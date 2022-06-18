Reports from Saturday’s nine Louth Cumann na mBunscol finals

Tullyallen NS took the Peadar Ó Cearnaigh Cup after a ferocious battle with Tallanstown in Stabannon.

CORN MHIC AN GHIRR

Scoil San Nicolas, Stabannon 3-7 Muchgrange NS 8-17

Muchgrange were comprehensive winners of Saturday’s afternoon’s opening Cumann na mBunscol decider in Stabannon.

The Peninsula school were 5-8 to 1-4 in front at half-time, having kicked with the slight breeze in their favour, and while Stabannon battled strongly to the finish, Muchgrange played some impressive football.

Conor Hanlon and the Duffy cousins, Conor and Ryan, had palpable influences over proceedings, while Christopher Carron was a wee wizard in the forward line.

STABANNON: Shay Briscoe, Keith Clerkin, Oisín Murray, Shea Doyle, Feidhelm Matthews, Seán Corrigan, Donnchadh Lyons, Fionn McGorman, Jack Meegan, Náoishe Murray, Molly Watters, Aoife Showler, Emily Wogan, Matthew Halpenny.

MUCHGRANGE: Matthew Brady, Mark Brady, Seán Hughes, Sebastian Murphy Boyle, Conor Hanlon, Conor Duffy, Ryan Duffy, Daniel Bothwell, Amen Lennon, Cillian McKee, Christopher Carron, Rian Murphy, Eoghan Murphy, Michael Gormley, Katie McGee, Charlotte Hanlon, Aoife O’Reilly, Zoe White, Eve Hanlon.

REFEREE: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín).

CORN CHEARALÚIN NÍ CHLÉIRIGH

Collon NS 1-0 Dromin NS 3-0

Dromin took the camogie title, a second half goal sealing the victory in their favour.

The winners were 2-0 to 1-0 ahead at the break and pressed ahead in a competitive affair in front of a vocal crowd.

COLLON: Chloe Condon, Helen O’Reilly, Grace Taaffe, Emma Brennan, Lilly May O’Doherty Carroll, Megan Grimes, Aoibhín McBride, Rachel Callan, Sarah Callaghan, Aoibhe Reid, Emily O’Reilly.

DROMIN: Erin-May McCabe, Sorcha Magee, Hollue Murray, Jasmine Finlay, Ada King, Amy McBride, Katie Brennan, Leanne Magee, Robyn Clarke, Claire McGrath, Shauna Mannion, Maisie McCabe, Erin Reilly.

REFEREE: Brian Brady (Naomh Moninne).

SCIATH MHIC CHIONNAITH

Mell NS 3-9 St Mary’s PPS, Drogheda 4-9 (AET)

This was a thriller on the second pitch in Stabannon, settled only after extra-time.

Having finished 2-8 apiece, St Mary’s having led 2-3 to 2-2 at the interval, the game went all the way with the victors just slightly superior.

MELL: Heather Farrell, Grace Kelly, Ava Kelly, Lily Donnelly, Aimee Kavanagh, Sarah Martin, Lucy Coleman, Leva Farrell, Robyn Corrigan, Shauna Cullen, Orlagh Quinlan, Aoife Thornton, Teja Simkute, Clíodhna Bannon, Éanín Gregory.

ST MARY’S: Mollie Downey, Mya Morris, Sophie Doherty, Shannon Kearins, Chizara Ugwu, Beatrice Ryan, Jessica Gibson Leonard, Sienna Macari Kierans, Saoirse Elmes, Isabelle Hanbay, Lucy Feeley, Oliwia Kozacka, Beth Farrell, Genevieve Ryan, Mia Campbell, Katie Hajt, Clíiodhna Mulvanny, Ellie McCann, Áine Maher, Dearbhaile Nulty, Leah Crilly, Hannah Crawley, Isobel Wright, Maisy Byrne, Niamh Reilly, Orla Darby, Isabelle Bowditch.

REFEREE: Stephen Devlin (Naomh Fionnbarra).

CORN PHEADAR Ó CEARNAIGH

Tullyallen NS 6-9 Tallanstown NS 2-11

If ever a scoreline didn’t reflect the run of a game. Tallanstown were level in this decider until seven minutes from the end and in captain Ciarán Mullany, had the match’s outstanding player.

But the Tullyallen boys had a cutting edge up front and were far more economical when they got into scoring positions, Noah Morgan, Emmet Craven and Tunde Anunlopo – who rivalled Mullany in the leading light reckoning – hitting suckerpunch goals for the winners.

