WESTERNS 1-7

Glen Emmets are one win away from securing the Division 3A title for the second season in succession after the Tullyallen men took care of business in Reaghstown with a 17-point victory away to Westerns.

In-form duo Kealan O’Neill and Alex Carolan found the net for Ray Lambe’s side in a very much one-sided affair. Justin Cunningham scored four and half-back Adam Duffy found the net in the second half for the hosts as their hopes of survival hang on by a thread.

LANNLÉIRE 4-15

NAOMH MALACHI 2-8

Lannléire kept pace at the top of Division 3A with a well-earned 4-15 to 2-8 victory over Naomh Malachi in Dunleer.

Two goals from Paul Callan at the start and end of first half sent the hosts on their way. Briain McGuinness provided the hosts the perfect start to the second half. Mals responded through composed finishes from Shane Rogers and Paudie McLoughlin before a sixth and final goal from the home side's Killian Gregory brought the night's scoring to an end.