Reaction to epic Louth SFC final – ‘We’re a little bit frustrated’

Ardee St Mary’s and Newtown Blues will reconvene at Clan na Gael Park on Sunday afternoon for their Louth senior football championship final replay (2pm).

The teams ended on level terms – 1-12 apiece – last Sunday after one of the greatest domestic showpieces in memory with Dáire McConnon earning St Mary’s a draw with an injury-time point.

Blues had led by three points at half-time but trailed midway through the second period before a stunning finish saw Des Lane’s team recover the lead in the dying embers.

"I thought the fight, determination and guts we showed was excellent, particularly in the second half, against that wind,” said the Drogheda side’s manager as the large crowd trickled away.

"We’re a little bit frustrated, and I’m sure they will be a little bit frustrated as well, but we will go again next Sunday.”

Ronan Carroll, meanwhile, kicked a point following his interval introduction when St Mary’s trailed by 1-8 to 1-5. A survivor of the Deeside club’s last senior final replay, in 2003 when they lost to St Patrick’s, the former Louth forward says the Ardee men will use this week to recover before going again in their bid to end a 27-year wait on Joe Ward Cup glory.

"I don’t think the quick turnaround will be a problem,” Carroll said.

"Everyone will be buzzing and fully prepared. We will look to get over a few niggles or knocks, if there are any, and hopefully bring a few things to our game.

"With five or 10 minutes left, I thought we had them, I thought we had a bit of momentum. On one side, it’s disappointing that we didn’t hold on or push on, but on the other side, we were a point down going into injury-time and yet we’re still there in the hunt.

“I’ve been here before in 2003, I remember it well. Hopefully we can push on this time around.

"Back in 2003, we should have won. It was a late goal that killed us and back then, Pat’s did their homework – they really shifted their game and focused on a few things. Hopefully we can do something similar and focus on a few things that we did badly and some we did well, and maybe tweak things to lift our game.

"I think there were mixed feelings in the dressing room (after Sunday’s draw). Some lads were probably happy and relieved, and then there were a few others who were looking at it as an opportunity that we probably should have taken. We won’t forget today, but we will be fully focused on next Sunday.”

Blues lost their last replayed final when Pat’s proved too strong second time round in Dowdallshill 11 years ago, with Lane having never experienced a drawn decider as a coach until this season.

Though, given the quantity of championship-winning experience in the Newfoundwell club’s ranks, he reckons their approach to preparing for this weekend’s set-to will be simple.

"We will prepare as we did during the last week and get the bodies right,” Lane added.

"We will have a look at the match and see what we did well and what we have to improve on. We conceded another early goal and we can’t be doing that next week.

“It’s going to be tough again and the conditions don’t help, but these guys are very driven – the entire set-up is player-driven – and they will be ready and on the field preparing. We will have to mind a few of them, Chestie (John Kermode), Colm Judge and Andy (McDonnell), but that’s how we'll get them right for the weekend.

"We spoke at half-time about grinding the game out. It was always going to be a grind but we never lost belief. We were under pressure but we still never lost belief. A stray ball at the end is all that has us back here next Sunday."

Dundalk Gaels’ Kevin Brady will take charge of the replay having previously overseen the 2019 decider when Blus overcame Naomh Máirtín in Drogheda.