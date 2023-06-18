Reports from all nine Louth Cumann na mBunscol finals from Stabannon

COLLON NS 0-9

ST OLIVER PLUNKETT NS 0-11

Blackrock’s St Oliver Plunkett NS held off a spirited fightback by their Collon counterparts in the opening final played in Stabannon on Saturday, building an eight-point lead having been ahead by six following a wind-aided opening period.

Clíodhna Reilly, Aisling Finegan and Sarah Matthews were absolutely outstanding for the winners with each pointing during a first half in which Collon’s sole registers came via a pair of Grace Taaffe frees.

Blackrock – brimming with the next generation of talent in Geraldines – looked set for a canter to the finish line when Reilly converted twice when play resumed, although Collon defied their physical handicap by playing some fast-moving football, forcing the winners to cough up frees.

Indeed, only one of the nine Collon points came from play, via Emily O’Reilly, as Taaffe (4) and Lilly-May O’Doherty-Carroll (4) kept their tally building.

Ultimately, Blackrock were relieved to hear the full-time whistle despite being fully deserving champions.

COLLON NS: Emma Donegan, Emma Brennan, Aoibhín McBride, Kayleigh Kelly, Megan Grimes, Emily Englishby, Rachel Callan, Lilly-May O’Doherty-Carroll, Emma Sherlock, Grace Taaffe, Abbie Brassil, Aoibhe Reid, Sarah Sherlock, Emily O’Reilly, Sarah Callan, Evie Smith.

ST OLIVER PLUNKETTS NS: Grace McEvoy, Clíodhna Reilly, Yelena McGeough, Maeve Cunniffe, Aisling Finegan, Rebecca Geoghegan, Chelsea Mulvey, Sarah Matthews, Viktorija Klimaite, Síofra Halpenny, Rebecca McCormack, Jenny Wogan, Sadhbh Greene.

REFEREE: Stephen Devlin (Naomh Fionnbarra).

CORN CHEARUILÍN NÍ CHLÉRIGH

DROMIN NS 8-4

TULLYDONNELL NS 3-0

Dromin showed the greater skill and finishing prowess to claim victory in the camogie decider, which was the first final of the day played on the main pitch.

DROMIN NS: Orla Cunningham, Shauna Mannion, Erin Reilly, Maisie McCabe, Zoe Steele, Hollie Murray, Ada King, Jasmine Finlay, Robyn Clarke, Katie Brennan, Emily Byrne-McGuinness, Catherine Mathews, Leanne Magee, Amy McBride, Claire McGrath.

TULLYDONNELL NS: Anna Mooney, Eva Xu, Hazel McGuill, Ruby Sarsfield, Megan Connor Sophie Glackin, Ailbhe Leonard, Saoirse Regan, Lexi Matthews, Amy Boyle, Molly Dunne, Edie McCarthy, Grace McGeeney.

REFEREE: Brian Brady (Kilkerley Emmets).

CORN MHIC AN GHIRR

MUCHGRANGE NS 4-10

DROMIN NS 3-2

An impressive first half performance laid the foundations for Muchgrange’s successful defence of the Corn Mhic an Ghirr title.

The Cooley school were ahead by 1-6 to 0-1 at the interval only for a much closer second period to unfold as Daniel Meehan gave a virtuoso effort for Dromin.

In Conor Duffy, Ryan Duffy and Conor Hanlon, Muchgrange have players off whom great things are expected in the coming years, although judging by Dromin’s response after the break, the St Kevin’s club are in rude health as well.

MUCHGRANGE NS: Christopher Carron, Daniel Bothwell, Conor Duffy, Ryan Duffy, Michael Gormley, Conor Hanlon, Jesse Hynes, Amen Lennon, Killian McKee, Harry Clarke, Tom Crudden, JJ Hanlon, John Hanlon, Eoin Murphy, Rian Murphy.

DROMIN NS: Cian Cunningham, Shane Byrne, Donal Eagers, Kevin Fox, Paddy King, Harry Martin, Séimí Bonar, Liam Bolger, Eoghan Brennan, Tom Brennan, Matthew Forde, Piaras Kelly, DJ Leonard, Neno Maggiore, Mark McDonald, Daniel Meehan.

