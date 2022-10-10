Louth

Reaction to epic Louth SFC final – ‘We’re a little bit frustrated’

Dáire McConnon hits the net for Ardee St Mary's during Sunday's thrilling senior final clash with Newtown Blues at Clan na Gael Park. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand

Dáire McConnon hits the net for Ardee St Mary's during Sunday's thrilling senior final clash with Newtown Blues at Clan na Gael Park. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Caoimhín Reilly

Ardee St Mary’s and Newtown Blues will reconvene at Clan na Gael Park on Sunday afternoon for their Louth senior football championship final replay (2pm).

The teams ended on level terms – 1-12 apiece – last Sunday after one of the greatest domestic showpieces in memory with Dáire McConnon earning St Mary’s a draw with an injury-time point. 

