Repeat of Louth SFC final four is still on the cards

N. Mairtín’s Sam Mulroy tries to control the ball as the pressure comes on from Dan Cororan of Geraldines.

A repeat of last year’s senior championship semi-final line-up is still very much on the cards following the completion of the group stages last weekend.

The so-called ‘big three’ of Naomh Mairtin, Ardee St Mary’s and Newtown Blues were automatically kept apart as they each topped their respective groups and all three avoided St Mochta’s in the last-8 draw on Sunday evening.

In that regard, Mattock Rangers would appear to have drawn the short straw of the four group winners, although some will fancy Dreadnots chances against Newtown Blues.

St Joseph’s and St Bride’s will be face difficult assignments against last year’s finalists Naomh Mairtin and Ardee St Mary’s respectively.

All four quarter-finals take place next Sunday with staggered throw-in times from 1pm through to 7pm.

But if last year’s SFC final four will be fancied to come through again this term, the Intermediate grade is far less clear-cut.

None of the four group winners will feel they have an easy task ahead of them on Saturday.

On paper St Fechin’s avoided a few ‘big guns’ but Oliver Plunketts have already drawn with Kilkerley Emmets and looked set to top the group until the latter put up a late scoring burst against Naomh Fionnbarra at the weekend.

In the remaining ties it’s very difficult to choose winners as Dundalk Young Irelands take on Cooley Kickhams, Hunterstown entertain St Kevin’s in a local derby and Kilkerley Emmets face Sean O’Mahony’s.

In the junior grade Glen Emmets, Na Piarsaigh and John Mitchel’s will all be fancied to progress, while the tie of the round looks to be Lannleire’s clash with Glyde Rangers.

Quarter-final draws

CTI Buisness Solutions IFC

Dundalk YI v Cooley Kickhams, Dowdallshill, 4.30

St Fechins v Oliver Plunketts, Dunleer, 4.30

Hunterstown Rov v St. Kevins, Stabannon, 7.30

Kilkerley Emmets v Sean O’Mahonys, Clans, 7.30

Anchor Tours SFC

Ardee St. Mary’s v St Brides, Stabannon, 1.00

Newtown Blues v Dreadnots, The Grove, 3.00

Naomh Mairtin v St Josephs, Dunleer, 4.30

Mattock Rangers v St Mochtas, Darver, 7.00

Anglo Printers JFC

Glen Emmets v St.Nicholas, tbc

Na Piarsaigh v Stabannan Parnells, tbc

John Mitchels v Cuchulainn Gaels, tbc

Glyde Rangers v Lannleire, tbc