REFEREE: Stephen Devlin.

CORN BHLIAN MHUIRE

ST MARY’S PPS 3-16

MONASTERY NS 2-5

This St Mary’s PPS team are possibly one of the best in domestic Cumann na nBunscol history after they completed a unique double by dethroning Monastery of Ardee.

The Drogheda-based outfit recently claimed Meath primary schools’ top honour and followed up with a tremendous display in the slippery conditions of Stabannon.

Supplemented by clubs on either side of the Boyne divide, including a considerable cohort from Wolfe Tones, St Mary’s were utterly dominant in developing a healthy half-time lead of 1-9 to no-score.

Dáire Cooney was phenomenal at midfield, while Sam Walsh was a joy to watch at centre-forward and finished with 0-3. The most impressive performers, though, came in the inside line where Peter McGrane – who was playing with his brother, Harry – and Diarmuid O’Sullivan exhibited some outstanding skill.

McGrane converted five points as O’Sullivan’s 2-2 included a goal either side of the interval.

Monastery, to their credit, gave the occasion their very best and got off the mark when No15 Jack Fedigan, who would amass 1-4 in the second half, hit over a free. The gap was all of 24 points by the time the Hunterstown Rovers player started to get the service he required.

His goal was finished with aplomb to the bottom corner and was added to by a composed finish by Joe McGillick later in the half.

ST MARY’S PPS: Noah Andrews, Eoin McEntee, Josh Brady, Tadhg Finnegan, Sam Kearns, Natha Osawaru, Senan Buckley, Dáire Cooney, Warren McCullen, Alex Murray, Sam Walsh, Harry McGrane, Peter McGrane, Niall Brennan, Diarmuid O’Sullivan, Olan Lambe, Pádraig O’Brien, Cillian Collier, Jordan Cunningham, Rian Gartlan, Alex Smyth, Daniel Byrne, Seánie Farrell, Harry Sheridan, Cian Smith, Ryan Buckley-O’Reilly, Conall Kelly, Adam Walsh, Emilis Mataclunas, Karlas Granickas, Cillian Everitt, Jack Willis, Patrick Gates.

MONASTERY NS: Jack Rooney, Seán Reilly, Turlough McCague, Oisín Kelly, Logan McCartney, Jack Duffy, James Donegan, Conall McCarthy, Danny Leavy, Stuart McKenna, TomJoe McCormack, Cillian McDonald, Rhys Smyth, Ardal Carrie, Jack Fedigan, Conor Carroll, Senan Keely, LJ Ross, Lochlan McCartney, Blaine Corrigan, Joe McGillick, Cameron Yore, Brendan McCormack, Scahin Chanda.

REFEREE: Brian Brady.

SCIATH UÍ CHOINDEABHÁIN

MUCHGRANGE NS 1-9

DROMIN NS 4-7

Dromin won their second girls’ title of the day when their footballers saw off Muchgrange in an end-to-end tussle where both goalkeepers had plenty of work to do.

MUCHGRANGE NS: Katie Magee, Caoimhe Grant, Ellie May McGrath, Claire McGrath, Aoife O’Reilly, Colleen Carron, Jenny Rafferty, Saoirse Murphy, Paige Marks, Kate Thornton, Ella Rose Hanlon, Aoibheann Clarke, Lily Rebindaine, Sarah Hoey, Penny Murphy.

DROMIN NS: Hollie Murray, Ada King, Amy McBride, Jasmine Finlay, Claire McGrath, Emily Byrne-McGuinness, Catherine Mathews, Katie Brennan, Faye Byrne, Robin Clarke, Leanne Magee, Maisie McCabe, Erin Reilly, Shauna Mannion, Trinity Durnin, Orla Cunningham, Zoe Steele.

REFEREE: Stephen Devlin.

SCIATH MHIC CHIONNAITH

ST MARY’S PPS 4-2

SCOIL MHUIRE NA TRÓCIARE 2-5

This was the final of the day and one which went down to the wire as St Mary’s completed a football double despite an inspired effort by Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire of Ardee.

