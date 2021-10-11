Relief for Pats and Geraldines as O’Connells and Gaels on the brink

Shane Rogers, Geraldines gets a pass away during the relegation playoff game at Clan na Gael Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Matthew Corcoran, Geraldines is tackled by Jason Clarke and Andrew Hurley, Dundalk Gaels during the relegation playoff game at Clan na Gael Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Shane Rogers, Geraldines is tackled by James Lynch, Dundalk Gaels during the relegation playoff game at Clan na Gael Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Sean McCann, Dundalk Gaels and Gareth Neacy, Geraldines compete for possession in midfield during the relegation playoff game at Clan na Gael Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Andrew Hurley, Dundalk Gaels is tackled by Josh Arrowsmith and Stephen Reidy, Geraldines during the relegation playoff game at Clan na Gael Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Andrew Hurley, Dundalk Gaels is tackled by Josh Arrowsmith, Geraldines during the relegation playoff game at Clan na Gael Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Fergal McDonald scores a goal for the Geraldines during the relegation playoff game at Clan na Gael Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Geraldines 1-9

Dundalk Gaels 0-10

A first-half goal from defender Fearghal McDonald proved decisive as Geraldines preserved their senior status in a tight and tense SFC relegation play-off semi-final with neighbours Dundalk Gaels.

If anything Dundalk Gaels had shown the better form going into the relegation showdown having pushed Newtown Blues close in the opening round and then losing to St Joseph’s in a game that was much closer than the two-goal winning margin suggested.

For their part Geraldines shipped 18 points to Dreadnots in the opening round and were it not for a couple of late goals would have suffered a heavier defeat, while they failed to score at all in the first-half of their second round clash with Naomh Mairtin before suffering a 24-point defeat.

This clash was always bound to be much closer than that given the high stakes, but that early goal and a solid first-half showing overall would prove the difference for Geraldines.

The adjourned with a six-point cushion and made life sufficiently difficult for Gaels in the second period to keep their noses in front.

It’s now last-chance saloon for the Gaels next time out against O’Connell’s.

They will be favourites going into that showdown too, but can take nothing for granted with their senior status on a knife edge.

Geraldines: Sean McEneaney 0-2f; Fearghal McDonald 1-2, Nicky Mackin, Tiarnan Hand; Jack Traynor, Dan Corcoran, Ben Mooney; Matt Corcoran, Gareth Neacy 0-1; Shaun Callan, Josh Arrowsmith, Seán Thornton; Shane Rogers 0-1, Shane O’Hanlon 0-3f, Stephen Reidy. Subs used: Conor Rafferty, Beanón Corrigan, Feidhelm Joyce, Michael Rogers.

Dundalk Gaels: Joe O’Donoghue; Eamon Kenny 0-1, James Lynch, Mark Hanna; David McComish, Oisin Murray, Andrew Curley; Sean McCann, Sean Murray; Jordan Keating, Derek Crilly 0-1, Luke Murray; Gary Shevlin 0-1, Dylan McKeown 0-6 (5f), Jason Clarke. Subs used: Gerard McSorley, Tom O’Connell, Barry Watters, Emmet Lindsay 0-1.

St. Patricks 1-13

O’Connells 0-5

St. Patricks maintained their senior championship status with a convincing 11-point victory over O’Connells in Darver on Saturday night.

Jackie Agnew opened the scoring with a point for the ‘Bellingham side but the men from Lordship replied with the next four points, one from Aidan McCann and the other three all from the boot of Jason Woods.

The O’Connells were finding it hard to get out of their own half and the Pats added three more points to their tally from Paddy Keenan, Leonard Grey and Darren O’Hanlon.

The’ Bellingham side kept battling and were rewarded with the next three points, all from Agnew, two of which were frees.

Points from Danny O’Connor and Ciaran Murphy finished the scoring for the half and saw the Pats lead 0-9 to 0-4 at the break.

The second half was a much tighter affair with fewer scores. Woods landed his fourth point of the game but a point from David Hoey kept the margin at five.

Both sides were guilty of missing chances but the Pats made sure of the result with the only goal of the game from Cathal Grogan after being put through with a pass from Matt Pagni.

Both sides began to use their benches and sub Eoin O’Connor got on the score sheet to leave it 1-11 to 0-5 going into the last ten minutes.

The Lordship side landed the last two points of the game both from Jack Murphy, thus making sure they will be in the draw for the senior championship next year.

St. Patricks: Martin McEneany; Barry Dunne, Eoghan Lafferty, Kevin Toner; Conor Grogan, Ciaran Murphy 0-1, Darren O’Hanlon 0-1; Leonard Grey 0-1; Matt Pagni; Aidan McCann 0-1, Cathal Grogan 1-0, Jack Murphy 0-2; Jason Woods 0-4, Paddy Kennan 0-1, Danny O’Connor 0-1. Subs Eoin O’Connor 0-1 for J. Woods.

O’Connells: Stuart Reynolds; Liam Kiernan, Conor Byrne, Micheal Cairns; David Hoey 0-1, Stuart Osbourne, Jackie Agnew 0-4 (2f); Ciaran O’Brien, Sean Cairns; Emmet Byrne, Paul McKeever, Conor Kiernan; Conor Culligan, Dean Stanfield, Cian O’Dwyer. Subs Jamie Murphy for C. O’Dwyer, Conor Martin for P. McKeever, Tadgh Kearney for C. Culligan, Dara McDonnell for D. Stanfield.