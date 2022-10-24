Reports from round one of the Louth GAA U21 championship

Group 1

NEWTOWN BLUES 1-7

ROCHE EMMETS 3-25

Roche Emmets put in a commanding second half display to see off Newtown Blues in Newfoundwell on Saturday afternoon.

The match was level at the break, 1-5 to 0-8, with Emmet Murray bagging a goal for Blues as they recovered from a four-point deficit to lead approaching half-time.

Wasteful Roche got back on terms by halfway with top-scorer Mark Byrne pointing a free, but the introductions of Matthew McArdle and Ryan Rice-Martin had a major bearing on the match shifting in the visitors’ favour, while late goals by Luke O’Connell and Andrew McKay sealed the win for Roche after DD Reilly’s earlier major.

NEWTOWN BLUES: Jonathan Clear; Joe Harte, Timas, Ryan Dunne; Stephen Rafferty, Cathal Broderick, Finn Murphy 0-1; Evin McConnon 0-1, Dáire Nally; Iollan Farrell, Leon Gartland, Conor McGuirk; Conor McNamara, William Kalibu 0-1, Emmet Murray 1-4 (0-3f). Subs: Tristan Kierans, Max Gardiner.

ROCHE EMMETS: Oisin Nash; Callum Grant, Sean Connolly, Jack McKay; James McDonnell, Glen Stewart 0-1, Gerard Browne; Peter Lynch, James McArdle; Sean Dawe 0-1, Dáire Reilly 0-2, Mikey McCourt; DD Reilly 1-4 (0-1f), Fintan Watters 0-2, Mark Byrne 0-12 (2f). Subs: Matthew McArdle 0-1 for J McArdle, Ryan Rice-Martin 0-3 for McCourt, Fionn Connolly for Nash, Luke O'Connell 1-0 for Watters, Andrew McKay 1-0 for J McKay.

REFEREE: Bryan Smith (O Raghallaighs).

The game between Cooley Kickhams and Ardee St Mary’s was postponed due to involvement in the Leinster club championship.

Group 2

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN 2-19

ST BRIDE’S 2-5

Oisín Grey inspired Naomh Máirtín to victory over St Bride’s as his side made a winning start to the U21 championship at Monasterboice on Sunday afternoon.

The corner-forward landed a total of nine points in the 14-point victory, while he was ably assisted by Tom Gray who added a further five to the tally.

The deadly duo were in fine form in the opening half as their side opened up a seven-point gap at the break, while a goal from Jack Lynch saw their side lead by 1-13 to 2-3 at the short whistle.

The Knockbridge men kept themselves in contention with goals from Pauric Rutledge and Kieran McArdle.

The visitors began the second half needing to a bright start to get back into the game, but any hopes of a comeback quickly faded as they failed to make any real impression on the scoresheet.

They could only manage to add two further points to their tally, while at the other end, the Máirtín’s continued to find their range. A second goal from Ryan Boylan sealed what proved to be a relatively comfortable win for the hosts.

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN: Joe Gordon 0-2; Jamie Winters, Eoin Cooney, Daniel Harmon; Cian Sands, Seán Healy, Tadhg O’Brien; Jack Lynch 1-1, Dara McDonnell; Craig Callanan, Ben Callanan 0-1, Sam Winters; Ryan Boylan 1-0, Tom Gray 0-5, Oisín Grey 0-9. Sub: Oisín O’Brien 0-1.

ST BRIDE’S: Jack Lynch; Colm Marry, Daniel McArdle, Ciarán Brennan; Evan Wynne, Ross Mernagh, Aodhan Fitzpatrick; Jake McNamara, Robert McCaughey; Oisín McBride, Kieran McArdle, Cathal McElroy; Barry Kehoe, Pádraic Rutledge, Neil O’Meara.

REFEREE: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets).

St Patrick’s claimed a walk-over against Clan na Gael in their game fixed for Clan na Gael Park.

Group 3

KILKERLEY/N MALACHI 4-11

GERALDINES 1-9

Kilkerley Emmets/Naomh Malachi proved too strong for Geraldines as they got off their mark in Group 3 of the U21 championshipon Sunday afternoon.

A dominant first half display formed the basis for victory at Kilkerley as they hosts fired in four goals before the break to take a firm grip on proceedings.

Conail Quinn, Fintan Brady, Ewan McEnteggart and Brian Brady all found the back of the net to establish a 12-point advantage. At the other end, points from Beanón Corrigan helped cut the gap to 4-5 to 0-5 at the break.

The visitors improved after the break and had a goal of their own through Mark Leavy. However, the damage was done at that stage and a comeback was never on the cards. The hosts remained in charge and ran out 11-point winners with Fionn Cumiskey taking his tally for the day to seven.

KILKERLEY EMMETS/NAOMH MALACHI: Callum Mulholland; Conail Quinn 1-0, Tadhg McKeown, Conor Begley; Paddy Murtagh, Fintan Brady 1-0, Conal Brady; Liam Cawley 0-2, Aaron Crawford; Matty Campbell, Brian Brady 1-0, Dean Murtagh; Ewan McEnteggart 1-0, Fionn Cumiskey 0-7, Darragh Conlon 0-1. Subs: Aaron McArdle for Murtagh; Diarmuid McEnaney 0-1 for Conlon; Tiernan McKenna Byrne for Campbell; Gerry McFadden for Crawford; Seán McArdle for C Brady.

