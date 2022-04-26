Reilly magic inspires Bush into Louth U16 schools’ final

This was a Bush victory firmly made in Roche as two Emmets clubmen combined for 1-9 of the Peninsula outfit’s tally in Tuesday afternoon’s Flood Cup semi-final replay.

Louth minor star DD Reilly kicked nine points, including three beauties from play, with midfielder Ryan Rice-Martin blasting to the net a minute from the end as Bush recovered from a 2-6 to 0-4 deficit.

The odds on a comeback looked lengthy early in the second half, but on a day where the Marist hit 12 wides and lost influential wing-back Ryan Shevlin to injury, Bush summoned a successful recovery bid on the perfect Fr McEvoy Park sod.

Backed by the strong gust, Marist hit four of the game’s opening five points, the Shevlin twins, Ryan (2) and Dylan (3), putting on an exhibition before impressive full-forward Robbie Matthews lifted the net after an impressive move.

Indeed, Eoin Kenny raised another green flag in Marist’s next venture up the field, leaving it 2-5 to 0-2, with Reilly frees all Bush could muster.

The winners took 29 minutes to get off the mark from play – via Darren O’Shaughnessy – and trailed 2-5 to 0-4 at half-time.

Matthews extended the gap when the match resumed but then Reilly gradually took charge, splitting the posts on four occasions without reply, in between which Cillian Lavery’s glorious run and drive cannoned the crossbar as Marist sought to stem the tide.

Lavery eventually converted but that was to be the final time Paul Gallagher’s team registered, with O’Shaughnessy, Reilly and influential substitute Brian Boyle tapping over before Martin put Bush in front with a rasping strike to the top-corner.

Another Reilly free, his best of the afternoon from tight to the sideline, put the game beyond doubt, as Bush qualified for the showpiece where either St Mary’s Drogheda or De La Salle Dundalk await.

Bush PP: Oisín Nash; Philip McCormack, Matthew McArdle, Seán Thornton; Seán Hoey, Niall Morgan, Seán Fearon; Daniel O’Shaughnessy, Ryan Rice-Martin 1-0; Jason Brady, Thomas McCarragher, Larry Brennan; Adam Sharkey, DD Reilly 0-9 (6f), Darren O’Shaughnessy 0-2. Subs: Brian Boyle 0-1 for Fearon, Cian McGuinness for Darren O’Shaughnessy, Jack Craven for Brennan.

Marist: Adam Cassidy; Cian Farrell, Justin Cooney, Taylor Ward; Daniel Crawley, Liam Coleman, Ryan Shevlin 0-2; James Corcoran, Jake Corrigan; Cillian Lavery 0-1, Dylan Shevlin 0-3 (1f), Thomas Kindlon; Eoin Kenny 1-0, Robbie Matthews 1-1, Callum Clarke. Subs: Ben McKeown for R Shevlin, Kayden Fisher for Matthews, Adam Dullaghan for Crawley.

Referee: David J McArdle (St Bride’s)