Reports from the weekend’s Louth LGFA IFC and JFC matches

Geraldines and St Kevin's met in the senior championship on Sunday. Picture: Aoife Clare

ARDEE ST MARY’S 1-13 NAOMH FIONNBARRA 4-8

Naomh Fionnbarra came out on the right side of hard-fought encounter in the first round of the intermediate championship in Ardee.

St Mary’s started the better with early scores from Ciara Skelly and Eimear Callaghan but the Togher natives replied with a goal of their own from Grace Rogers. The two teams exchanged scores before the Barrs hit 2-1 in a three-minute spell to leave them 3-4 to 0-9 ahead at the interval.

The hosts searched for the all-important goal in the second half to narrow the Barrs’ lead, however, the visitors dug deep and managed to maintain their lead throughout.

ARDEE ST MARY’S: Zara McDonnell; Megan Rogers, Kodie McEvoy, Dyonne Matthews; Niamh Whyte, Aoife Mooney, Aoibheann Cunningham; Ciara Eccles 0-7, Amy Hanratty; Neansa O’Brien, Naoise McConnon 0-3, Abi Carey; Ciara Skelly 0-2, Eimear Callaghan 1-1, Sarah Scott. Subs: Caitlin Carroll, Nicole Hanratty, Katie Rooney, Megan Minogue.

NAOMH FIONNBARRA: Becky Woods; Leah Cassidy, Niamh Devlin, Katie McArdle; Leah Kennedy, Heather Rogers, Róisín Osborne; Aideen Dunne 0-2, Marie Claire Rogers; Amy Grant, Ellen Butterly 0-2, Hannah Hanretty 1-0; Marie Doyle 1-0, Grace Rogers 1-1, Annmarie Breen 0-1. Subs: Marianne Hullen 1-0, Aideen Dunne, Áine Murray 0-2, Aideen Dunne.

REFEREE: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín).

O RAGHALLAIGHS/OLIVER PLUNKETT’S 2-11 GLYDE RANGERS 0-12

O Raghallaighs/Oliver Plunkett’s got the better of Glyde rangers after a tremendous contest in Mell. Having led by 1-7 to 0-5 at the break, the combination side survived a strong second half showing by Glyde to take the points.

O RAGHALLAIGHS/OLIVER PLUNKETT’S: Trish Johnson; Corey Marry, Amy Mynes, Emily Johnson; Chloe Sawyer, Caitlin O’Reilly, Hannah Martin; Seoda Matthews, Nora Conaghy; Sarah Callan 1-2, Lucy Rooney, Louise Johnson 0-2; Doireann O Dullaghan 0-1, Lainey McCormack 0-3, Emma White 0-4. Subs: Charlene Murray 1-0 for Rooney, Taylor Owens for O Dullaghan, Nessa Lynch for Marry.

GLYDE RANGERS: Orla Haughey; Emily Scriven, Megan Kelly, Mary McArdle; Michelle Moran, Abigail Martin 0-1, Hannak Kearney; Amy Farrell Hannah Kelly; Shauna Lynch, Alannah Conlon 0-2, Ciara Owens 0-1; Ciara McCullagh 0-1, Carla Emerson 0-1, Ellie Smith 0-6. Subs: Eimear Smith, Mia Farrell, Lucy Taaffe, Lindsay Taaffe.

REFEREE: Emma Dunne (St Fechin’s).

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 2-12 NAOMH MÁIRTÍN 1-5

Hunterstown Rovers put one foot in the semi-finals of the intermediate championship with a convincing victory over Naomh Máirtín at Páirc Baile Fiach on Sunday morning.

Talented Mischa Rooney top-scored for Rovers with 1-3 on a day where the hosts had eight different registrars.

Hunterstown led by 1-7 to 1-4 at half-time, with Shauna Johnson scoring the Jocks’ goal, and pulled clear in the second period.

Hunterstown Rovers: Claire Byrne; Chloe Lynch, Anna Hickey, Mia McCartney; Kerris McCabe, Ruth Gillespie, Paulina Kelly; Abbie Sheridan 0-1, Ruth McElroy; Ava McNally 0-2, Mischa Rooney 1-3, Ciara Martin 0-2; Aoibheann Carolan 0-1, Sarah Lynch 1-1, Samantha McCarron. Subs: Dearbhla Rock, Órlaith Carolan 0-1, Áine Fanning 0-1, Amy Fanning, Erica Sheridan.

Naomh Máirtín: Cara McDonnell; Tara Kindlon, Yvonne Brennan, Molly Murphy; Shauna Johnson 1-0, Lily Winters, Eili Ryan; Mary McKeever, Katie Whelan; Katie Ryan, Katie Murphy 0-3, Brodie Molloy; Niamh McCullough 0-1, Laura Matthews 0-1, Marcella Molloy 0-1. Subs: Moya Cooney, Noeleen Hilliard, Sarah Jane Hughes, Leisha Archibald.

REFEREE: Kevin Carroll (Sean McDermott’s).

YOUNG IRELANDS 0-11 MATTOCK RANGERS 3-13

Mattock were made to work hard for this win against an impressive Young Irelands.

Indeed, the Dundalk side created a number of goalscoring opportunities which they didn’t avail of that would have made have for a nervy finish.

The Collon side, in contrast, were more clinical with Maria Reid and Abbie O’Brien showing the way.

Mattock: Abbie O'Brien and Maria Reid 1-3 each, Alice Kearns 1-0, Meabh Hickey, Lucy Watters and Darcy Devlin 0-2 each, Niamh Callaghan and Aoife McCabe 0-1 each.

Young Irelands: Elaine McCann; Claire Dignan, Emma Killeen, Sonya McEneaney; Sarah Gonnelly, Orlagh Conway, Emily Mulpeter; Libby Turnbull, Vicky Prendergast; Claire O’Callaghan, Claire Staunton, Shannon Savage; Laura Ballantine, Nita Whelan, Vicki Obei.

REFEREE: Rory McCullough (Dreadnots).

CUCHULAINN GAELS 0-8 DUNDALK GAELS 8-16

Dundalk Gaels dominated this junior championship opener in Omeath and Niall Lambert’s side led 2-8 to 0-5 at half-time.

Caoimhe Crichton and Sarah McAleer hit two goals apiece.

DUNDALK GAELS: Colleen Mulpeter; Niamh Sloan, Louise O’Connell, Sadhbh Lambert; Aoife Byrne, Kathryn O’Hara, Louise Duffy; Ruth Burlingham 0-1, Sarah Harlin 0-1; Caoimhe Crichton 2-1, Alanah Kelly 0-5, Emma Nelson 0-2; Sarah McDonnell, Aoife Copas 1-2, Sarah McAleer 2-3. Subs: Hannalore Mackle, Gemma Cramsie, Saoirse Kelly, Grace Quigley 1-2, Siobhan O’Hagan.

REFEREE: Gráinne Sands (Glenn, Co Down).