In Isabelle Bowditch at midfield and Lucy Feeley (3-0) and Saoirse Elmes (1-2) up front, St Mary’s had the match-winners but only for luck deserted the girls in green, Katelynn McKenna’s cracking shot in the last minute would have directed into the net off the post as opposed to arrowing out to safety.

It would likely have given the underdogs a draw that their play deserved, although they were thankful for the same piece of woodwork in the first half when a powerful Elmes shot almost split the crossbar in two.

Abigail Kerins enjoyed an excellent match for the Deesiders and scored the opening pair of points before Elmes and Feeley combined to give the champions a two-point lead.

But Scoil Mhuire na Trócaire came surging back into contention and actually moved 1-4 to 1-1 clear with McKenna’s composed finish to the net stemming from a move involving Yasmin Crawley and Lily-Mae Carrie.

However, that dynamic duo, Elmes (point) and Feeley (goal), sent the Droghedeans to the break ahead by 2-2 to 1-4.

Kerins levelled when play resumed but a stunning two-goal salvo had St Mary’s seemingly cruising only for a late surge by the Ardee stars. McKenna, who was helped considerably by the efforts of Lily Maguire in the attack, put a well-placed shot into the back of the net before rattling the goalframe with virtually the last play.

ST MARY’S PPS: Scarlett Levins, Mollie Downey, Mia Campbell, Áine Maher, Isabelle Hanbay, Emilia Kstilean, Isabelle Bowditch, Maisie Byrne, Ellie McCann, Genevieve Ryan, Aleeza Raza, Lucy Feeley, Saoirse Elmes, Gemma Crawley, Niamh Kearney, Abigail Afonso, Hannah Crawley, Megan Browne, Florie Levins, Annabelle Sarsfield, Dearbhla Forbes, Ciara Ashwood, Grace Clarke, Rose Fitzpatrick, Daisy Devin, Maia Brady, Daisy Douglas, Saibh McDonagh, Gemma Collins, Shannon Murtagh, Emma Shortt.

SCOIL MHUIRE GAN TRÓCAIRE: Abigail Kerins, Áine Sands, Kattie Roddy, Megan Duffy, Kyla Roe, Casey McCartney, Yasmin Crawley, Abbiemarie Taaffe, Emily McShane, Cara McGivern, Katelynn McKenna, Charlotte McKenna, Saoirse McGuinness, Lily-Mae Carrie, Kate Murphy, Lily Maguire, Georgia Dolan.

REFEREE: Brian Brady.

SCIATH PJ MAC OIREACHTAIGH

ST OLIVER’S NS 2-8

ST JOSEPH’S, DUNDALK 1-1

A first Cumann na mBunscol title went the way of St Oliver’s NS in emphatic fashion on the back pitch.

ST OLIVER’S NS: Kacey Lane, Kelsey McMahon, Nicole Nugent, Corrina Mulroy, Julie Butler, Ella Nawn, Glory Chari, Moya Griffin, Anna Barr, Aliana Ramburan, Zara Murphy, Freya Everitt, Caitlyn Mullen, Saoirse Dunbar-Holt, Rose McKenna, Georgia Rice, Gabriella Meki-Daly, Annabelle Bannon

ST JOSEPH’S, DUNDALK: Tracey McDonagh, Merit Onourah, Gulianna McGinley, Holly Mathews, Megan Murphy, Gift Ekwenugo, Julia Kuzniewska, Chloe Kelly, Aisha Shariff, Sofia Carvalho-Lutkus, Alice Carvalho-Lutkus, Zoe Rose Stokes, Holly Rogers.

REFEREE: Stephen Devlin.

CORN PHEADAR Ó CHEARNAIGH

TULLYALLEN NS 1-6

TALLANSTOWN NS 2-9

In a repeat of last year’s final, which Tullyallen won, both teams were quite wasteful in the difficult conditions, although Tallanstown will care not a jot after gaining a measure of revenge with a comprehensive victory.

Albeit, the Glyde outfit had to come from behind after the holders converted four of the match’s first six points, the sweetest of which bounded off the boot of Donal O’Hanlon from the right-hand side.