And yet, having led for the majority of the half, a strong finish by Tallanstown produced goals, the second of them coming from another star of the future, Evan Watters, as the mid-Louth school went to the break with a 2-8 to 3-3 advantage.

Towering Luke Everitt began to come to the fore as the first period progressed and he was outstanding thereafter, alongside Tadhg O’Hanlon, whose brother, Donal, saw his looping shot drop in for a crucial major.

Jack Andrews and Cormac Lynch got Tullyallen’s other three-pointers in a contest where Tadhg Crosbie and Tadhg Kellett can be proud of their efforts in the Tallanstown defence.

There is clearly being great work done in the Glen Emmets and Tallanstown parish clubs as this was the day’s highest quality game.

TULLYALLEN: Senan Byrne, Seán McMahon, Liam Dolan, Emmet Craven, Oisín Ó hUllacháin, Daniel Traynor, Donal O’Hanlon, Luke Everitt, Tadhg O’Hanlon, Cormac Lynch, Noah Morgan, Tunde Anuniopo, Jack Andrews, Ruairí Finglas, Thabani Ngwenya, Finn Maguire, Riaín Duff, Eoin Cooney, Evan Corrigan.

TALLANSTOWN: Charlie Murray, Ollie McGahon, Conor McEneaney, Pat Smyth, Shane Noone, Tadhg Crosbie, Oisín Kellett, Nathan Donnelly, Ciarán Mullany, Dáire Reilly, Evan Watters, Jake Farrelly, Oisín McGahon, Aaron Lynch, Charley Brennan, Odhrán Scott, Jamie Conlon, Kyle Conlon, Xavier Taaffe, Mark Hennessy, Tiernan Griffin, TJ Taaffe, Daniel Murray, Max Sweeney, Eoghan Rooney, Thomas Begley, Conaill Donnelly, Cian Lundon, Darragh Reenan, Lorcan Griffin, Iarlaith Devanney, Ryan Crosbie, Matthew McCormack, Avram Varga.

REFEREE: Brian Brady (Kilkerley Emmets).

SCIATH UÍ CHOINDEALBHÁN

Dromin NS 12-3 Bellurgan NS 4-2

Dromin were comprehensive victors over Bellurgan on the back pitch, but it took them until the second half to really press home their superiority.

Bellurgan were within four at the break, 3-2 to 2-1.

DROMIN: Erin-May McCabe, Anna Sweeney, Sorcha Magee, Hollue Murray, Jasmine Finlay, Ada King, Amy McBride, Katie Brennan, Faye Byrne, Leanne Magee, Robyn Clarke, Claire McGrath.

BELLURGAN: Aoife Morgan, Anna Clerkin, Erin O’Doherty, Alannah White, Ruby Hynes, Kate Murphy, Gillian Tuohy, Clara Connor, Alex Keenan, Molly Gallagher, Ava White, Grace Fealy, Sophie Ellis, Farah Flynn, Jenna Ballantine, Teaghan Moran, Abby Savage, Ava Murphy.

REFEREE: Stephen Devlin (Naomh Fionnbarra).

CORN BHLIAN MHUIRE

Monastery NS, Ardee 7-12 St Oliver Plunkett NS, Blackrock 2-3

Monastery NS retained the Corn Bhlian Mhuire crown with an excellent display in which they controlled the scoreboard from the very beginning.

Midfielder Pauric Maguire – a John Mitchel’s clubman – was absolutely outstanding, while Liam McGahon registered three goals from midfield.

Danny Leavy and Tom Ward also got maximums for Monastery, who led 4-7 to 0-3 at half-time.

MONASTERY: Kenneth McKenna, Jack Duffy, James Skelly, Turlough McCague, Alex Prynczynski, Tómas McCoy, Jack Dunne, Pauric Maguire, Liam McGahon, Alex Callan Fraser, Danny Leavy, Rory Gillan, Tom Ward, Aaron Giggins Goslin, Evan McGuirk, Oran Lynch, Oisín McCartney, Hayden Higgins Lynch, Nazarly Vasyltsiv, Evan Dunne, Jack Fedigan, Cillian McDonald, Oisín Kelly.

BLACKROCK: Patrick Holland, Oran Egan, Niall Coleman, Sam Murphy, Danny de Lása, Conor Cunniffe, Seán Garvey, Hugo Nolan, Oliver Kerley, Roan Carroll, Cormac Greene, Ryan Mulholland, Shane Whitmarsh, Daniel Hanna, Tim Varshytskyi, Isaac Hewitt, Cillian McKevitt, Darragh Cunningham, Oisín McGuinness, Darragh O’Neill, Conor Muckian, Sam Jeytoo, Patrick Muckian, Harry Melaniphy, Oscar Little, Ryan Lynsky, Daniel Gatta, Jayden Johnston, Ross McCabe.