GERALDINES: Ciarán Peelo; Seán Connor, Dara O Gradaigh, Josh Speight; Neil Gartlan, Jamie Callan, Aaron Speight; Brian Cafferty 0-1; David O’Connell; Barra Duffy; Beanón Corrigan 0-7, Ben Gartlan 0-1; Seán Gartlan, Conor McGowan, Mark Leavy 1-0.

REFEREE: Stephen Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael).

ST KEVIN’S 5-16

NAOMH FIONNBARRA 0-4

St Kevin’s enjoyed a comfortable victory over Naomh FIonnbarra at Philipstown on Sunday afternoon as they got their U21 campaign off to a winning start.

The home side proved too strong for the Ballygassan outfit as a brace apiece from Tom Matthews and Brandon Johnson along with a goal from Evan Maher saw them come out on top.

The pattern of the afternoon was established within seconds of the throw-in as Johnson found the net for the opening score of the game. Within two minutes, Matthews and TJ Doheny had added points before the visitors kicked their first of the game.

It was the first time Barrs fielded as a stand-alone club at this level since 1998. However, it was not to be on the day and any hope Barrs had of staging a revival were snuffed out soon after as Maher added a second goal on seven minutes.

Joe McArdle and Brian Callaghan added points before the break to help the hosts extend the gap at the break to 2-7 to 0-3.

It didn’t get any better for the visitors in the second half as Johnson added a third goal eight minutes in, while two goals from Matthews in the closing four minutes sealed a comfortable win for Kevin’s.

ST KEVIN’S: Josh Finlay; Cian Martin, Finbarr Lynch, Seán Powderly; Adam Cromwell, Keelan Maher, Niall Gregory; Evan Maher 1-2, Brian Callaghan 0-2; Conor Rogers, TJ Doheny 0-6, Joe McArdle 0-1; Jack Stokes, Tom Matthews 2-4, Brandon Johnson 2-0. Subs: Cormac Rogers 0-1, Fionnan Bonar.

NAOMH FIONNBARRA: Fionn McQuillan; Ronan Callaghan, Stephen Doyle, Rory Smith; Colum Kierans, Leo Kelly 0-1, Oisín Madden; Colm Smith, Ciarán Markey; Paddy McArdle, Thomas McCreesh 0-1, Liam Markey; Ronan McCreesh 0-1, Ciarán Murphy, Conor Boyle. Subs: Dylan Hanratty, Aaron Kearney, Jack Regan, Liam Osborne 0-1, Kyle Treadwell.

REFEREE: Cathal Sweeney (Stabannon Parnells).

Group 4

MATTOCK/HUNTERSTOWN 0-7

ST FECHIN’S 2-17

St Fechin’s made a winning start in Group 4 of the U21 competition when they saw off the challenge of Mattock Rangers/Hunterstown Rovers on Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Walsh was the man in form for the winners as he finished with a total of 1-8 to his name, while Seán Kerrisk weighed in with 1-3 as they hosts were in fine form in front of the posts.

Fechin’s got off to a flying start when a Cathal O’Reilly point was followed by a goal from Walsh in the fourth minute, and the goalscorer had two further points on the board before the visitors got off the mark on ten minutes through Cathal Fleming.

Eoghan Ryan, Adam Kirwan, Kerrisk and Niall McGinnity were also among the points as Fechin’s went in at the break with a 1-12 to 0-4 lead.

Despite Cathal Fleming finishing with six points for the visitors, his side were unable to threaten a second half revival as the home side remained very much in control. A satisfactory afternoon’s work was completed when Kerrisk added a second goal to seal a 16-point victory.

MATTOCK RANGERS/HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS: Louis Mant; Conor O’Brien, Eoin McCluskey, Conor Reaburn; Adam O’Reilly, Killian Taaffe, Caolan McCabe; Cathal Fleming 0-6, Shane Halpenny; Adam Flynn 0-1; Aaron Levins, James Rogers; Liam Flynn, Dean Burns, Oisín McKenna. Subs: James Russell, Conor McNally, Peter Reid, Aaron Smith.

ST FECHIN’S: Cormac Dolan; Kyle Meegan, David Lally, Aaron McGlew; Mark Holohan, Cian Gorman, Adam O’Neill; Cathal O’Reilly 0-2, Neal Hodgins; Eoghan Ryan 0-1, Sean Kerrisk 1-3, John O’Connell; Ryan Walsh 1-8, Adam Kirwan 0-1, Niall McGinnity 0-2. Subs: Caelum Dolan for O’Reilly, Conor Brennan for Kirwan, Matt Burnell for Ryan, Paul McEvoy for O’Neill, Paddy Keane for Meegan.

The game between St Mochta’s/St Joseph’s and O’Connell’s/Stabannon Parnells was postponed due to Stabannon’s involvement in the Leinster club championship on Saturday.