Tallanstown were physically much superior and gradually got on top around midfield where Nathan Donnelly and Kyle Conlon had excellent games. Add Oisín Kellett at centre-back and Dáire Reilly on the 40 and Tallanstown had a fearsome foursome in a vital area.

Donnelly’s levelling point just before half-time was very easy on the eye but it took Aaron Lynch’s bullet-like finish to the net to fully swing momentum in Tallanstown’s favour.

It came amid a run of 1-7 to no reply and while Tullyallen weren’t without their opportunities to respond, the diversity of Tallanstown’s scoring threat was too hot to be handled – Max Sweeney, Donnelly, Reilly and Lynch all shot over the top before Jack Andrews, who was classy in attack, halted the run for south-Louth team, who were behind by 1-4 to 0-4 at the midway juncture.

In the next play, however, Sweeney produced a stunning chip-up from the sodden turf and buried the ball in the back of the net.

O’Hanlon got a major back at the other end and Andrews converted a free, though Tallanstown weren’t to be denied their day in the… rain!

TULLYALLEN NS: Sé Carolan, Finn Maguire, Daniel Daly, Ríain Duff, Ruairí Finglas, Thabani Ngwenya, Cormac Lynch, Donal O’Hanlon, Jack Andrews, Oisín Ó hÚallacháin, Emmet Craven, Kyle Flanagan-Kierans, Daniel Traynor, Tomiwa Anunlopo, Harry Knowles, Thomas Moroney, Keelan Carolan, Thomas McHugh, Thomasz Wade, Donal Coyle.

TALLANSTOWN NS: Ollie McGahon, Conor McEneaney, Shane Noone, Darragh Reenan, Oisín Kellet, Pat Smyth, Kyle Conlon, Nathan Donnelly, Odhran Synnott, Dáire Reilly, Joseph Daly, Aaron Lynch, Max Sweeney, Cillian Flynn, Danny Sheridan, Xavier Taaffe, Jamie Conlon, Eoghan Rooney, Jake Carlin, Cian Lundon, Ryan Molloy, Thomas Begley, Finn Osborn, Lorcan Griffin, Seán Bateson, Conaill Donnelly, Luke Watters.

REFEREE: Brian Brady.

CORN BHRIAN MAC CRAITH

ST PAUL’S NS 6-8

ST JOSEPH’S, DROGHEDA 5-8

St Paul’s successfully defended their Corn Bhrian Mac Craith title following a thrilling showpiece against their Drogheda neighbours, St Joseph’s.

ST PAUL’S NS: Calvin Dyas, Dominik Dytkiewicz, Raul Kovacs, Aryan Ismail, Tony Farrell, Evan Kenny, Finn Coade, Dominikis Vilius, Jamie Heeney, Callum McDonnell, Callum Dhondoo, Jayden Kierans, Aronas Knatauskis, Francisco Lacerda, Oscar Kobeluszczyk, Beso Gvinashuili, Nathan Aranslola, Jason Xie, Arnas Titskis, Logan Byrne, Dylan Donnelly, Liam O’Driscoll, Jamie Campbell, Callum Corcoran-Owens, Mark Herbage, Bobby Brennan, Kieran Linden, Killian Murphy, Odi Sokoli, Enai Tobli, Kian Mohan.

ST JOSEPH’S, DROGHEDA: Callum Flood, Tobe Nkire-McKenny, Eoghan Clarke, Cole Delaney-Leech, Charlie Sharkey, Jason Heeney-Gartland, Conor O’Donoghue, Aidan Reynolds, Elliot Hyde-Hatch, Kayden Finglas-McCormack; Zak Mustafa, Callum McGrath, Conor Conlon-McKenna, Cormac Kelly, Craig Kierans, Ryan Murphy, Jayden Parsons, Adam Black, Seán McQuillan, Logan Everitt, Harry Murphy, Adam Kearney, Leon Ratajszczak, Rio Devlin, Jadon Szyczewski, Mohammed Kashif, Cathal O Helligh, Kyle Conlon, Jacob Levins, Daniel Szyczewski, Daniel Coyle.

REFEREE: Stephen Devlin.