REFEREE: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín).

CORN AN TATHAIR SHEÁN Ó CAOLAOIN

Darver NS 6-2 Faughart NS 5-2

Relentless Finn McEneaney delivered a stunning late finish to the net as Darver saw off a resurgent Faughart challenge.

The underdogs, Faughart, had recovered from a 4-2 to 1-2 interval deficit to draw level with little time remaining – Terry Grier bagging his third goal of the match in a game where he finished with an impressive 3-1 tally.

Seán Delaney and Rion McDonnell did good work for Darver as they built their commanding advantage, but Peter McArdle and Megan Hynes (2-0) were instrumental in Faughart levelling at 5-2 apiece.

Both had chances to prevail, before McEneaney – the heartbeat of St Josephs’ U12 Division 1 title triumph of last season – seized the initiative and buried the championship score in the corner of the net.

DARVER: Rob Gracey, Rion McDonnell, Tara Duffy, Emily O’Donoghue, Finn McEneaney, Seán Delaney, Alan Whitmarsh, Dáire Callan, Cathal Dowdall, Ajay Corrigan, Tommy O’Donoghue, Cadán McDonnell, Liam Duffy, James McCourt.

FAUGHART: Luke Lennon, Gary Hynes, Cian Hoey, Eoghan McCusker, Finn Norton, Gerard Carroll, Zachary Connolly, Peter McArdle, Terry Grier, Megan Hynes, Aaron McCusker, Chloe Conway.

REFEREE: Brian Brady (Kilkerley Emmets).

CORN BRIAN MAC CRAITH

St Paul’s SNS 0-10 St Joseph’s CBS, Drogheda 0-0

St Paul’s were deserving winners of this final, scoring six of their 10 points in the first half.

ST PAUL’S: Jamie Callaghan, Liam Lynch, Cillian Reilly, Luke Regan Reid, Ross Maguire, Laurynas Uosis, Giracea Sono, Conor Kelly, Brienco Braci, Rian Beck, Jack Heeney, Ben Black, Kieran Kevitt, Callum Tormey, Bassett Oloyede, Joshua Richards, Luke Jordan, Michael Doyle, Dominik Dyczetiwz, Calvin Dyas, Aryan Ismali, Evan Kenny, Jayden Kierans, Aronas Knatauskis, Beso Gvinashulli, Arnas Titiskis, Finn Coade.

ST JOSEPH’S: Kier Burke, Dylan Kierans, Eoghan Clarke, Aidan Reynolds, Cian Smyth, Callum Flood, Paudie Clarke, Sé Rooney, Harry Murphy, Evan McDonnell, Callum McGrath, Cole Delaney, Jason Heeney Garland, Tobi McKenny Nkire, Wandile Mataya, Cormac Kelly, Ciarán Counihan, Joel Mbile, Adam Black, Ryan Murphy, Teni Odusanya Smith, Ryan Shevlin Corry, Seán McQuillan, Karl McDonagh, James Hackett, Conor O’Donoghue Craig Kierans.

REFEREE: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín).

SCIATH MHIC GHIOLLA EÁIN

Termonfeckin NS 3-11 St Mary’s NS, Knockbridge 3-2

Two-goal Céire Quinn and Aoibhá Cassidy were dominant players as Termonfeckin held off Knockbridge’s brave challenge in the final showpiece of the programme.

The winners held a 2-7 to 3-0 advantage at half-time – lethal Ellie McCourt hitting 3-0 for Knockbridge – and pushed further in front when the match resumed.

Rebecca McGlew netted Termonfeckin’s other major.

TERMONFECKIN: Céire Quinn, Aoibhá Cassidy, Shannon Cunningham, Sophie Hynes, Tomasina Mulholland, Ruby Meegan, Rebecca McGlew, Alice Kerr, Summer Geraghty, Georgia Hall, Ruby McCloskey, Katie O’Sullivan, Caitríona Ferriter, Saoirse Hynes, Ruby Sunshine Sarsfield O’Neill, Anna McDonnell.

KNOCKBRIDGE: Sophia Coker, Emily Bellew, Lily McClean, Hannah McCourt, Molly Hoey, Anna Duffy, Moira McElroy, Ellie McCourt, Erin Hanratty, Aideen Cumiskey, Amy O’Callaghan, Ciara Shevlin, Holly Smyth, Grace Lawless, Elle Noonan, Sadie Callan, Niamh Farrell, Holly Kane, Isabel McMahon, Isabelle Drumm.

REFEREE: Stephen Devlin (Naomh Fionnbarra).