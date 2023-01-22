Refreshing Louth begin the Kit Henry era with a clinical LGFA NFL victory at home to Longford

It wasn’t so much out with the old and in with the new for Louth at Darver on Sunday but there was a refreshing guise and uncertainty to the line-up and a trace of coaching and cohesion that’s been lacking in the Wee seniors under several previous regimes.

The purpose in the team’s play was tangible virtually from the throw-in and not only were they competent in playing the ball through the lines, condensing the spaces in which Longford tried to develop forays forward and capitalising on opportunities when they came, but the manner of their support and movement was in stark contrast to the lethargic and ponderous approach which resulted in Division 3 relegation battles in each of the last two campaigns.

Kit Henry clearly has the Reds flying fit and to play as he has asked them to, with so many angled moves off the shoulder and punch runners stemming from a myriad starting points, they require a deep set of lungs and an intensity that can only come from an even stronger desire.

Therefore, the team selection was spot on to carry out the orders Henry and co set. With Céire Nolan drifting into a withdrawn role, she was able to maximise her uncanny ability to drive forward from deep in possession. Shannen McLaughlin’s timing was inch perfect every time she opted to take flight from centre-half and the No6 has an almost telepathic relationship with midfielder Aoife Halligan, who is the most steadying of presences and an absolute powerhouse in regard to gaining territory.

Captain Áine Breen ate up the ground in a manner not unlike how she did in the colours of St Patrick’s last year, maintaining her career-best form, while Mia Duffy, Grace Treanor and Lucy White – on their league debuts – linked the play and did precisely what the half-forwards needed to, especially in the first half when Louth faced into the gust.

Not that there has ever been any denying the quality of the forwards at the disposal of the Reds’ selectors, but Laura Collins, with 2-5, and Kate Flood, who kicked a not insignificant 0-3 from play, appear to be in prime shape, strong and fast, and clinical when the gaps open. Add Lauren Boyle and Niamh Rice into the equation, both of whom showed glimpses of class off the bench, and Louth could well be a force to be reckoned with in this division.

Granted, of course, the opposition were relatively poor, there was still a lot to admire about Louth’s performance, as well as the decisiveness of the thinkers along the sideline. Longford’s diminutive attacker Clodagh Lohan was piercing pores in the Wee backline for much of the first half until Nolan was tasked with tagging her.

This deprived the Reds of a key transitional threat and, duly, Eilis Hand, who has established herself as the county’s best defender, was called upon having been surprisingly omitted from the starting XV and the Geraldines clubwoman blotted the Gratten’s star’s influence entirely for the closing 20 minutes.

"To have those players our a disposal on the line, that is the depth of the squad,” said Henry.

"There were eight or nine girls who made their first starting appearance for Louth and that’s great to see.

"We didn’t leave any stone unturned. We’ve been coaching them since last November, even through the trial period, and that’s hugely important for the girls because that’s what they needed. It’s all about belief, too, and they’ve got that belief today, hopefully, and confidence.

“We’re working to progress that all of the time and get this consistency into our game, and not go back.”

NOTHING FORTUITOUS

The Reds led by 1-5 to 1-3 at the interval having notched a goal of the soft variety when Collins’ free dropped into the net off the underside of the crossbar. Lauren Maguire’s major at the other end, meanwhile, was the product of a slick, flowing attack and momentarily gave the visitors the advantage.

There was, however, nothing fortuitous about Louth’s second three-pointer. McLaughlin and Halligan were involved along the way and when Collins gathered the leather, she spun to the right before cutting inside and planting the ball firmly in the corner of the net.

“It was a great team move from deep, well worked up through the lines,” added Henry.

Some of the subsequent points from the goal’s registrar and Flood were of the highest calibre, including a shot over the top – again with her ‘weaker’ left foot – by Collins that involved her not even taking even a momentary glance at the posts.

Indeed, if this effort is anything to go by, Louth won’t be taking a backward look either as they seek to challenge for intermediate honours.

LOUTH: Rebecca Lambe-Fagan; Eimear Murray, Caoimhe Boyle, Rachel Beirth; Aoife Russell, Shannen McLaughlin, Caitlin O’Reilly; Aoife Halligan, Áine Breen 0-1; Mia Duffy, Grace Treanor 0-2, Lucy White; Laura Collins 2-5 (1-3f), Kate Flood 0-3, Céire Nolan. Subs: Eilis Hand for Boyle (42), Niamh Rice 0-1 for White (44), Lauren Boyle 0-1 (1f) for Duffy (53).

LONGFORD: Rianna McGrath; Racheal O’Farrell, Leanne Keegan, Emily O’Reilly; Hannah Glennon, Emer O’Brien, Caoimhe McCormack; Grace Shannon 0-3, Caoimhe Lohan; Kathlyn McKeon, Camille Burke, Shauna Hagan; Lauren Maguire 1-1 (0-1f), Clodagh Lohan 0-1, Ciara Healy 0-3 (3f). Maria Kelleher for Hagan (42), Grace Kenny for Caoimhe Lohan (50), Ellie Lynn for McKeon (59).

REFEREE: Brendan Rice (Down).